Grammy Awards 2019 Summary – Complete Winner List

That day has come…

When the biggest awards ceremony to recognize best musicians, who throughout 2019 produced hit songs.

The eligible period for 62nd Grammy awards is from October 1st, 2018 to August 31, 2019.

So, be it a Rock musician, Pop Musician, Country Musician, every nominated musician had a chance of getting Grammy from a list of 84 categories.

Now, that the ceremony is over, do you wanna know whether your favorite musician or band has won the awards?

Well, let’s find out from the Grammy 2020 Complete Winner List:

Who hosted the Grammy Awards 2020 Ceremony?

Before proceeding to the complete list of winners, let’s find out who hosted this year’s Grammy Award Ceremony.

Well, it was Alicia Keys. During the award ceremony, she even paid tribute to the Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant by singing “it’s hard to say goodbye to Yesterday” along with the Boyz II Men.

In case you don’t know, Kobe Bryant (41), a basketball legend for Los Angles Lakers died on the same day in a helicopter crash along with his daughter (13) and 7 others.

Grammy 2020 Complete Winner List

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

You Need to Calm Down (Taylor Swift)

7 Rings (Ariana Grande)

Truth Hurts (Lizzo)

Spirit (Beyoncé)

Bad Guy (Billie Eilish)

Winner – Truth Hurts (Lizzo)

BEST POP/DUO GROUP PERFORMANCE

Sucker, (Jonas Brothers)

Boyfriend, (Ariana Grande & Social House)

Señorita, (Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello)

Sunflower, (Post Malone & Swae Lee)

Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)

Winner – Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Almadura, (iLe)

X 100PRE, (Bad Bunny)

El Mal Querer, (Rosalía)

Oasis, (J Balvin & Bad Bunny)

Indestructible, (Flor De Toloache)

Winner – El Mal Querer, (Rosalía)

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

11:11, (Maluma)

VIDA, (Luis Fonsi)

#Eldisco, (Alejandro Sanz)

Fantasia, (Sebastian Yatra)

Montaner, (Ricardo Montaner)

Winner –

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Some of It

Speechless

Girls Goin’ Nowhere

Bring My Flowers Now

It All Comes Out in Wash

Winner – Bring My Flowers Now Tanya Tucker (songwriters).

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

While I’m Livin, (Tanya Tucker)

Desperate Man, (Erich Church)

Interstate Gospel, (Pistol Annies)

Center Point Road, (Thomas Rhett)

Stronger Than the Truth, (Reba McEntire)

Winner – While I’m Livin, (Tanya Tucker)

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Speechless, (Dan + Shay)

The Daughters, (Little Big Town)

Common, (Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile)

Brand New Man, (Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs)

I Don’t Remember Me (Before You), (Brothers Osborne)

Winner – Speechless, (Dan + Shay)

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

All Your’n, (Tyler Childers)

God’s Country, (Blake Shelton)

Ride Me Back Home, (Willie Nelson)

Girl Goin’ Nowhere, (Ashley McBryde)

Bring Me My Flowers Now, (Tanya Tucker)

Winner – Ride Me Back Home

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

Linked, (Bonobo)

Underwater, (RÜFÜS DU SOL)

Got to Keep On, (The Chemical Brothers)

Piece of Your Heart, (Meduza Featuring Goodboys)

Midnight Hour, (Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign)

Winner – Got To Keep On

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

LP5, (Apparat)

Weather, (Tycho)

Solace, (RÜFÜS DU SOL)

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), (Flume)

No Geography, (The Chemical Brothers)

Winner – No Geography

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Elevate, (Lettuce)

Star People Nation, (Theo Croker)

Mettavolution, (Rodrigo y Gabriela)

Ancestral Recall, (Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, (Mark Guiliana)

Winner – Mettavolution

BEST RAP ALBUM

Igor, Tyler, (the Creator)

I Am > I Was, (21 Savage)

The Lost Boy, (YBN Cordae)

Championships, (Meek Mill)

Revenge of the Dreamers III, (Dreamville)

Winner – Igor, Tyler, (the Creator)

BEST RAP SONG

Suge.

A Lot

Bad Idea.

Gold Roses.

Racks in the Middle.

Winner – A Lot

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Suge, (DaBaby)

Middle Child, (J. Cole)

Clout, (Offset Featuring Cardi B)

Racks in The Middle, (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Down Bad, (Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy)

Winner – Racks in The Middle

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Too Bad, (Rival Sons)

This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)

Pretty Waste, (Bones UK)

History Repeats, (Brittany Howard)

Woman, (Karen O & Danger Mouse)

Winner – This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)

BEST ROCK SONG

This Land

Harmony Hall

Fear Inoculum

History Repeats

Give Yourself A Try

Winner – This Land

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

7empest, (Tool)

Bow Down, (I Prevail)

Humanicide, (Death Angel)

Unleashed, (Killswitch Engage)

Astorolus, (The Great Octopus — Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi)

Winner – 7empest, (Tool)

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Oklahoma!

Hadestown

Ain’t Too Proud

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Winner – Hadestown

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

Becoming

Beastie Boys Book

Mr. Know-It-All, (John Waters)

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as A Two-Time Cancer Survivor (Eric Alexandrakis)

Winner – Becoming

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIUM

The Lion King: The Songs

Rocketman, (Taron Egerton)

A Star Is Born, (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (Various Artists)

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Winner – A Star Is Born, (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIUM

The Lion King, (Hans Zimmer, composer)

Chernobyl, (Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer)

Avengers: Endgame, (Alan Silvestri, composer)

Game of Thrones: Season 8, (Ramin Djawadi, composer)

Mary Poppins Returns, (Marc Shaiman, composer)

Winner – Chernobyl, (Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer)

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIUM

Spirit

Suspirium

Girl in the Movies

The Ballad of The Lonesome Cowboy

I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)

Winner – I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

Begin Again

Walkin’ Funny

Crucible for Crisis

Love, A Beautiful Force

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite WINNER

Winner – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite

BEST R&B SONG

Say So

No Guidance

Roll Some Mo

Could’ve Been

Look at Me Now

Winner – Say So

BEST MUSIC FILM

Anima, (Thom Yorke)

Homecoming, (Beyoncé)

Shangri-La, (Various Artists)

Birth of The Cool, (Miles Davis)

Remember My Name, (David Crosby)

Winner – Homecoming, (Beyoncé)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

This Land

Cellophane

Glad He’s Gone

We’ve Got to Try

Old Town Road (Official Movie)

Winner – Old Town Road.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Yola

Lizzo

Rosalía

Lil Nas X

Billie Eilish

Black Pumas

Maggie Rogers

Tank and the Bangas

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Roll Some Mo, (Lucky Daye)

Love Again, (Daniel Caesar and Brandy)

Could’ve Been, (H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller)

Exactly How I Feel, (Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane)

Come Home, (Anderson Paak feat. André 3000)

Winner – Come Home, (Anderson Paak feat. André 3000)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Trauma, (I Prevail)

Feral Roots, (Rival Sons)

Amo, (Bring Me the Horizon)

In the End, (The Cranberries)

Social Cues, (Cage the Elephant)

Winner – Social Cues, (Cage the Elephant)

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Too Bad, (Rival Sons)

This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)

Pretty Waste, (Bones UK)

History Repeats, (Brittany Howard)

Woman, (Karen O & Danger Mouse)

Winner – This Land, (Gary Clark Jr.)

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Lover, (Taylor Swift)

thank u, next, (Ariana Grande)

The Lion King: The Gift, (Beyoncé)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, (Billie Eilish)

No. 6 Collaborations Project, (Ed Sheeran)

Winner – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, (Billie Eilish)

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Sì, (Andrea Bocelli)

Walls, (Barbra Streisand)

A Legendary Christmas, (John Legend)

Love (Deluxe Edition), (Michael Bublé)

Look Now, (Elvis Costello & The Pretenders)

Winner – Look Now, (Elvis Costello & The Pretenders)

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Sucker, (Jonas Brothers)

Sunflower, (Post Malone & Swae Lee)

Boyfriend, (Ariana Grande & Social House)

Señorita, (Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello)

Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Winner – Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lover

Bad Guy

Hard Place

Truth Hurts

Someone You Loved

Bring My Flowers Now

Norman F—ing Rockwell

Always Remember Us This Way

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

i,i, (Bon Iver)

7, (Lil Nas X)

Cuz I Love You, (Lizzo)

I Used to Know Her, (H.E.R.)

thank u, next, (Ariana Grande)

Norman F–ing Rockwell!, (Lana Del Rey)

Father of The Bride, (Vampire Weekend)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, (Billie Eilish)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Talk, (Khalid)

Truth Hurts, (Lizzo)

Hey, Ma, (Bon Iver)

Hard Place, (H.E.R.)

Bad Guy, (Billie Eilish)

7 Rings, (Ariana Grande)

Sunflower, (Post Malone and Swae Lee)

Old Town Road, (Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Final Words | Grammy Awards 2020 Complete Winner List

That’s all for now. What do you think, how was the Grammy awards 2020 ceremony?

Which of your favorite musician won the award? Do let me know in the comments section given below.