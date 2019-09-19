Ghost Recon Breakpoint is the tactical shooting game which is developed by Ubisoft Paris. This is the 11th installment of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon franchise and the next part of Ghost Recon wildlands. This one needs a continuity internet connection for playing it properly, not like the last part.

Let’s play with Lil WayneGhost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Breakpoint has revealed the Open beta period and recently Ubisoft published an amazing video featuring Lil Wayne and his lit team.

PC Specs for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

The players who use their PCs to play games and want to know whether their computer is compatible or not for smooth gaming. Check this link to check some extra Specs for ultra and elite and more Specs for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. I am mentioning the lowest Specs to play GRB.

OS – Windows 7/8.1/10

CPU – AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core I5 4460

RAM – 8 GB

GPU – AMD Radeon R9 280X/Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 (4 GB)

How to play Free Ghost Recon Breakpoint open beta?

There is nothing you can do about it. This will be free for everyone on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. the free weekend for you is from September 26 to September 29. Yeah mark the days and of course, once it’s over then you need to purchase the game on the 4th of October to continue playing this game.

open beta start

Pacific: September 26 at 3 am PDT

Eastern: September 26 at 6 am EDT

the open beta will end.

Pacific: September 29 at 7 am PDT

Eastern: September 29 at 10 am EDT

Some Main Point in Breakpoint

Breakpoint set after the four years of wildlands, which is on an island called Auroa

Auroa where high tech civilization resides with the wilderness.

The wolves are commanded by the ex- ghost played by Job Bernthal, character form punisher.

Introduced many new weapons such as cutting torch, rocket launcher, etc.

This time your wounds in the game may affect your movements, unlike the last one, this time you need proper bandages and syringe to inject the health covering med.

Raining during the game can make your climbing the mountain quite difficult and cause serious damage on fall

As your squad play with you, the difficulty level you change will not affect your teammates

Concept copied?

Yes, the concept of collapsing the area near the end of the game while play PvP was taken from the Pubg game. This is cool though, to finish it quickly rather than hiding and waiting for someone to come and fight aggressively. The zone will start narrowing down by the time and players need to gather in a small area and kill to win.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint going to release on the 4th of October this year for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. I am excited to play this game and what about you?

Frequently asked questions | Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Q: where I can buy this game?

A: You can purchase it from Ubisoft office website

Q: What will happen after winning?

A: you will be rewarded and will unlock, special events and new location and many more

Bottom Line

Are you ready for the game to go worldwide on the 4th of October? I am super excited to try the open beta and then will wait for the game to come out. I watch the gameplay of this game and that seems pretty good to play, let’s see and make high hope. So, what do you think about the trailer and how excited you are? Tell me in the comment section below.