Freshworks CRM Software Features: All You Need to Know – 2023 Guide

Customer relationship management (CRM) is one of the key functions of any consumer-facing business. Unfortunately, most CRM software options out there are designed for large, established organizations that have substantial budgets and internal IT teams. That doesn’t mean small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are out of luck, though.

Freshworks CRM provides an affordable alternative that will allow SMBs to scale up their CRM as they grow. Read on to find out about the top Freshworks CRM software features, pricing plans, and more.

Top Features

CRM software is designed to help sales and customer service departments improve user experience throughout the customer lifecycle. Freshworks features an easy-to-use central dashboard that makes accomplishing that difficult goal a little easier. The top features include:

Visual lead scoring

Team management tools

Report generation

Multi-channel communication

And more

Visual lead scoring

Team management tools

Report generation

Multi-channel communication

And more

The company offers multiple pricing tiers and some features are only available to Pro or Enterprise level customers. AI-based forecasting and audit logs are two good examples. These valuable tools are only available through the most expensive plan. However, even the entry-level, “Growth” plan offers more than just the basic features.

Pricing Plans

One of the reasons so many small businesses are drawn to Freshworks CRM is that it’s free for up to three users. Of course, even small businesses generally have sales teams of more than three people, but the entry-level plan is also quite affordable, and it’s easy to scale up from there. Here’s what to expect:

Growth

The entry-level, growth plan includes basic features that should be expected of any sales-focused CRM, including contact, account, and deal management and built-in chat, email, and phone communications. However, the $15/user/month plan also includes AI-powered contact scoring, sales sequences, and up to 2,000 customer bot sessions per month.

Pro

The Pro plan is a better fit for most SMBs because it includes multiple sales pipelines and time-based workflows in addition to the basics offered by the Growth plan. For $39/user/month, Pro plan users will also get AI-powered deal insights, sales and inventory management tools, and an extra 1,000 bot sessions each month.

Enterprise

Enterprise is the company’s top pricing tier at $69/user/month. This plan provides all of the bells and whistles, including access to a dedicated account manager. Users will also get access to custom modules and AI-based forecasting insights, plus audit logs and up to 5,000 bot sessions per month.

Marketing Automation Features

Marketing Automation Features are an essential component of any CRM software. Freshworks CRM offers a variety of marketing automation features to help businesses automate their marketing campaigns and improve their lead generation efforts.

Overview of Marketing Automation

In accordance with technologyevaluation.com, Freshworks CRM’s marketing automation features allow businesses to create and execute effective marketing campaigns by automating repetitive tasks such as lead nurturing, email marketing, and campaign management. This enables businesses to save time and resources while increasing their efficiency and productivity.

Email Marketing

Freshworks CRM’s email marketing feature allows businesses to create and send targeted email campaigns to their prospects and customers. The software offers a range of customizable email templates and automation workflows, making it easy to create and send personalized emails to different segments of the customer base.

Campaign Management

Freshworks CRM’s campaign management feature allows businesses to create and manage marketing campaigns across multiple channels such as email, social media, and SMS. The software offers advanced tracking and reporting capabilities, making it easy to measure campaign performance and make data-driven decisions.

Website Tracking

Freshworks CRM’s website tracking feature enables businesses to track and analyze their website visitors’ behavior and activity. This data helps businesses gain insights into their prospects’ interests and preferences, allowing them to tailor their marketing campaigns accordingly.

Lead Scoring

Freshworks CRM’s AI-powered lead scoring feature allows businesses to prioritize leads based on their engagement with marketing campaigns and their likelihood of converting into customers. This feature helps businesses focus their resources on the most promising leads and improve their lead conversion rates.

Benefits of Freshworks

Freshworks is one of many CRMs that target growing businesses, but it comes with some unique benefits. Current users appreciate:

The ease of onboarding

The ability to try the basic version for free

The long list of available features for higher-tier users

The well-designed dashboard

The many options for instantly generated reports

These benefits have won over companies of all sizes, from small startups to enterprise-level organizations.

Integrations and Mobile App Features

Integrations and Mobile App Features are essential components of any modern CRM software. Freshworks CRM offers an array of integrations and mobile app features to ensure seamless communication across platforms and devices.

Overview of Integrations

Freshworks CRM integrates with over 50 popular business apps, including marketing automation tools, social media platforms, and customer service software. The integration capabilities allow for streamlined workflows and data sharing between applications. This means users can manage their CRM data without having to switch between multiple applications, improving efficiency and productivity.

Mobile App Features

Freshworks CRM mobile app is available for both iOS and Android users, providing users with real-time access to their CRM data on the go. The app offers all the essential features of the desktop version, including contact management, lead tracking, and deal management. The mobile app also allows for quick and easy collaboration between team members, ensuring that important customer information is always up-to-date.

Integrations with Other Software

Is Freshworks a Good Solution?

Whether Freshworks CRM is a good solution for a particular company will depend on its goals. SMBs generally like Freshworks because it provides an affordable entry point for first-time buyers of customer relationship management software, but larger businesses that subscribe to the Enterprise level plan get access to a wealth of features that can’t always be found in other CRMs. That said, there are dozens of different CRMs available that target growing companies, so business owners shouldn’t make a final decision until they’ve evaluated all of the best options.