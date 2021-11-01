5 Simple Tips to Get the Most Out of Online Casinos

If you’re making the switch from brick and mortar or just want to add a little online casino fun into your day, then there are a few things that are going to make the overall experience more enjoyable. Of course, it’s not a huge difference considering you get the same amazing game choices, only in greater variations. As well as even better odds most of the time, thanks to a slightly lower house edge on most games.

Here are some other ways to get the absolute most out of playing your favourite casino games online.

1. Compare the Sign-Up Bonuses

Shop around for just a minute for an online casino to join and you’ll be bombarded with welcome bonuses. Since online casinos are so numerous, one of the best ways to stand out from the crowd is for casinos to entice new players with bonus offers when they create an account.

Although there are some offers you can almost count on at most casinos, not all are equal. In fact, if you read the fine print, you might notice some major differences between what one casino really offers versus another. With the main differences occurring in wagering requirements before you can cash out your winnings.

For example, if you claim a 100% bonus on your first deposit, you may have to wager up to 20x what the bonus gave you before you can cash out. However, if you end up winning a huge jackpot from that, then it’s all yours once you’ve met the requirement. This is just one of the many nuances it’s important to consider before deciding which casino to join. Just because a bonus is large, does not necessarily mean that it will be more beneficial than a smaller one at another casino.

Bonus rewards can get very competitive which can be somewhat confusing for a new user. Luckily, every region has a few leaders in online casino reviews that help guide players toward the best value. For instance, NZcasinoGames.com is where you want to be for the most in-depth and up to date information.

2. Make Your Biggest Deposits When It’s Most Advantageous

Since many of the best bonus rewards apply to your first or up to first 5 deposits, then it makes sense to maximize on those. Since this means additional free plays or money for you to play with. Therefore, you may consider making closer to the maximum allowable deposit that the bonus will double to get the biggest lump sums.

This will also have the obvious benefit of giving you more chances to play or to make larger bets. Which will in turn increase your chances to winning bigger jackpots or prizes.

3. Compare Games Based on More Than Appearance

It’s very easy to become enthralled by a game because it has a theme you love, or you’re already familiar with it. However, playing online has the dual benefits of more variety, as well as more information on which games and how to play. Therefore, you may want to do a little searching before you get addicted to one game. There is a larger variety of games, and some are much better than others. Which you may not be able to tell at a glance, dig a little deeper for information and you just might become the next jackpot winner. The following are some key examples of what to look for.

4. Play Games with High Return to Player

The Return to Player or RTP of a game isn’t information you’ll find in a real-life casino. However, in the age of information, this is nothing. Check out different forums and websites which provide reviews and information including the RTP on most of the games currently out. This will help you make wiser decisions about which games you end up playing. And overall gives you better chances to win.

For your information, the Return to Player of a game is the amount of money the game generates that goes back to players. The number is usually a surprise to many people who assume the casino takes a large percentage. When in fact, most online games have a return to play of over 96% which means under 5% goes to the house. Moreover, if you do a little searching, you will even come across quite a few games with an RTP of over 98%. Which as you’ve probably figured out, will come in handy when playing long sessions at slots.

5. Try Different Table Games

Most of the tips so far have been all about choosing and playing slots. However, you might want to take a break from them when you find out how much more lucrative table games can be. And the best part is, playing online removes the intimidation factor you may have felt about playing in person.

For instance, if you’ve always wanted to try baccarat, but you don’t know how, playing at an online casino is the ultimate way to start. Not only do you get more information on how to play and tips at your disposal. But you can even test out certain games for free at the casino or app. Then when you’re ready to play for real money, make your deposit and start betting.

Another thing that many users don’t realize is that table games like baccarat, blackjack and roulette also have much lower house edge, meaning the casino makes considerably less on them than on slots. So, what this means for you, is greater potential to leave with a profit.

6. Stay Safe and Secure

Safety and security online mean your information remains secure, and you always have a fair chance to win. Otherwise, you are just throwing money away without the actual benefit you should be getting, the chance to win money.

The sole reason you visit a casino in the first place is to win some cash. Therefore, you need to be a bit discerning about where you choose to play. Only a licensed and regulated online casino is considered legitimate. Where you can expect fair play and completely protection of your information.