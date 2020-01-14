Grace and Frankie Season 6 Release Date, Confirmed Cast and Possible Spoilers

It was in 2015,

When the world’s biggest streaming giant Netflix introduced us to one of the finest comedy series,

Grace & Frankie…

Although, the show’s nearing its end with season 7. That’s sad, right? What’s done is done, we can’t change that.

Now, as far as the current scenario is concerned, we're in 2020, & the 6th season of the show is all set to premiere.

What the Grace & Frankie TV Show is all about?

Now, talking about the premise, it follows the life of Grace & Frankie.

Grace is a retired cosmetics mogul, who’s married to Robert whereas Frankie, is a hippie art teacher & is married to Sol.

Robert & Sol, the two husbands are successful divorce lawyers in San Diego.

They were living a peaceful life until the moment came when their life turned upside down.

Both the husbands, Robert & Sol have pronounced their love for each other as a result they’ve left their respective partners.

That’s complicated, right? Furthermore, this is not it.

The main problem starts when, both the women, Grace & Frankie, who do not like each other, are forced to live together.

This is what the entire series is all about as you get to know how both the women learn to unite & cope with difficulties in the time of distress.

Last year, Netflix released Grace and Frankie season 5 on January 18, 2019.

Now, one year later in 2020, season 6 is releasing 3 days prior on January 15. Just like the previous seasons, all 13 episodes will release worldwide on the same date.

As the future of this tv series is concerned, it’s renewed for the 7th season. The makers have confirmed that the 7th season will be the final one.

Additionally, unlike any other previous seasons, the final season will have 16 episodes.

Grace and Frankie Season 6 Final Trailer

Here's the final trailer of Grace and Frankie Season 6.

Grace and Frankie Season 5 Recap

Before proceeding to the spoiler’s section, refresh your memories with what happened at the end of season 5.

In the final episode of season 5, we saw Grace & Frankie recalling their life in the past 3 years. As a fan of the tv show, it would be difficult for us to imagine how the life of Grace and Frankie would turn out to be without each other.

Now, coming to season 6, what can we expect from it?

Well, if you ask me, I believe big changes are likely to take place in the life of Grace and Frankie.

What changes? Grace and Frankie might part ways & find themselves in new living arrangements.

These points are likely to turn true especially after the way season 5 ended with the marriage between Grace and Nick.

Frequently Asked Questions | Grace, and Frankie

Q – How many episodes there will be in the Grace and Frankie season 6 & season 7?

A – Well, season 6 will have 13 episodes whereas the final season will air 16 episodes on January 2021.

Q – Who’s returning in the Grace & Frankie Season 6?

A – Makers of the tv show have confirmed that these actors will be returning for season 5. See the complete list from below:

Martin Sheen as Robert

Sam Waterston as Sol

Brooklyn Decker as Mallory

Michael Charles Roman as Adam

Peter Gallagher as Nick

Ethan Embry as Coyote

June Diane Raphael as Brianna

Peter Cambor as Barry

Baron Vaughn as Nwabudike Bergstein

Final Words

