How Does GPS Tracking Technology Work?

Global Positioning System or the acronym GPS we commonly say is doing wonders to humans. But don’t you often think about how GPS tracking works? If you get this question in your mind, read the following article to know how GPS technology works. The GPS is a technology that comprises three parts majorly: satellites, ground stations, and receivers. Humans are aware of the location of the satellites. The ground stations use the radar to trace this location and send you constant signals on your phone. When you listen to these signals from your parent’s or children’s car, you can locate them or know how far away they are.

However, as you dwell further, you find that the scope of GPS is beyond location sharing. The algorithms and satellites provide the data on location, time, velocity, and more synchronized together. The development and implementation of the GPS go back in time when the United States of America used it in their air force. It helped them with military operations. Since then, the dependency on the GPS has been ever increasing.

How was GPS discovered?

The launch of Sputnik by NASA was the inspiration behind discovering the GPS technology back in 1957. Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found a thing about satellites. They found that the satellites are detectable from the ground too. Thus, the present-day GPS tech was born based on the same finding. GPS technology was made available to the public by the year 1983. From that year onwards, the usage of GPS has been increasing at an exponential speed in various sections. GPS technology works without any help from technology or the internet. Ever since then, it has not only helped the military and air force but also for video games, mapping, and so on.

How does a GPS tracking system work?

The extensive usage and benefits of GPS tracking systems is to track people, pets, cars, or other belongings. The satellite system that makes the GPS work has twenty-four satellites in total. These satellites are divided into six groups or six orbital planes, with four satellites in each group.

The GPS tracker uses a process called ‘Trilateration’ to know the velocity of a moving or still vehicle or person. Every piece of data collected is stocked for future reference. The information is relocated to a central server with the help of a satellite modem.

The GPS trackers are advantageous for some industries because of the real-time tracking feature. They empower the construction industry, fleet management, logistics, security, transportation services, security, and more and help them reach their potential. If you can reach an unknown place on time using an online map, it is only because of GPS technology.

The trackers need signals from at least four satellites to function. Because of this reason, the technology was founded in such a manner that the user always remains under the proximity of four satellites.

The easy adaptability of GPS makes it a favorite amongst professionals and ordinary people.

What is Geofencing, and how does it work?

You may have often heard about the word, Geofencing and its great features. Geofencing is now an inseparable part of GPS technology. With the help of Wi-fi and GPS, you can pre-program location-based actions. You can set up a virtual geographical boundary that will help you in endless ways.

To use this feature of the GPS, you must first set up a boundary virtually around a location target. For example, if you set a borderline of 300 feet around your house, you will receive a notification when an internet registered device enters that area. Geofencing is applicable in day-to-day life for keeping an eye on your loved ones, transportation, and logistics business, providing ETA to the clients, and much more. Other applications of geofencing are marketing, security, social networking, and even human resources.

Who requires a GPS tracking device in their lives?

Well, there’s no doubt you have been using GPS navigators and trackers day in and day out. The dependency of everyone on technology has been ever increasing. It has been a part of daily life. The commercial use of GPS trackers has been sizable. The increased usage of GPS technology has many benefits and has empowered some industries to attain maximum productivity, efficiency and leverage their resources. The GPS trackers have been a boon for families. Today most office-going parents can track their kids and old parents at home. Knowing the location of your child when you are away for work, surely brings in some relief. The tiny GPS trackers can be installed in mobile phones, wristwatches, bags, or even clothes. Thus you can track them at late-night parties and even classes. These trackers are so small that they can be tucked away under the seat of the car, in a bag, or any place you want to hide.

The same tracker helps track your old parents with medical conditions. You can rely on the trackers to check on your parents at home. In case of any medical emergency, a notification will be sent. Your loving pets can be tracked with the help of GPS trackers. You no longer have to worry about finding them every time they go out for a walk or when they are alone at home.

From the various GPS trackers available in the market, you are sure to find one that suits your needs.