Best Gaming Headsets for Big Heads in 2020

Gaming accessories are all the rage. The democratization of online gaming has contributed to the success of computers and peripherals specifically designed for gaming. It is suitable for users to have many options, of course, but when the market is saturated, separating “the dust from the chaff” can be a real challenge.

Headphones for gaming have not been immune to this trend. Currently, there are dozens of brands with striking and colorful proposals that promise us an unbeatable experience. Some can even assure us that we will acquire a clear competitive advantage over our rivals with their headphones—too much noise for often so few nuts. Headphones for gaming are first and foremost headphones, and the most important thing is their sound. We hope this article helps you find yours without difficulty.

Top 6 Headsets For Large Heads

1. Razer RZ04-02680100-R3U1 Nari Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: THX Audio – Auto-Adjust Headband & Swivel Cups – Chroma RGB – Retractable Mic – For P.C., PS4, PS5 – Black

Build quality is top-notch. The aluminum frame feels solid; the stretchy green headband has taken me to new levels of comfort. The cooling gel on the ear cups is a nice touch.

The THX spatial surround is incredible in games. It’s better than the built-in windows sonic virtual surround or the windows Dolby app Atmos surround, and far better than the HyperX 7.1 virtual surround dongle. As with any virtual surround solution, though, you’ll want it off for anything other than gaming. You can try it in movies, it does give everything a more spaced out sound, but it messed with the audio quality too much to use it. For gaming, though, definitely keep it on. You’ll also want to configure it in the settings to have the right position for your ears. There is a slight degradation in sound quality as with any virtual surround, but it does wonders for the positional audio, especially in battle royale type games.

The headset comes with a USB charging cable. You can plug this directly into a USB 2.0 port on your pc, or a USB AC adapter (like what you use to charge your cell phone). The headset takes 3-4 hours to charge fully and lasts about 16+ hours before requiring charging. The headset does work while plugged in.

The main features:

THX Spatial Audio for Full Immersion: Simulates sound in a 360° sphere to provide positional information from gunfire and enemy footsteps

On-Headset Audio Controls: Volume adjustment wheel and mute mic button directly on the headset for convenience

16-Hour Battery Life for Continuous Use: Allows for extended wireless media consumption (charges via micro USB 2.0 cable)

Noise Cancelling Microphone for Clear In-Game Chat: The outward-flipping microphone extends when needed and collapses when it’s not, all while blocking out background noise

4GHz Wireless Connection for Lag-Free Performance: Supports a range of up to 40 ft / 12 m

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Includes 16.8 million color combinations

2. N.U.B.W.O. Gaming headsets PS4 N7 Stereo Xbox one Headset Wired P.C. Gaming Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Over-Ear Gaming Headphones for PC/MAC/PS4/Xbox one

It’s a great headset for the price, lightweight, and the mic works great. Also, there is an elastic band just under the headband of the headphones that helps to keep them on comfortably. The padding on the sides was soft as well, and it feels as if you could practically sleep with these on.

A feature that we like is to mute the mic directly from the headset. You can also control the volume now from the headset.

The main features:

Immersive Gaming Audio. Dual 50mm speaker drivers are engineered to produce detailed, balanced soundscape with ultra-low distortion for your games, music, movies, and more

Noise-canceling Mic. The flexible omnidirectional microphone captures the user’s voice yet eliminates unwanted background noise.

Convenience to Use: The in-line Audio control makes it possible to conveniently adjust the volume and mute the microphone without having to go into extra settings

They are built for comfort. Soft leatherette ear cups and ergonomically padded headband allow for long gaming sessions without any fatigue

Versatile Compatibility. Designed for everywhere you game, including P.C., PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. (Xbox One Stereo Adapter may be required, not included)

3. Logitech G35 7.1-Channel Surround Sound Gaming Headset

The overall design is charming, with easy-to-use volume control. Also, the sound quality is excellent, and the 7.1 surround effect is fantastic. Based on sound quality, comfort, and overall design – these would get 5 stars.

They come with 2 extra headband cushions for different size heads. Also, they are very comfortable even after a 2-hour gaming session. The sound and customizable g- keys are fantastic.

The main features:

Compatibility: Works with Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, or Windows Vista, Windows XP

1 surround sound powered by Dolby technology delivers a detailed sound field

Three swappable headband pads let you choose the best fit for long-lasting comfort

Three customizable G keys give you one-touch command over music, chat clients, and more

On-ear audio controls provide quick access to volume, microphone mute, and surround sound adjustments

Adjustable, noise-canceling microphone focuses on your voice and reduces background noise

4. Audio-Technica ATH-AG1X Closed Back High-Fidelity Gaming Headset Compatible with PS4, Laptops, and P.C.

The Comfort level is terrific. An inexperienced ear may feel that these headphones lack audio quality because they’re unfamiliar with open-back designs. The two tips we have for you is to give these proper time to adjust to and to turn your volume up too high at first and then back down to a comfortable level to ensure that you’re powering them properly. You’d be surprised at how much volume you can achieve with open backs without causing fatigue to your ears!

The main features:

Game in style: Audio-Technica ATH-AG1X is compatible with most platforms, including the PS4, laptops, and P.C.s. Also compatible with Xbox One using the Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter.

Hands-free communication: The Audio Technica ATH-AG1x comes complete with a built-in microphone and crystal-clear in-game voice communication. Communication has never been more accessible before.

Easy to use: The built-in volume control and microphone mute switch makes for easy one-handed operation. It also comes equipped with a 3.9′ (1.2 m) attached cable and comes with a 6.6′ (2.0 m) extension cable to make it easier to move around

Top of the line gaming experience: The massive 53mm drivers of the ATH-AG1x headset offer powerful audio for an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the double air damping system (D.A.D.S.) delivers deep, resonating bass

Comfortable to wear for long periods: The improved 3D Wing Support system and soft earpads offer a comfortable and secure fit for hours of gaming. Never worry about having to take a break due to discomfort again!

Frequency Response – 5 – 40,000 Hz and Impedance – 16 ohms

5. EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset with Noise-Cancelling Mic, Flip-to-Mute, Comfortable Memory Foam Ear Pads, Headphones for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Smartphone compatible

Lifting the microphone mutes it as well as getting it out of the way. The sound quality is sufficient for the price. I.M.O., the sound is full and rich. The headset is comfortable, even for long sessions. Glasses friendly. It comes with a converter to allow the headset to be plugged into a controller etc. Excellent passive noise-canceling capabilities.

The main features:

Closed acoustic gaming headset – The GSP 300 closed acoustic gaming headset with XL memory foam pads create a comfortable acoustic seal and lets you focus on your game with an immersive audio experience.

Epos engineered audio – Engineered to deliver the audio cues needed for faster in-game reactions, high-quality audio enhances your gaming experience and performance.

Best” all-round” gaming headset – A high-quality gaming headset, the GSP 300 delivers the bass-heavy sound for an immersive experience and the crisp, clear audio needed for team communication during intensive play.

Microphone with lift-to-mute boom arm – The flexible boom arm allows you to adjust the microphone for best voice pick-up positioning. The microphone automatically mutes when you raise the boom arm

Intuitive Volume Control – An integrated volume wheel on the headset’s right earset allows quick adjustments while gaming. There is no need to switch out of your game to adjust the loudness of your game audio.

Ergonomic and stylish design – Designed and extensively tested for durability, an innovative ball-joint hinge allows adjustments to different head sizes and shapes. The earpads provide passive noise attenuation.

Versatile compatibility – The included PCV 05 Adapter lets you connect with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, and devices with a 3.5 mm audio jack input

6. Beyerdynamic DT 880 Premium Edition 250 Ohm Over-Ear-Stereo Headphones. Semi-Open Design, Wired, high-end, for The Stereo System

These are aesthetically pleasing – more attractive than the DT880 Studio edition. The clarity of these headphones makes bright distortion and over-limiting very obvious. The sound is quite neutral with no emphasis on the highs or lows, perfect for most listening situations. The headphones are quite plush and quite comfortable if you wear them tightly on your head and not loose. Excellent home stereo headphones.

The main feature:

Frequency Response – 5 – 24,000 Hz and Impedance – 16 ohms

Buying Guide and F.A.Q.s

Design (canopy and headband)

Despite what we may think a priori, gaming headphones have to be comfortable for us, and it mustn’t be tiring to have them on. We are not talking about a physical aspect, but an auditory one. We may use them for hours, so we must choose the pavilion that is less tiring to the ear.

Due to the acoustic behavior, the ideal headphones for a gamer will be those with semi-open pavilions.

The semi-open headphones let the sound escape, letting out the frequencies that stand out from both bass and treble, but without being excessive. In this way, we do not bottle up the ear and avoid unnecessary efforts, but without excessively disturbing those around us while we play.

The semi-open ones are a middle point between the open and the closed ones. The open ones have more nuances in their sounds, but they run the risk of disturbing those around them, who will hear everything you hear.

On the other hand, the closed ones will isolate us a lot and tire our ears before, so they only make sense if we will use them in boisterous places or outdoors.

The headband should have breathable padding that is comfortable after several hours of use, holding the headphones in place.

Microphone

The microphone is fundamental for this type of headphone. Therefore, we must ensure that it can correctly pick up our voice through anti-pop foams, for example. These types of “add-ons” will avoid the sensation of knocking against the microphone caused by the “b” and “p” sounds.

Some high-end options will also have active noise cancellation so that only our voice can send and not the noise that may be in the background.

It is also vital that it can be removed (either by putting it in a vertical position or by disassembling it) so that it does not get in the way when we do not need it.

Connections: with or without cables?

Currently, the sound quality of wired and wireless headphones is similar. There is no longer a lag in proper reception on Bluetooth connected headphones, making them perfect for gaming.

Of course, opting for one option or another will depend on tastes and the mobility we want while we play.

What Headsets do the Pro Gamers Use?

Take a look at the following 3 best gaming headsets for comparison:

1. HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset

Pros:

Detachable mic

Comes with a mesh bag

Superior Pixart 3389 sensor

Great fit

Cons:

Some frequency passes through

The wire gets easily twisted

2. xFyro xS2 Wireless Earbuds

Pros:

Multi-functional earbuds

Highly durable

Ergonomic design

Waterproof and dust-resistant

Cons:

Slightly expensive

Hard to get used to at first xFyro xS2 Wireless Earbuds

3. Sennheiser Game Zero Gaming Headset

Pros:

Microphone mute option available

Removable cables

Good for long-term use

Comfortable ear pads

Cons:

Some quality control issues

Not echo canceling

What is the most durable gaming headset?

Do you need durable and robust in-ear headphones that will serve you for all kinds of situations in 2020? Are you in search of headphones with a braided or flat cable that won’t break? Do you want to spice up your headphones and keep them intact? We have a few options.

1.Sennheiser, I.E., 80 S – In-ear headphones

2. RHA MA750: Wireless in-ear headphones

3. Shure SE215-CL – In-ear headphones

4. RHA S500 – In-ear headphones

5. Bose SoundSport – Sports in-ear headphones

How long should gaming headsets last?

If you keep sound drivers in life and don’t break them, you won’t be needing a new headset anytime soon. Like the HyperX Alpha Cloud, Cheaper headsets usually last around 2-3 years with reasonable care and some occasional cleaning.

What headsets do famous Youtubers use?

Some of the most famous Youtubers nowadays use the following headsets:

Leafy uses Sennheiser HD 598 Over-Ear Headphones – Ivory

Markiplier uses Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphone

KSI uses Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones

PewDiePie uses Sennheiser G4ME ZERO PC Gaming Headset

Summit1g uses Audio-Technica ATH-ADG1X Open Air

Miniminter uses Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO

pewdiepie uses Razer Nari Ultimate PewDiePie Limited Edition Headphones

What is the best gaming headset under $50?

You will find below the best gaming headsets under $50 you can buy:

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset RUNMUS Gaming Headset NUBWO N20 Stereo Gaming Headset B.E.N.G.O.O. Gaming Headset HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset

Why do pros use 2 headsets?

Pros use 2 headsets to cancel the external noises and to be able to hear the game sounds only, not the comments from the crowd.

What is the best Headset for Call of Duty?

We suggest that you take a look at the following top 3 headsets for Call of Duty:

1.Playstation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset (U.S. $73.32)

2. HyperX Cloud Stinger for Xbox One, PS4, P.C. (the U.S. $49.99)

3. HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for Xbox One, PS4, P.C. (U.S. $96.79)

What’re the best headphones in the world?

If you’re looking for the headphones that have it all, here is our suggestion:

Sony WH-1000XM4

Are gaming headsets worth it?

It would be best to look at features instead of a label since you can have a good gaming experience with regular headphones, especially nowadays.

How much should I spend on gaming headphones?

The prices of gaming headsets are varied. It all depends on the features. It is possible to find a decent quality device in the range of $50-$100.

Which headphone is best for P.U.B.G. (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds)?

We believe that Sennheiser P.C. 373D – 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset is the best one for P.U.B.G.

Best wireless gaming headset

If you’re looking for the best wireless gaming headset in 2020, then you should go for either Audeze Mobius Headphones or LucidSound LS41 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset.

Conclusion

Gaming headsets can surely help you enhance your gaming experience. We hope you find the information provided in this article to be informative and helpful!