Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton Dropped their Duet “The Dive”

Today on June 18 Garth brooks and Blake Shelton dropped their new duet “Dive Bar” on the country radio. Garth brooks quickly shares that he decided to do a song with Shelton when he saw Shelton performing on the stage of ACM awards in 2019.

This eternal and fabulous romp is written by Garth brooks, Mitch Rossel, and Bryan Kennedy. The trio has the same rowdy vibes; they also gave nation two amazing numbers one was “Friends in Low Places” and second is “Two Pina Coladas.”

This anthem for bathroom arrives at the busiest season of Garth brooks’s career. Garth brooks sold more than 6.4 million tickets for his concerts he is at tours for three years. The duo will perform their latest number “Dive Bar” in July 2019. This magic will happen at the two sold-out shows of Garth brooks. Garth brooks is also up to his new studio album named as “Fun” while after that vinyl box set for three live albums for Garth brooks.

Garth brooks was seated on the third floor of Allentown on the sofa at his recording studio in Nashville’s music row. He was dressed in jeans and a sweatshirt which later reflected on “Dive Bar” (He bribed this as Jone meet Stones”). For his stadium tours, he always set low prizes for his fans and never involve in the money game like others. Let’s catch out an interview and sessions of questions answers to know more about “Dive Bar.”

How Blake did come to sing “Dive Bar”?

I was watching the ACMs this year, and there was one performance that hit me hard: Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country.” I thought, “I’m feeling something here that’s drawing me right into this television.” So I just reached out for him. He was so sweet on the phone. The last thing I said was, “Hey, man, I don’t want to put you on the spot, but we got a song that might be a pretty cool duet.”

I want to go on record saying I did not think it would sound like this. I didn’t know what I was expecting, but I’ve never heard him sing like that before. … We recorded together, and it was fun to watch him. My biggest shock in all of this is I think I know my voice and I think I know his, but there were several times I looked over at Matt, the engineer, when we were mixing it going, “Is that him or me?”

Will “Drive Bar” be available on any streaming service?

No. I made sure Blake understood that first and then I told Amazon, “This guy gets streams out the ass because he’s on Spotify, you guys, and Apple. Doing this, you’re going to cut his streams on this way down, so I need you to overperform on your end. Put him on every playlist you possibly can.” Of course, that helps me, but the main thing is, I just don’t want to hurt Blake.

Are you filming your performance in Boise?

Yes, you can do it different than any video you’ve ever done, which is always good. I want to do it underwater, but my problem is he’s a foot taller than me, so I’m going to drown first (Laughs). But it’s got to be nothing short of fun because that’s what the song deserves. We’ll be shooting the video sooner rather than later.

I hope you also heard “Dive Bar” and gave pleasure to your ears. If not then go and turn on your radio right now may be Garth brooks “Dive Bar” is running.

