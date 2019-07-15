Grantchester Season 4 Released & Season 5 Cast Details

Another Mystery Show…..Yeah! you read it right. Grantchester is a Mystery based Period Drama that follows the life of former Scots Guards officer Sidney Chambers (James Norton), an Anglican priest and Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) who keeps himself busy in work. In the tv series, they create a unique partnership while solving crimes. forge an unlikely partnership in solving crimes.

Grantchester Season 4 Released in the USA

If you have seen this show before then it is possible that you might be familiar with the fact the Season 4 of Grantchester is already released in the UK. In fact, every season of Grantchester releases 4-5 months before its UK release. The 4th Season of Grantchester was aired from Jan 19, 2019, to Feb 19, 2019, & garnered 5.43 Million UK users. Now, if I talk about the US release then it will start premier on Sunday, July 14, 2019. You can stream it live on PBS.

Will There Be Season 5 of Grantchester?

You might be having several questions regarding Grantchester but the biggest one is that will there be season 5? As a fan of this fabulous PBS series, I was curious to know that will I be able to see the crime-fighting show. So, here is the good news…. yes, season 5 is going to happen. In fact, earlier this year, clergyman William Davenport (Tom Britteny) revealed that the makers are looking to make more season of the Grantchester Tv series. In an interview with Metro, he said,” They definitely want to go again. I think this is a show that could keep going on forever in a way.” Besides, recently, Masterpiece PBS officially announced that Grantchester Season 5 is on its way.

What New will be in Season 5?

After the departure of one of the main characters of the show, James Norton, makers of the show are looking to do some major cast changes. When asked about this, Britteny revealed that” I think series four has shown that people will obviously worry that losing James would destroy the show, but I’m really confident that what makes the show so loved is still there and carry on.” He went on to say that “Hopefully I can be part of it for as long as I can.” So, If you’re watching the show in the US the keep in mind that it will be the last season of Norton.

When Season 5 will release in the UK & the US?

Well, its obvious to assume that similar to the previous seasons, the season 5 of Grantchester will release in UK & then 4-5 months later in the UK. However, if you’re from the US then you can stream the show on Sunday Nights 9 P.M. / 8 P.M central on the Masterpiece PBS.

Final Words

To sum up I would say that Grantchester Season 4 is live for the US fans & the UK fans can soon expect the release of Season 5 at the beginning of 2020. Besides, if you have any question related to Grantchester then do let us know via the comments sections. We will try to answer all your questions as soon as possible.