6 Best Paid and Free Anime Streaming Services in 2020

Here is a list of the Best Anime Streaming Sites for all your anime watching cravings. The list contains both, paid and free services! While this list below contains sites for the best Anime content, these can be used on a range of different devices including a computer or a laptop. We know how crazy fans can be after their favorite anime after all anime fans are spread out all over the world

All of the streaming platforms mentioned in this blog provide a vast selection of Anime content such as movies, TV shows, manga, videos, games, and much more. This website brings on the best list of anime steaming platforms for binge lovers!

Furthermore, some of the mentioned platforms are the same locations as of different Kodi Add-ons and Streaming Apps use to get for Anime content. So when you use these sites, you’re going to get directly to the source. All websites in the list below are available for use on PCs, tablets, mobile phones, and streaming devices like the Amazon Firestick, which is the most popular streaming device today.

Best Anime Streaming Sites

1. Funimation

Source: microsoft.comThe best part about this platform is that it is available in 47 countries and on 15 platforms, so you probably won’t be needing a VPN. Funimation is one of the most credible platforms to watch anime, it is produced by Sony Pictures and Aniplex of Japan. So you know what to expect, when the two giants merge and create something huge. It has some of the most popular anime series by the ton. The genres are diversified in to categories such as romance, action/adventure, live-action, psychological, Slice of Life, horror, drama, Shoujo, sci-fi, fan service, comedy, and fantasy. It has ad-free subscription plans and along with classics to all the latest in anime, it has simulcast from Japan which means you won’t have to wait. The site is perfect if you want 0 Ad annoyance.

2. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is like the Netflix of anime content, it has a lot for anime lovers such as news about the latest series, upcoming content, special feature shows, Crunchyroll news, contests and simulcasts.

If you have a paid subscription you can enjoy it ad-free and the best part is that it air almost within an hour of releasing in Japan.

Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day trial which lets your watch full length videos, you can also try the offline viewing feature and watch shows on 4 screens simultaneously. Another benefit of getting a paid subscription is that it also offers digital manga.

Crunchyroll makes it to the list of best Fire stick apps for streaming anime. It has around 60 million visitors monthly.

3. 9Anime

Again, this is an anime gem, one of the most popular anime streaming site, 9Anime features the latest anime within minutes of their official release. Basically 9Anime has two variations, 9anime.ru and 9anime-tv.com. 9Anime.ru has a much better user interface and lets you filter the content based on Country, Season, Type, Language, Genre, Year, and Status.

Furthermore, the site offers both dubbed and subbed versions of every episode and that too in 1080p.

There are 42 genre to choose from, be romance, action, or supernatural. In fact you’ll even find titles that were released in 80s and 90s. It even has a calendar that indicates when a particular show or episode is being released. The site receives around 14 million visitors monthly.

4. AnimeHeaven

It is all the name, AnimeHeaven is literally a heaven for anime, it has thousands of episodes of the best anime programs from the latest to the ones from the past decade. It has one of the most sought after titles which are really hard to find elsewhere including the latest releases. The user interface of the streaming platform is pretty much similar to that of other similar sites. It also has a comment section at the bottom of the page so users can comment.

It has a wide range of genres in its catalog which include Dubbed Series, Movies, Ongoing series, Shows per series, popular shows, Schedule, and Random suggestions. However, as the website is free to stream, it is supported by advertisements, so it does get a bit annoying as advertisements will pop up when you click on the site. This can get very irritating though, but the content is worth it.

5. AnimeDao

All the platforms mentioned above offer great collection of anime, but what sets AnimeDao apart is its neat and simple user interface. All the latest titles and episodes are listed upfront so you won’t have to browse through an ocean of titles. It has tabs that take you to the ongoing titles as well as the latest ones, dark ones, and the recently added one.

If you don’t have a specific title in mind, you can even use the random title player. Another cherry on top is that all titles and movies come with English subtitles in SD & HD and you can access them from a variety of devices including your PC, tablet, and mobile.

6. AnimeLab

AnimeLab has it all, whether you’re looking for series from the 90s or some of the latest stuff, you will get it all here. It has diversified catalog that will appeal all kinds of audience. Be it supernatural series or something fun and light, everything’s on it. It also features simulcast straight from Japan with detailed schedules, so you don’t have to miss out on your favorite shows.

It is categorically divided as per recently added, popular shows, subbed shows, and dubbed shows. The free version sadly offers only 480p quality. But if you opt for the premium paid version, you will get high quality video, ad-free viewing, direct simulcast, complete access to all the movies, subbed and dubbed versions, offline viewing on both and Android and iOS.

One problem with AnimeLab is that as of yet it is only available in Australia and New Zealand , so if you want access the platform from outside of Australia, you will be needing a VPN service.