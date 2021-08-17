Simple Ways to Get Your Bitcoin Using Your Debit Card

Recently, the unprecedented rise in the price and popularity of cryptocurrency has further helped it catch the attention of more people across the globe. Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO recently announced acquiring $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and many more companies have revealed their plans of extending Bitcoin services to their customers.

If you have been thinking of joining the crypto craze, there is probably no better time to do that than now. Apart from the increased popularity and acceptability, there are many more benefits to enjoy with cryptocurrency. One of such is the ease of purchase. There are now a wide variety of payment methods available on various platforms. In fact, it is now possible to buy Bitcoin with your debit card.

Yes, debit card payment methods have been included on many platforms to help crypto traders and investors purchase their Bitcoin without stress. In this post, we will be showing you how to do this and where you can also make it happen. So, let’s get straight into it.

Could It Ever Be Possible to Get Bitcoin with My Debit Card?

Yes, it is now absolutely possible. A number of crypto platforms now allow users to make payments for cryptos on their platforms using their debit cards. This comes as a great relief for many investors and traders, particularly the rookies. It makes buying cryptocurrencies much easier than it used to. People can now purchase Bitcoin as though they were shopping online for groceries.

However, there is one challenge here about this payment method – not all platforms allow debit cards on their platforms. That means if you will have to do some extra research looking for platforms that allow this payment method if you will be buying via a debit card.

Steps To Buy Bitcoin with a Debit Card

It is now much easier to buy Bitcoin with a debit card. Once you found a reputable platform you can trust, and which also allows users to use this payment method, you can be done with the whole process in a matter of minutes. If you are looking to purchase Bitcoin with your debit card, here are the simple steps to follow:

You will need a Bitcoin wallet: this is the number one thing you will need to do. This is because after purchasing your Bitcoin, you will need a place to store them – that is your Bitcoin wallet. Think of your wallet as your traditional bank account but this one only stores digital currencies. So, create a Bitcoin wallet and get on to the next step.

Find the right exchange or broker: the truth is that not all platforms accept this type of payment method. So you will need to find one that does. Nevertheless, you are not only looking for acceptability here; but also the reliability of the platform. You will need to find a platform you can trust.

You will need an active debit card: to be able to use your debit card for a crypto purchase, it has to be activated for such a purchase. So, contact your bank to make your card active for crypto purchases. Once it’s done, then deposit enough money into it for the Bitcoin you want to buy.

Purchase your Bitcoin: now that your card is active, you can use it to purchase your Bitcoin. Remember, you will need to find a platform that accepts this payment method. Once you found one, you can easily buy on the platform with your card.

Where to Purchase Bitcoin with a Debit Card

While it is possible to purchase your Bitcoin using a debit card, the hard part is finding a platform that allows that as a payment method. Remember such a platform also has to be one you can trust with your money and details. Not all platforms allow this, so you will be required to do some digging to find one.

Howbeit, we have highlighted the steps you can follow to buy from one of the reliable platforms out there, which also accepts this payment method. That is Coingate.com.

Of all other platforms out there, it comes really recommended – thanks to the ease of purchase offered, as well as its wide range of payment options. To also use it for your Bitcoin purchase, here are the steps to follow:

Get a Bitcoin wallet – you can check bitcoin.com to choose from the various available ones

Go to Coingate dedicated page for such a purchase

Provide your wallet address

State the amount of Bitcoin you’re looking to purchase

Input the details of your card

Do a quick verification of your identity

Wait for a couple of minutes to receive your Bitcoin in your wallet

Prepare to Pay Some Fees

One thing to bear in mind when purchasing Bitcoin using this method is that there are usually some fees attached with it – transaction fees. You can’t just run away from them. Both the exchange platform and your card issuer will charge a certain percentage as a transaction fee. However, this will still be far cheaper than using a credit card for the same purpose.

Transaction fees vary from one issuer to another and also from one platform to another. That means before you buy any cryptocurrency with your card, ensure you know what you are likely going to be charged for the transaction fee.

How Safe Am I With This Method?

So far you are using a trusted platform for the purchase, you are absolutely safe. However, one important thing to consider is not to leave your Bitcoin on the broker or exchange platform after the purchase. Instead, move the Bitcoin into your wallet immediately. Furthermore, although it is more convenient to buy using this method, it can also be more expensive.

That means if you may need to consider other payments methods in case you’re buying large amounts of coins. But in the case of buying just a little, paying an extra percentage as transaction fees is no big deal – it is absolutely worth it.