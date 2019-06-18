GOOGLE DOODLE ANIMATION HONORS FALAFEL

In the Google Doodle animation on Tuesday, three falafel balls jump to a pita bread with hummus or tahini and a salad, to replace Google’s daily logotype. Google Doodle decided to honor the falafel balls on Tuesday by replacing its logo with three animated falafel balls.

“The deep-fried balls described as the best thing that ever happened to chickpeas albeit with the “possible exception of hummus.” The dish can also be made from fava beans, although Middle Eastern countries such as Lebanon favor chickpeas or garbanzo, which is the more popular version in the West.

The exact origins of Falafel are not known with precision

In a statement explaining the Doodle on June 18, Google said that the exact origins of Falafel are not known with precision, but they have been enjoyed in many countries in the Middle East and Asia for centuries.

Google explains that India produces a large percentage of the chickpea harvest, while Egypt prefers to use the beans to make crispy fried balls, known as ta’amiya. The Israelis are also so fond of the dish that they even have a song called “And We Have Falafel”.

It is common to serve falafel with hummus in a wrapper or pitta. Today’s Google Doodle animation even shows three falafel balls that jump happily into a pitta with hummus and vegetables.

“Over time, more eclectic coverages have been introduced around the world, from German sauerkraut to fried eggplant to Iraq, Indian mango sauce and hot sauce from Yemen,” Google said in a statement. “Even the most recent variations, such as the red falafel, made with jalapeño roasted peppers, tomatoes and spicy yogurt, or the orange falafel, made with sweet potatoes, cabbage, honey and ginger tahini, preserve the basic formula of legumes ground, seasoned fried in oil “.

According to Google, the world’s largest falafel weighed in at a massive 74.8 kilograms (164.8 pounds)

Stood a total of 152 centimeters (59.8 inches) in height. The ball was so large it had to be fried for a total of 25 minutes at the Landmark Hotel in Amman, Jordan, until it was ready.

As Cnet pointed out, this is not the first time Google celebrates food with one of its Doodles. In November 2017, he produced a slide show to honor the popular Thai rice noodle dish and last year it was held on July 4th publishing an interactive map showing different foods and recipes from each of the 50 states and five territories from the USA.

Today, the falafel dish is the national food of Israel, Egypt and the Palestinians.

Falafel: Fast Facts You Need to Know:

The Falafel Is Often a Deep-Fried Chickpea or Fava Bean Ball The Origins of the Falafel Are Disputed But It Probably Developed in Egypt Some Palestinians See the Falafel as an Arab Food You Can Find Falafels in Many Countries

Final Words

Chickpea-based falafel can be prepared in many ways, but generally, it is a matter of mixing dried chickpeas with onion, garlic and other herbs and spices, such as cumin, coriander, parsley, salt, pepper, and flour. Then the ingredients are mixed in a blender before the pie is formed into balls and fried in oil until golden brown and crispy. If you are foodie, you might enjoy reading this. Do let us know your take over this in the comments below.