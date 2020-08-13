5 Games to Play that Are Like Destiny 2 in 2020

People use different methods to fulfill their free time with entertainment. Some people are bigger fans of outdoor activities. They would rather spend the entire day outside of their house with friends and family members. On the other hand, some people like to relax at home. Those people enjoy watching movies or listening to music. That is the only effective way for them to recharge their batteries after finishing all daily tasks.

Yet, living in a world of advanced technology influenced all aspects of our life. That also counts when we talk about spending our free time. People of all ages would rather stay at home and play different games.

The wide range of options you can choose between makes things easier. Destiny 2 is one of the most popular games among today’s gamers. However, we do know that some people like to experiment with things. Because of that, they would like to play games that will bring them the same gaming experience as Destiny 2.

Fortunately, you came to the right place to find out games to play that are like Destiny 2. We will highlight the most popular ones and explain their characteristics. However, we recommend you check one by one and see which one will meet your needs.

Let’s start with the list!

1. Call of Duty Modern Warfare

We will start the list with one of the most popular games in the world. Call of Duty has a long tradition, and it went through different stages until today. However, this version of the game is the most similar to Destiny 2.

There are many advantages that CoD MW has. First of all, you will get excellent shooting action and entertaining campaign. Despite that, the graphics won’t be your concern because they are at the highest level. You will manage to play it on different devices such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Still, saying that CoD Modern Warfare is an easy game would be unfair. Because of that, many games look for ways to improve their characters and weapons faster. More precisely, a lot of them would decide on using cod mw boosting service.

Fortunately, modern technology can help this time as well. If you want to get the cod mw boost, our recommendation is to visit this website. There you can find out more about this service and see which options you have (cod mw boosting lobbies, call of duty modern warfare camo boosting, etc).

2. Diablo 3

Diablo 3 is interesting to the worldwide population because of multiple reasons. Believe it or not, The Diablo series was not available to people for a long. After twelve long years, it finally became available to monitors in all parts of the globe.

Certain facts confirm how popular the game is. When Diablo 3 was released, around 3.5 million copies were picked up in the first 24 hours. It is hard to find a game that gained the same popularity for a short period.

Anyway, the players have the option to choose between several different characters. Your task is to level up those characters as soon as possible. Some gamers claim they spend hours in a row to accomplish their goal. Despite that, you can also connect with other gamers and try to take on a huge number of ghostly creatures, skeletons, and zombies.

3. Planetside 2

Planetside 2 became was released in 2012, and it became popular among all PC users from the first moment. The original Planetside was released in 2003, and people had to wait for 9 years to get the second part. Logically, the second part was better because of many reasons. Despite better graphics, it became available to PS4 3 years after the developers released it.

The popularity is another feature of the game that we need to highlight. Planetside 2 is the “most massive” multiplayer game in the world. Believe it or not, it holds the Gunness World Record as well. It got it because more than 1100 users were active at once on a single map.

It might happen that the game will be overwhelming at first glance. However, when you improve your skills, it is going to be quite entertaining for you. There will be many mechanics that you can use while playing against other players. The game is completely free which makes things even more entertaining.

4. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

The players won’t get the chance to travel from one planet to another. Despite that, they also won’t hunt down different types of beasts and creatures. The story of the game is set in Washington D.C. The players will have to fight against the deadly virus. Some people probably think the game is based on the Coronavirus pandemic. However, that is far away from the truth. It seemed that the developers of the game accidentally predicted certain things. You can play the game on different devices, including Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.

Before we end this part, there is one thing we need to say. The game is fascinating because it covers many details in the scenery. Despite that, there are also different types of activities that you can do while playing. It surely is one of the most entertaining alternatives to Destiny 2.

5. Destiny

We will end this article with the parent of Destiny 2. Indeed, Destiny 2 has many advantages over Destiny. However, both games are quite similar, and starting your research of the game with Destiny would be the smartest move.

Believe it or not, it passed six years from the moment when Destiny was released. You can play it on a couple of devices, including PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PS4.

Before everything, we need to say that you are visiting different planets as a Guardian. Your goal is to fight against different types of enemies. Despite that, your goal is to get as many as possible gold and purple engrams. As you can see, the better alternative for people that like Destiny 2 doesn’t exist.

Conclusion

All the games from the list are a good alternative to Destiny 2. We are sure that supporters of that game will enjoy playing them. However, it would be good to research each one before everything. For instance, you can check YouTube and see if some gamers are playing the games we mentioned. After a couple of videos, you will realize if the game is the right choice of not.