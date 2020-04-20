Playing games online is one of the best ways to alleviate boredom and spend time with friends. Video games are not just there to entertain us, and rather they teach us a lot about strategy, execution, teamwork, and tactics.

If played with keeping these in mind, we can do a lot better in other domains of life.

Games like Solitr are best to play on PC, it costs us no money to play the game, and it’s entirely single-player, so it’s okay if you don’t have friends to play games with. However, not everyone’s into games like Solitr. Then what should they do?

Well, everyone has a taste, and they prefer games as per their taste. Some like playing card games like Solitr, while some like playing racing games, some like simple board games, and some like tactical shooting games.

If you are looking for games to play online on PC, that too for free, we are here to help you out. We have made a list of top 5 games that are either absolutely free or available at a small price. If you are excited to play the games, read the article.

The List: Top 5 Online PC Games

Solitr

Solitr is a website that’s popular among card gamers. A simple interface makes the game quite enjoyable for the user. You don’t have to pay money to play Solitaire on Solitr.

And another best thing about the Solitr site is that you can play games like Spider, Sudoku, and Mahjong in one place, which means you don’t have to leave the site. If you get bored, you can play Spider, which is another exciting card game.

If you are looking for something that will test your brainpower, why not play Sudoku or Mahjong?

World of Tanks

Remember the days when we used to play Battle City Tank (NES) on TV? Yeah, how can we forget the good old days? Well, times have changed now, so have the games – from 8-bit games to current high graphic ones.

If tank games are your thing, you can consider World of Tank to be the best PC tank game ever. WoT has realistic gameplay that gives you the thrill of actually driving a tank.

It’s the best game for tank enthusiasts, and we recommend you to play it.

World of Warships



Well, we all know how enthralling battle games can be. You can play three types of battles – on land, on-air, and water. We’ve already talked about tanks, so let’s not repeat that.

Some of us like the idea of leading a battleship and destroying an enemy’s battleship in the water. If that idea of battling sounds perfect to you, World of Warships is the game designed for you.

For an online game, WoW surely has excellent gameplay, the scope for new tactics, and a simple interface for gaming if you need to experience tank battle but in the ocean play this game.

Skyforge



Skyforge is the fourth game that we added on this list. If you want one of the best MMO games, this is it. This game is a perfect blend of sci-fi theme and fantasy, great if battleships and tanks aren’t for you.

The great thing about Skyforge is that you won’t see the typical rules you come across in most of the games. You can build a character as you want and change the roles whenever you want.

You can expect regular updates added to the games so that you won’t get bored with it.

War Thunder

How boring it’d be if your war games are limited to only one mode of fighting – aerial, aquatic, or land battle. We know how boring that can be for a real battle game enthusiast.

That’s where a perfect game like War Thunder comes to your rescue. You can switch the vehicles easily in War Thunder, from fighter planes to tanks to shooting, everything is available for you.

This WWII MMO game has everything you expect from a superior game. If you don’t know any other game to play, you can always bank on War Thunder for a thrilling trip.



Final Words

We know that it’s been tight for the past few weeks to stay at home for us. But if you want to prevent the further spread of COVID – 19, it’s better to follow the guidelines that have been given to us by the authorities. That’s why we recommend staying home to protect yourself and your family.

Spending time playing games can be an excellent way to eliminate boredom, that’s why we have provided you with a list of some best games. We know not all of us have money to pay for expensive games that are popular. That’s why free PC games like Solitr are best for us.