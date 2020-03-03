Gossip Girl Reboot: Meet the #6 New Cast Members

“Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. Who am I? That’s one secret I’ll never tell. You know you love me. Xoxo, Gossip Girl.”

Whoever watched the CW hit series, Gossip Girl in 2007 can never forget this line. It was unfortunate that the show ended in 2013.

But don’t worry.

Recently, HBO picked the Gossip Girl Reboot series for their upcoming streaming platform, HBO Max. The first season will be available from May 2020 as the HBO Max is set to launch in the same month. As predicted, the Gossip Girl Reboot will follow a new set of Upper East Siders.

So, there’ll be new scandals, the trials and tribulations of private school life that you can’t afford to miss.

I know, as of now, there’s a lot of time left in the official release of Gossip Girl Reboot but we do have an update on the selected cast for the series.

Don’t you wanna know, who’ll be Serena, Dan, Blair or Chuck in the Gossip Girl Reboot? Well, let’s find out –

Actors Casted by WarnerMedia Streaming Platform for Gossip Girl Reboot

Eli Brown

Emily Alyn Lind

Johnathan Fernandez

Jason Gotay

Whitney Peak

Kristen Bell (Voiceover)

These are the six cast members who’ll have the major role in the Upcoming HBO Max Series. Now, let’s find out about all of them one-by-one. Who they are & what role they’ll be playing in the reboot of Gossip Girl?

Eli Brown

Eli Brown is an American Actor & Singer-Songwriter. Before getting casted for the Gossip Girl Reboot, he worked in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Although the Freeform series ended soon after the release of the first season, it helped Eli Brown in launching his acting career.

Originally from Orgon, 19-year-old Eli, has also starred in Netflix’s Spinning Out. Furthermore, he has two movies his bucket – The F**k-It List and Run Hide Fight.

Emily Alyn Lind

Talking about the main lead, 19-year-old Emily Alyn Lind is one of the main leads of the Gossip Girl Reboot.

She is a known face for her role as Amanda Clarke on the ABC series Revenge and Ariel on the CBS medical drama Code Black.

Apart from this, she has appeared in two movies Doctor Sleep and The Babysitter. At the moment, she is working on a Facebook Watch show Sacred Lies.

As per some rumours, Lind will play the role of Audrey, who is in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what else might be out there. Other character details are being kept under wraps at the moment.

Jason Gotay

30-year-old Jason has previously worked in several Broadway shows. Before making his way to the Broadway, he studied college at Marymount Manhattan College.

In the Broadway, he has acted in shows like Bring it On and Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark.

Whitney Peak

Born in Uganda, this 17-year-old actor Whitney Park has acted in quite significant roles. Molly’s Game is one such film that was nominated for Academy Award.

Johnathan Fernandez

Lethal Weapon fame Johnathan Fernandez has already made his name in the comedy circuit of Hollywood. It would be interesting to see what role he’ll play in the next gossip girl reboot.

Final Thoughts

HBO Max streaming platform is scheduled to release officially in the May month. At the time of launch, WarnerMedia will release the Gossip Girl reboot along with the 31 other original series like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, South Park and Game of Thrones.