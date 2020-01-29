Grammy Awards 2019 Summary – Complete Winner List

That day has come…
When the biggest awards ceremony to recognize best musicians, who throughout 2019 produced hit songs.
The eligible period for 62nd Grammy awards is from October 1st, 2018 to August 31, 2019.
So, be it a Rock musician, Pop Musician, Country Musician, every nominated musician had a chance of getting Grammy from a list of 84 categories.
Now, that the ceremony is over, do you wanna know whether your favorite musician or band has won the awards?
Well, let’s find out from the Grammy 2020 Complete Winner List:
Who hosted the Grammy Awards 2020 Ceremony?
Before proceeding to the complete list of winners, let’s find out who hosted this year’s Grammy Award Ceremony.
Well, it was Alicia Keys. During the award ceremony, she even paid tribute to the Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant by singing “it’s hard to say goodbye to Yesterday” along with the Boyz II Men.
In case you don’t know, Kobe Bryant (41), a basketball legend for Los Angles Lakers died on the same day in a helicopter crash along with his daughter (13) and 7 others.
Grammy 2020 Complete Winner List
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
You Need to Calm Down (Taylor Swift)
7 Rings (Ariana Grande)
Truth Hurts (Lizzo)
Spirit (Beyoncé)
Bad Guy (Billie Eilish)
Winner – Truth Hurts (Lizzo)
BEST POP/DUO GROUP PERFORMANCE
Sucker, (Jonas Brothers)
Boyfriend, (Ariana Grande & Social House)
Señorita, (Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello)
Sunflower, (Post Malone & Swae Lee)
Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)
Winner – Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)
BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Almadura, (iLe)
X 100PRE, (Bad Bunny)
El Mal Querer, (Rosalía)
Oasis, (J Balvin & Bad Bunny)
Indestructible, (Flor De Toloache)
Winner – El Mal Querer, (Rosalía)
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
11:11, (Maluma)
VIDA, (Luis Fonsi)
#Eldisco, (Alejandro Sanz)
Fantasia, (Sebastian Yatra)
Montaner, (Ricardo Montaner)
Winner –
BEST COUNTRY SONG
Some of It
Speechless
Girls Goin’ Nowhere
Bring My Flowers Now
It All Comes Out in Wash
Winner – Bring My Flowers Now Tanya Tucker (songwriters).
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
While I’m Livin, (Tanya Tucker)
Desperate Man, (Erich Church)
Interstate Gospel, (Pistol Annies)
Center Point Road, (Thomas Rhett)
Stronger Than the Truth, (Reba McEntire)
Winner – While I’m Livin, (Tanya Tucker)
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Speechless, (Dan + Shay)
The Daughters, (Little Big Town)
Common, (Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile)
Brand New Man, (Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs)
I Don’t Remember Me (Before You), (Brothers Osborne)
Winner – Speechless, (Dan + Shay)
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
All Your’n, (Tyler Childers)
God’s Country, (Blake Shelton)
Ride Me Back Home, (Willie Nelson)
Girl Goin’ Nowhere, (Ashley McBryde)
Bring Me My Flowers Now, (Tanya Tucker)
Winner – Ride Me Back Home
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
Linked, (Bonobo)
Underwater, (RÜFÜS DU SOL)
Got to Keep On, (The Chemical Brothers)
Piece of Your Heart, (Meduza Featuring Goodboys)
Midnight Hour, (Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign)
Winner – Got To Keep On
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
LP5, (Apparat)
Weather, (Tycho)
Solace, (RÜFÜS DU SOL)
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), (Flume)
No Geography, (The Chemical Brothers)
Winner – No Geography
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Elevate, (Lettuce)
Star People Nation, (Theo Croker)
Mettavolution, (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Ancestral Recall, (Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, (Mark Guiliana)
Winner – Mettavolution
BEST RAP ALBUM
Igor, Tyler, (the Creator)
I Am > I Was, (21 Savage)
The Lost Boy, (YBN Cordae)
Championships, (Meek Mill)
Revenge of the Dreamers III, (Dreamville)
Winner – Igor, Tyler, (the Creator)
BEST RAP SONG
Suge.
A Lot
Bad Idea.
Gold Roses.
Racks in the Middle.
Winner – A Lot
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Suge, (DaBaby)
Middle Child, (J. Cole)
Clout, (Offset Featuring Cardi B)
Racks in The Middle, (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Down Bad, (Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy)
Winner – Racks in The Middle
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Too Bad, (Rival Sons)
This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)
Pretty Waste, (Bones UK)
History Repeats, (Brittany Howard)
Woman, (Karen O & Danger Mouse)
Winner – This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)
BEST ROCK SONG
This Land
Harmony Hall
Fear Inoculum
History Repeats
Give Yourself A Try
Winner – This Land
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
7empest, (Tool)
Bow Down, (I Prevail)
Humanicide, (Death Angel)
Unleashed, (Killswitch Engage)
Astorolus, (The Great Octopus — Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi)
Winner – 7empest, (Tool)
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Suge, (DaBaby)
Middle Child, (J. Cole)
Clout, (Offset feat. Cardi B)
Racks in the Middle, (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Down Bad, (Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy)
Winner – Racks in the Middle
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Oklahoma!
Hadestown
Ain’t Too Proud
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Winner – Hadestown
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
Becoming
Beastie Boys Book
Mr. Know-It-All, (John Waters)
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as A Two-Time Cancer Survivor (Eric Alexandrakis)
Winner – Becoming
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIUM
The Lion King: The Songs
Rocketman, (Taron Egerton)
A Star Is Born, (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Winner – A Star Is Born, (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIUM
The Lion King, (Hans Zimmer, composer)
Chernobyl, (Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer)
Avengers: Endgame, (Alan Silvestri, composer)
Game of Thrones: Season 8, (Ramin Djawadi, composer)
Mary Poppins Returns, (Marc Shaiman, composer)
Winner – Chernobyl, (Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer)
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIUM
Spirit
Suspirium
Girl in the Movies
The Ballad of The Lonesome Cowboy
I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)
Winner – I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
Begin Again
Walkin’ Funny
Crucible for Crisis
Love, A Beautiful Force
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite WINNER
Winner – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite
BEST R&B SONG
Say So
No Guidance
Roll Some Mo
Could’ve Been
Look at Me Now
Winner – Say So
BEST MUSIC FILM
Anima, (Thom Yorke)
Homecoming, (Beyoncé)
Shangri-La, (Various Artists)
Birth of The Cool, (Miles Davis)
Remember My Name, (David Crosby)
Winner – Homecoming, (Beyoncé)
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
This Land
Cellophane
Glad He’s Gone
We’ve Got to Try
Old Town Road (Official Movie)
Winner – Old Town Road.
BEST NEW ARTIST
Yola
Lizzo
Rosalía
Lil Nas X
Billie Eilish
Black Pumas
Maggie Rogers
Tank and the Bangas
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Roll Some Mo, (Lucky Daye)
Love Again, (Daniel Caesar and Brandy)
Could’ve Been, (H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller)
Exactly How I Feel, (Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane)
Come Home, (Anderson Paak feat. André 3000)
Winner – Come Home, (Anderson Paak feat. André 3000)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Trauma, (I Prevail)
Feral Roots, (Rival Sons)
Amo, (Bring Me the Horizon)
In the End, (The Cranberries)
Social Cues, (Cage the Elephant)
Winner – Social Cues, (Cage the Elephant)
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Too Bad, (Rival Sons)
This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)
Pretty Waste, (Bones UK)
History Repeats, (Brittany Howard)
Woman, (Karen O & Danger Mouse)
Winner – This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Lover, (Taylor Swift)
thank u, next, (Ariana Grande)
The Lion King: The Gift, (Beyoncé)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, (Billie Eilish)
No. 6 Collaborations Project, (Ed Sheeran)
Winner – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, (Billie Eilish)
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Sì, (Andrea Bocelli)
Walls, (Barbra Streisand)
A Legendary Christmas, (John Legend)
Love (Deluxe Edition), (Michael Bublé)
Look Now, (Elvis Costello & The Pretenders)
Winner – Look Now, (Elvis Costello & The Pretenders)
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Sucker, (Jonas Brothers)
Sunflower, (Post Malone & Swae Lee)
Boyfriend, (Ariana Grande & Social House)
Señorita, (Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello)
Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Winner – Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lover
Bad Guy
Hard Place
Truth Hurts
Someone You Loved
Bring My Flowers Now
Norman F—ing Rockwell
Always Remember Us This Way
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
i,i, (Bon Iver)
7, (Lil Nas X)
Cuz I Love You, (Lizzo)
I Used to Know Her, (H.E.R.)
thank u, next, (Ariana Grande)
Norman F–ing Rockwell!, (Lana Del Rey)
Father of The Bride, (Vampire Weekend)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, (Billie Eilish)
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Talk, (Khalid)
Truth Hurts, (Lizzo)
Hey, Ma, (Bon Iver)
Hard Place, (H.E.R.)
Bad Guy, (Billie Eilish)
7 Rings, (Ariana Grande)
Sunflower, (Post Malone and Swae Lee)
Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Final Words | Grammy Awards 2020 Complete Winner List
That’s all for now. What do you think, how was the Grammy awards 2020 ceremony?
Which of your favorite musician won the award? Do let me know in the comments section given below.