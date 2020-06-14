God Eater: All the Up-to-date Details that you should know 

The last season of God eater left followers with an unsolved story since then fans are eagerly waiting for season 2 of God eater. We received numerous queries regarding God eater season 2, so if you are enthusiastic about Season 2, then this article is just for you.

In this article, we will present all the recent information that we have gathered about Season 2. So, stay until the end to get all the up-to-date information.

God Eater

God Eater is an anime series adaptation of God Eater video game. The series is developed by Shift and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The first game God Eater was released on February 4, 2010, for PSP while God Eater 2 and God Eater 3 games were released on November 14, 2013, and December 13, 2018.

The series intrigued the users throughout the show with its amazing storyline and the animation. Series created so much suspense in each episode that some of its viewers felt that the publisher was with the lack of the material to present in the series. Overall the series is astonishing with its suspense and visuals.

Season 1

The video game adapted Season 1 was released on July 12, 2015, and completed on March 26, 2016. The series was completed in 13 episodes, and the viewers highly admired these 13 episodes.

If you haven’t watched the series, you can watch it on the original networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, KSS, EBC, OHK, and JRT. If you are not interested due to language issues, then wait….there is something great for you.

The series is also available on Netflix in the English language so that you can stream it there.

Season 2

The last episodes of the series were ended on unsolved storylines, and hence the viewers are expecting the next season to reveal the unsolved storyline. Moreover, the visuals and suspense of season 1 have also created inquisitiveness for season 2.

As of now, the official release date of the series is not confirmed, but we are expecting season 2 soon. Initially, at the end of 2019, there was information that season 2 will not be there until now; there is no official announcement.

Since God Eater is an immensely popular video game, we hope for its renewal in the form of the second season. Moreover, there is enough material available for season 2. So, we are expecting season 2 in the last month of 2020 or 2021. We will provide you the details as soon as we gather them.

The storyline of Season 2

If Season 2 happens then, you will see Lenka Utsugi as the new lead character. There is also the possibility that in Season 2, you also see Lindow and Shio along with another hero character. No official announcement is made for the same, so all the fans are hoping season 2 with more battles and the intriguing storylines. As soon as we get them, we will share it with you.

