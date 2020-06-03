This article is just for you if you are a follower of the novel series, especially dark fantasy novels. Not taking much of your time, let’s directly proceed to the upcoming dark fantasy novel series.

Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer is an anime series based on popular light novel series. Kumo Kagyu has written the light novel series, and Noboru Kannatsuki illustrated to captivate all your interest in the novel, and anime adaptation of the series is jotted down by Hideyuki Kurata and Yosuke Kuroda. It is a Japenese novel series.

Goblin Slayer: Season 1

Only 1 season with 12 episodes of this series has released yet- releasing from 7 October 2018 to 30 December 2018 under white fox, and in such a short span of time- the series become immensely popular.

The season gained so much popularity that in February 2020, a movie released on this season in Japan, and the name of the movie is Goblin Slayer Goblin Crown. Must give it a try if dark fantasy novels series are at the top of your list.

You can stream this season 1 on the official sites of anime animation like Crunchyroll and FUNimation if you haven’t used these sites before you can go for Hulu as well.

All fans of anime animation are eagerly waiting for Goblin Slayer Season 4 is back with its season 2 to excite you and entertain you.

In this article, you will know about the release date, plot, where to watch. So, stay tuned until the end to gather all the necessary information.

We all are keenly waiting for Season 2, but the release date of Season 2 has not been announced yet. Because of the nationwide pandemic as this pandemic has created a halt on every business, especially the entertainment industry. But it will surely is released soon as claimed by the claimed officials.

The plot of Goblin Slayer Season 2

As the name suggests, the series is all about destruction and dark fantasy featuring the extermination of the goblins. Being a dark fantasy novel series, users are expecting more adventure with unique fights and more exposure elements. Series will start where it ended in the first season, so if you haven’t watched season 1- go for it as you will definitely enjoy this series.

We can predict from the novel that the next series will be featuring Dark Elf, the main rival of the season, and Orcbolg will be opposite to Dark Elf. Moreover, the viewers are looking forward to more characters in season 2 of the series. However, this are no official details regarding the plot of this season yet. Despite that, season 2 will be much more mysterious and thrilling.

New Additional Characters in Goblin Slayer Season 2

As per now, we are expecting two new additional characters in the series –

Dark Elf: Dark Elf will be the main antagonist of the next episodes. The entrance of this character will add more thrill in the series because Dark Elf possesses some special powers.

Orcbolg: Orcbolg is also the newly added character in series two.

There is no definite information about the series characters yet but we are excepting at least these two new characters in season 2.

Must Check

Homeland Season 8

The Last Kingdom Season 4

Download the anime series Drifters season 2

EndNote:

Like you, everyone is waiting for Goblin Season 2, and no one is sure about when season 2 will be back, but surely it will be there to relish you. As soon as we get updation regarding the same, we will share with you till then; if you have any queries, let us know in the comment section.

If you are looking for some other updation regarding any other series, let us know we will definitely provide you the same.