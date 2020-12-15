Gifts And Activities To Show Your Love For Your Dog in 2020

We know just how much you love your dog. After all, your furry friend has been there for you through both the good days and the bad. They love you unconditionally, even when you snap at them for being underfoot. They are sad when you leave and thrilled when you walk back in the door. Why not show them just how much you love and appreciate them with some special gifts and fun activities?

We’re here to help you figure out how to make the most of your time when you have a four-legged fluff ball in your life. Let’s first take a look at some of the cool gifts you can get for your dog to show them just how you feel!

Gifts for Your Dog

You have to make sure that you are buying dog toys of the best quality. Check out The Pampered Pup if you need help choosing the right gift that will please any dog or dog parent. Here are a few suggestions to consider:

A Dog Sofa

Sure, dog beds are wonderful for the pet in your life. But if your dog enjoys getting up with you on the couch, why not give them their own private sofa? Yes, there are actual dog sofas on the market that your dog will enjoy having all to his own. They’ll feel like royalty when they lounge on their own furniture. Of course, you may have to own a smaller dog if you want to buy them their own couch, as most models are made for a smaller breed. But if you have a dog who would fit comfortably on a pet-sized couch, it’s a purchase you won’t regret! Plus, think of the photo opportunities!

An Orthopedic Bed

If you don’t have the room for a dog sofa or your pet is just too big for one, an orthopedic dog bed is the next best thing. Think about it this way-you love sleeping on a soft, cozy mattress, right? So does your dog! An orthopedic dog bed is also perfect for a dog with joint or health issues as studies have shown a significant reduction in both joint pain and stiffness in dogs who sleep on one. Many also come with built-in heaters that are perfect for senior dogs or for homes that tend to be on the cold side. Your pup will have the best dreams when they are comfortable on their orthopedic bed!

Silicone Lick Mat

What about a toy that also works in your favor? If you have a dog that just hasn’t gotten used to bath time, it’s a good idea to use something to distract them as you clean them off. The silicone lick mat is a device that can be suctioned to the wall of your shower or tub. Spread a snack into the grooves of the mat, such as peanut butter or cheese, and let your dog go crazy as you take care of their washing and grooming needs. They’ll enjoy it, and you’ll get through bath time with less yelling and tears.

Treat-Dispensing Ball

What dog doesn’t love their treats? We’re betting your pet gobbles up the treats you offer faster than he can swallow them, right? A gift they will enjoy is one that makes them work a little to get what they want so badly. All you need to do is fill the ball with a favorite treat, set the difficulty level, and then let your pup have at it! This type of fun toy challenges their mind and relieves boredom, keeping your dog happy and healthy. It’s also lots of fun to watch your dog work so hard to get the treats they love so much!

Activities for Your Dog

While toys and gifts are a great way to show your dog just how much you adore them, spending time with them is beneficial to you both. Read on for some fun activities you can partake in that shows your pet how much you care.

Spend a Day Swimming

If you are near a pet-friendly lake, beach, or other body of water, spend a hot day swimming together in the sun! Many dogs enjoy swimming and frolicking in the water and will do so for hours. If you aren’t sure of your dog’s swimming abilities, make sure to bring along a doggy life vest to keep them safe. Always keep an eye on your dog to make sure they are doing okay in the water, and bring along plenty of fresh, cold water for when you both take a break. If there are public swimming pools open in your area, pay attention. Many pools offer “pet days” for dog owners who want to take their dogs for a swim. They often offer them right before they shut down for the season.

Check Out a Local Agility Course

Many dogs enjoy the challenge an agility course will bring them. They’ll have a chance to show off their skills, and you’ll have fun playing along with them. An agility course will also help keep their mind sharp and focused. You’ll have a ton of fun while strengthening your bond together! Just make sure you both have a good place for a nap when it is over!

Find an Off-Leash Dog Park

If your dog works well with other dogs and humans, find an off-leash dog park where you can set them free to run. When your dog feels the leash unlatching from their collar, they’ll take off in a frenzied bundle of joy. Spend time playing catch or frisbee while you both enjoy a sunny afternoon. There is no better way to bond with your dog than by playing in the sun together.

Play “Hide the Treats”

If you’re stuck in the house on a rainy day, “hide the treats” is a great game to play to bond with your dog. You’ll need treats that have a strong scent for this particular game. Start the game by showing them the treat in your hand. Then hide it while they watch you. After they gobble down their prize, hide more treats in other rooms for them to seek out. They’ll have fun finding the hidden treasures they love so much!

Enjoy a Game of Tug-of-War

Your dog will always enjoy a fun game of tug-of-war with their favorite human-you! It’s a great game that provides mental and physical exercise for your dog. You can play it indoors or out, and you only need something you can both hold onto. Tug-of-war can give your dog more confidence and even help them become more obedient. If you get tired of playing the game but your dog doesn’t, purchase a suction cup chew toy. These rubber toys will suction to a clean, flat surface, allowing your dog to play his favorite game all on his own.

We know your dog will love you no matter what, but these toys and activities will really cement those feelings for you! And remember, hugs, kisses, and belly rubs are the easiest way to convey your heartfelt feelings of love and adoration.