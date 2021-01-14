Game Tactics to Immediately Improve in Blackjack – 2021 Guide

Many people have the misconception that blackjack, just like all other casino games, is a pure game of luck. There is still a common belief that winning in blacjack is solely dependent on whether the cards on the table are in your favor or not, which is not necessarily the case.

While the cards on the table determine the result of a given hand, your overall results depend on your skill as a blackjack player. Skilled blackjack players know that having a sound and strategic game is key in order to win at the game.

Developing into a skilled blackjack player who can win consistently no matter the table takes time. However, there are ways to instantly improve your game so that you won’t have to play just based on what you feel like doing or what your friends tell you to do. These tactics won’t ensure success in every hand, but they will surely improve your results in the long run, and you can find that you’ll be winning more once you adopt these methods.

Memorize Basic Strategy

There is a vast selection of blackjack strategies to be found online, but what’s most important, especially for new players, is the fundamentals. Casual blackjack players can instantly improve their game by consulting strategy charts which are tailored to the type of game that they are playing.

These should serve as a guide for the actions that you should take in familiar in-game situations. While it’s also fine to consult these charts while on the table, it is advised that you strive to memorize them along the way until everything becomes second nature. With this, it also becomes easier to understand the logic behind the prescribed moves.

Bet Based on Logic

Many casual players gamble based on what their gut feeling is telling them, which is premised on the false belief that blackjack is purely based on luck. Betting inconsistently, based purely on emotion, is a surefire way to hold you back from winning.

It’s true that gambling can get intense, and the swings of the game can take over your emotions quickly. Losing, for example, can lead you into thinking that you should bet big the next round so that you can make back what you lost, but there’s absolutely no strategic advantage to this, and this can even pile your losses up.

Your bet sizes should be consistent based on the stakes and strategy you’re playing, regardless of your luck. It should also go without saying that there are no lucky hands or lucky cards in blackjack that would indicate that you should bet big once you get these cards.

Play at the Right Table

One thing that could be holding you back is the table that you’re playing in. Your play might be affected because you think that you have bad luck with this dealer, or that someone at the table is too lucky. Your bankroll will also be depleted quickly if you’re playing at the wrong stakes.

There’s no shame in switching tables if you feel like you’re not playing your best at the current table you’re playing in. This may even provide a psychological boost since you essentially have a fresh start once you sit on a new table. You should also make sure that you’re playing at stakes where you can be comfortable with losing, and where your bankroll won’t run out in just a few hands.

Set Limits

Losing at blackjack is sometimes exacerbated, or even caused, by not leaving the game at the proper time. It’s important for blackjack players to set limits which will tell them when they should leave the table. These limits should be on both sides of winning and losing.

While it can get tempting to continue playing when you’re winning, it’s inevitable for variance to catch up and for you to lose a few hands in the process. Losing what you’ve won can lead to tilt which can adversely affect your game and you can even end up leaving with nothing.

On the other hand, it’s also advised to leave when you’re losing badly. Everyone likes a comeback, but the negative mindset caused by continuous losses is often a hindrance from playing optimally. Learn when to call it a day and just come back when you’re at a better mental and financial state.

Focus on the Game

There are multiple distractions around the casino, and while they are indeed entertaining, they also take away your attention from playing at your best. Keep your head in the game and don’t mind the other players. There are some people in the casino who try to tell you what you should do, but remember that it’s your money that you’re putting on the line. If you want to develop your skill as a player, you have to make decisions for and by yourself.

It’s also easy to get lost in the excitement shared by everyone at the blackjack table, and there’s nothing wrong with celebrating some big wins. However, it’s essential to keep your emotions, both positive and negative, in tune in order to make optimal decisions at the table. Keep your focus on the action and don’t start imagining what you’re going to do with the money you’ve won until you’ve actually left the table with a neat profit.

Play Free Online Blackjack Games

There’s no better way to familiarize yourself with the game and develop your strategy by playing blackjack for free on clovr.com. Sure, the dynamics are different since you’re just playing in front of your computer, but online blackjack is also a fun and potentially profitable game, and the rules are basically the same as in real-life blackjack.

Of course, it’s advised to play the free games first if you’re a beginner. By playing for free, you don’t have to lose money to learn, and you’d be able to know the rules inside out by the time you step into the casino. Another great thing about free online blackjack is that there’s no change in how the game is played since you’re basically only playing against the dealer, and the dealer’s actions are always predetermined by the cards on the table. This is unlike free online poker where people play wildly and way differently that they would if they would lose money because of how bad they play.