2 Game Types That All Movie Buffs Will Be Sure to Love in 2021

Do you consider yourself to be a self-confessed movie buff? Are you also partial to a spot of gaming? If so, you should combine these two great passions of yours by playing the games listed below.

Here are two game types that all film fanatics will be sure to love:

Casino games

The Hangover, Ocean’s Eleven, The Gambler, Rain Man, Casino — these are just a few of the all-time-classic movies that are set in casinos or based around casino gaming. If you’re intrigued by the high-rolling gambler lifestyle that you see recreated so often on the big screen, why not try your hand at playing casino games yourself? There are plenty of ways for you to indulge in a Vegas-themed gaming experience from the comfort of your own home, you just need to know where to look to find today’s most exciting poker, blackjack, and Mega Fortune real-time gaming events!

When you decide to channel your inner Sam ‘Ace’ Rothstein (Robert De Niro’s character in Casino), Unibet.eu should be your first port of call. No matter which specific casino pastime you wish to try your hand at, this online bookmaking platform will no doubt provide you with a plethora of fun and engaging gaming options.

There have been countless films set in or based around casinos over the years, and you can get a slice of this movie action by playing online casino games. Whether you play a traditional game like poker or whether you choose to try your hand at a contemporary pastime like Mega Fortune, indulging in this type of gaming experience will allow you to truly embrace your inner 007.

Film tie-ins

Regardless of which specific movie you love the most, you can almost guarantee that a tie-in game will have been created to run alongside it at some point in the past. Hundreds, if not thousands, of licensed film tie-in games have been made down the years, which means that you’ll always have an extensive library to tap into should you choose to embark down this specific gaming route.

Some film tie-in games do justice to the movies that they are based on… whereas others don’t resonate quite as well with the audience that they target. In order of release date, here are five tie-in titles that are universally accepted as being the cream of the crop in this niche gaming field:

1. Star Wars (1983, Atari, Inc.)

The super-popular Star Wars movie franchise has spawned a plethora of tie-in video games across a multitude of different gaming consoles down the years. One of its earliest offerings in this instance, known simply as Star Wars Arcade, is widely regarded as being the very best. Looked back on fondly by original fans and newbies alike, this is a game that has captured the imagination of arcade gamers for nearly four decades. It’s safe to say that countless amounts of people have spent an unfathomable amount of quarters on this game down the years!

2. Goldeneye 007 (1997, N64)

Like Star Wars, the James Bond movie franchise has also generated its fair share of film-tie in games. As game console technology has developed, the quality of 007 games has grown stronger and stronger. Yet, despite the improved graphics and more detailed plotlines found in newer incarnations of Bond games, Goldeneye 007 (1997) still holds a special place in the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide due to it being one of the original first-person shooters for home consoles. Time and time again, this first-person shooter game is talked about as being one of the best — if not the best — film-tie in game ever created. One thing is for sure — like Mr. Bond himself, Goldeneye 007 has well and truly stood the test of time.

3. Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (1999, PS1)

For fans of the Toy Story movie franchise, this one’s considered an absolute classic. Playing this platform game will see you take on the role of the titular character Buzz Lightyear as he attempts to save his buddy, Woody, from the greedy toy collector Al McWhiggin. Consisting of 10 main levels and five bonus boss levels, this game will take you on a journey from Andy’s house all the way through to the airport. The question is, will you be able to save Woody before he is flown off to a museum in Tokyo?

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-Earth (2004, PC)

You cannot mention real-time strategy video games without bringing up The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-Earth. Whether you’re an avid fan of Tolkien’s fictional world or not, this is a game that you can get lost in for hours on end. No matter what warring faction you choose to align yourself with, your main goal will be to gather resources and, in turn, construct military bases.

5. Mad Max (2015, PS4)

The mass production of film-tie in games was slowing down by the time Mad Max: Fury Road (starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron) was released into the cinema. That does not, however, mean that Mad Max (2015 video game) lacked in quality or character depth. Seen by many as a last hurrah for the film-tie era, this action-adventure video game received positive reviews across the board. Game Revolution described it as being ‘exhilarating, fast, violent, and fun — everything fans of the film will be sure to appreciate.’

No matter how much you love the movies, there will no doubt come a time where you want to broaden your horizons and try out a new form of entertainment. Fortunately, there are a whole host of film-related games out there for you to indulge in, which means that you never have to stray too far from the movies that you adore!

Regardless of which gaming route you opt to take, you will be sure to get lost in the magic of the cinema time and time again if you play the games listed above.