12 Best Ways to Spend a Fully-Relaxed Weekend in 2020

The weekend is coming closer – and we all know what that means: you need to relax. You need to break away from the daily stress that gnaws at you during the week, no matter if it’s related to work or school. So, with the weekend here, what can you do to relax so that you can start fresh on Monday fully? Well, here are some good ways in which you can relax.

1. Start on Friday

The longer the weekend, the more relaxing it will be – which is why your weekend should start as early as Friday. To rest up, you should keep it in “chill mode,” at home, with your favorite book or a good movie. You might be tempted to bring in the chips and other unhealthy snacks, but you should stick to healthy snacks such as fruits instead. Junk food is processed much slower, stressing your body out in the meantime.

2. Take a Walk in Nature

They say that nature is the best way to relax. Now, you don’t have to go in some remote woods or start hiking the mountains to get that bit of nature – a simple less-populated area will do just fine. You just need to get away from the noise created by the busy urban life and breathe in some fresh air and natural sounds: birds chirping, winds rustling through the trees, and so on. This will help you recharge your batteries.

3. Do Some Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is also a good way to de-stress after a long week. Lavender oil is one of the most popular oils for aromatherapy, but you may go for bergamot, chamomile, or ylang-ylang.

4. Go Out with Your Friends

Socializing is also an essential step in relaxing on the weekend. Most of the time, during the week, you are surrounded by workmates at the office – workmates that you may or may not like. This is why, throughout the weekend, you need to recharge your social batteries with the people that you actually hold dear. Don’t go out the whole weekend, as this might tire you out even more – but pick out a day in which you can all hang out and enjoy each other’s company.

5. Have a Spa Day

Whether you decide to have a spa day at home or a salon, the weekend is the perfect moment to do this. Take a hot bath, get a massage, get a full body scrub, put on some face or hair masks – do the things that make your body feel happy. This way, you should be able to eliminate the tension that has accumulated throughout the week.

6. Allow Yourself to Sleep In

If you have a strict morning schedule, then sleeping in may be a bit difficult for you. However, if you can prolong the time you spend in bed, even if you’re awake, you’ll have a much more relaxed weekend.

Avoid setting an alarm or jumping out of bed as soon as you wake up. Learn to enjoy the softness of your mattress while being awake, at least on weekends!

7. Teasing Your Brain

For some people, a relaxed weekend doesn’t mean putting their brains on standby mode. In fact, some like to keep it working and even provide it with complicated tasks.

If you’re that kind of person, you can try doing some crossword puzzles, classic puzzles, Sudoku, or even play video games all day long. A relaxed weekend doesn’t imply just laying in bed!

8. Taking Care of Yourself

The weekend is also the perfect time to take care of ourselves, health and beauty included. Regardless of gender, we can use our free time to make our faces shine or to work on our mental health.

9. Pick Up a Hobby

As mentioned above, some people just can’t stay put – even during their free time. Such people often don’t enjoy playing video games or solving puzzles. They need something else – namely hobbies!

A fully-relaxed weekend can imply painting, composing music, learning to play a musical instrument, learning a craft, or building something in your shed. It doesn’t matter if you’re good at it or not as long as you feel de-stressed and relaxed!

10. Stay Away from Routine

Some people, usually freelancers, start their weekend like they start any other day. Namely, they boot up their laptops, check their email, and so on. If you have such a routine, it is more than just recommended to stay away from it.

Weekends are pure freedom. You don’t have to forget about your emails entirely, but you can postpone them. The same applies to your usual snacks and drinks – the weekend is the perfect time to try new things!

11. Let Everyone Know You’re Unavailable

Knowing that you could be contacted and pulled back to work at any time is quite stressful, especially if your job knows no boundaries. If this is a possibility, then you should let your team or coworkers know that you’re going to be unavailable on the weekend.

You may be going out of town or not but, if you want to spend a fully-relaxed weekend, just notify them of your unavailability even if you plan on sleeping all day long.

12. Avoid Over-Planning

A job that kidnaps most of your week will definitely make you over-plan for the weekend. For us, over-planning happens when you make a list of what you want to do on the weekend and you end up doing barely half of those things.

Lists and plans are often not fit for fully-relaxed periods. As such, instead of doing that, you could try going with the flow and see what you manage to do.

Final Thoughts

Weekends are made for you to relax. If you do it right, Monday morning should find you feeling refreshed and ready for new challenges. Be certain that you’re relaxing to the best of your possibilities.