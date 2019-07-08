Fortnite vs PUBG: Is Fortnite Better than PUBG?

I will start the post by asking a question— “Do you like Playing Games?” Which type of games do you like— Battle Royal Games? Well, you might already be familiar with the games like PUBG & Fortnite. In case you don’t know these are one of the most popular games that are played millions of users worldwide.

Today, in this post, I will try my best to find which game is better than the other & why. If you are a fan of either of the game then let me tell you that this is my personal opinion. Besides, I have played both of the games for hours. So, I think I am eligible to answer the question.

Fortnite vs PUBG – Gameplay

If you ask about invention— well, neither of the game invented the idea of Battle Royale game. Well, in terms of Gameplay, objectives are almost same in both the games. You have to be the last man standing in the match after killing 99 other players. As compared to Fortnite, PUBG is a game that is full of violence. Thinking,” I am Mad?” How I can say PUBG is a violent game.

Well, I don’t know whether played Fortnite or not, but its gameplay allows you to create buildings for your own protection. In addition to this, it helps you build your creativity. If you think I am wrong then I highly advise you to try playing Fortnite first, then you will get to know what I am talking about. However, if you are a beginner then you might find the gameplay of fortnite difficult as compared to PUBG.

Fortnite vs PUBG — Availability

In terms of availability, PUBG beats Fortnite easily. Well, the obvious reason is that PUBG is available for different platforms like PC, Android, iOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4. Moreover, recently PUBG launched a lite version of the game that helps users to play this game on low specs PC & that too totally free. Yeah! You read it right. Now, if you talk about Fortnite, it too supports several platforms like PC/MAC, Playstation, Xbox One, Nintendo, Android & iOS.

However, the main difference comes in terms of the Android platform. Do you know PUBG Mobile has more than 30 Million active users & is famous all over Asia since its release? Probably No…. Well, the main problem with the Fortnite Mobile is that it is available for selected smartphone. So, if you want to play Fortnite Mobile in your smartphone then you have to make sure that you are fulfilling its criteria.

Fortnite vs PUBG — Shop

Have you purchased anything from the shops in both PUBG & Fortnite? What did you notice? Well, if I tell you about my experience, I wasted 5k bucks in PUBG. Wondering how? Well, I purchased UC cash from the PUBG shop with the hope of unlocking some of the legendary items like car skins, weapon skins & custom skins. But all I got was school shoes, & other pathetic items. How this is justified when a user uses a lot of money but in return, he is left with nothing. If you have experienced the same problems, then do let us below.

Now, when I talk about fortnite, well, it beats PUBG by a long margin here. I unlocked several legendary items from the Fortnite shop. The list includes weapon skins, dress, and many more items. I never felt cheated after purchasing V-Bucks in the fortnite video game.

Fortnite Vs PUBG — The Winner

Well, after comparing several plus & minus points of both the games, I can confidently say that Fortnite is better than PUBG. Fortnite is popular in the entire world but that’s not the case with PUBG. In fact, PUBG PC was popular at the initial release of the game but because of increment in numbers of hackers. It has made impossible for other players to play this game fair & square.

The other issue I found was that there are several bugs in the PUBG game. With every new update, the game introduced some new bugs. Although, Fortnite is available for limited devices but epic games have made sure that its user never faces any problem. I neither faced any bug nor my game lagged.

Fortnite Vs PUBG — Conclusion

I would be saying that both the games had a fair share of pros & cons but between fortnite & PUBG, the former came on top. If you too have played these two games before then do let me know your views in the comments section below. Moreover, you can always ask me two compare any other games in the future.