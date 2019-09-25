The Internet is packed with dietary and nutritional advice, so much so that it can be difficult to know what’s bunk and what’s true. With so many different fad diets waxing and waning in popularity, all the while making wild claims about not just their weight loss but overall health benefits, it can be all too easy to feel overwhelmed and uncertain as to the proper nutritional course forward.

One individual you can trust is your gastroenterologist. The paleo diet will someday be passé and the efficacy of most weight loss supplements is limited at best. Your gastroenterologist, however, can be trusted to give you a proper medical opinion on proper dietary and nutritional approaches.

Here are three reasons why you should consult your gastroenterologist for nutritional advice.

Medically Certified

The biggest problem with those wild dietary claims on the Internet is that they are, of course, offered by “experts” whose credentials are often sketchy or unclear at best and outright fraudulent at worst.

What’s more, these experts are often paid directly or indirectly by those pushing these treatments. Then there’s the fact that many articles written by experts online are subcontracted to SEO writers who, even with the best research online, do not have the medical insight that you might expect.

By contrast, you can trust your gastroenterologist to be objective, qualified, and have actual insight into the matter. Doctor Kavin Nanda, a certified gastroenterologist in Brisbane, is a very good example of how a gastrointestinal expert can help make healthy nutritional choices.

By “working closely with dietitians and other specialists” as stated on his website, he’s able to provide a scientific & medical approach to nutrition management, with actual results.

Connecting the Dots

One of the benefits of speaking to medical professionals with actual credentials and insight is the fact that they can help connect the dots for you in a way that you won’t often find with other resources. Your body is a complex, interconnected machine. What impacts part of your body will very likely impact other parts.

That goes for your nutritional choices as well. Diets geared towards weight loss do not occur in a bubble. If you are not careful, denying your body key nutrients can make you ill. Your body’s well-being is a constant balancing act and not something that can be properly attended to by someone without a full view of the situation.

Between lab work, examinations, your case files, and their own personal insight, your doctors can gain a full picture of your past and present health and can therefore make far more informed nutritional recommendations.

Avoiding Certain Foods

While diets tend to take things to trendy extremes, there is some truth in the idea that certain foods are “good” or “bad” for you, though things are almost never so black and white.

This is where the importance of having a doctor who knows you and your case file personally comes in handy. Ask around on the Internet and you will not only get information that is often dubious at best but is likewise based on generalizations that may not apply the same way in your case.

What’s “good” or “bad” for one person isn’t always the same for someone else, especially something as intimately connected to maintaining your biological equilibrium as your nutritional choices.

That said, there are some foods that can have a negative impact on some patients dealing with gastrointestinal issues such as inflammatory bowel disease, including:

● Milk and dairy products

● Certain meats

● Oily foods

● Fruits and vegetables

By contrast, supplements such as fish oil can often have a positive effect on intestinal health.

Conclusion

This doesn’t mean that you should rush out and buy tons of fish oil tablets, however, or throw away every carton of milk or ice cream in your fridge. Again, personal nutrition is just that — personal — and thus requires the personalized touch that can be afforded only by your gastroenterologist.