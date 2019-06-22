Fortnite Season 9 Guide – List of Challenges and Rewards

What’s to come is at last here. Fortnite Season 9 Guide is well in progress on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and portable, and a ton has changed in the famous fight royale game from past seasons.

Royale Season 9 Guide Challenges

Week 1

Free

Stage 1 of 2: Ride the Slip Stream around Neo Tilted (1) – 2 Battle Stars

Visit all Sky Platform (7) – 5 Battle Stars

Deal harm to a rival inside 10s subsequent to utilizing a Shadow Bomb (200) – 10 Battle Stars

Premium

Pick up a Legendary Item in various matches (5) – 5 Battle Stars

Search chests at Lucky Landing or Loot Lake (7) – 5 Battle Stars

Scoped weapon disposals (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Stage 1 of 3: Deal harm to adversaries from at any rate 2 stories over (300) – 3 Battle Stars

Reward: 5,000 XP (in the wake of finishing four difficulties, just for Battle Pass proprietors)

Fortnite Week 1 Challenge List: Visit Sky Platforms, Scoped Eliminations, And More (Season 9)

Fortnite Week 1 Guide: Where Are Sky Platforms? (Season 9)

Week 2

Free

Launch off of Air Vents in various matches (5) – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Land at Snobby Shores (1) – 1 Battle Star

Eliminate rivals in Sunny Steps or Shifty Shafts – 10 Battle Stars

Premium

Deal harm with Pistols to rivals (500) – 5 Battle Stars

Visit a larger than usual Phone, a major Piano, and a goliath Dancing Fishy trophy (1) – 5 Battle Stars

Search a chest in various named areas in a solitary match (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Eliminate an adversary from at any rate 50m away (1) – 3 Battle Stars

Reward: 5,000 XP (in the wake of finishing four difficulties, just for Battle Pass proprietors)

Fortnite Week 2 Challenge List: Air Vents, Pistol Damage, And More (Season 9)

Fortnite Week 2 Guide: Where To Visit Oversized Phone, Big Piano, And Dancing Fish Trophy

Week 3

Free

Stage 1: Land a trap with a Drift board (1) – 2 Battle Star

Search chests at Lonely Lodge or Polar Peak (7) – 5 Battle Stars

Deal harm to an adversary inside 10s in the wake of utilizing a Slipstream (200) – 10 Battle Stars

Premium

Stage 1: Visit Happy Hamlet and Shifty Shafts in a solitary match (2) – 1 Battle Star

Throw the Flying Disk toy and catch it before it lands (1) – 5 Battle Stars

Explosive weapon disposals (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Deal harm with various weapons in a solitary match (5) – 10 Battle Stars

Reward: 5,000 XP (subsequent to finishing four difficulties, just for Battle Pass proprietors)

Fortnite Week 3 Challenge List: Flying Disk Toy, Driftboard Tricks, And More

Week 4

Free

Deal harm with Sniper Rifles to rivals (500) – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Dance inside a holographic Tomato head (1) – 1 Battle Star Stage 2: Dance inside a holographic Durr Burger head (1) – 2 Battle Stars Stage 3: Dance over a mammoth Dumpling head (1) – 2 Battle Stars

Legendary weapon ends (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Premium

Destroy a Loot Carrier in various matches (3) – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1: Land at Polar Peak (1) – 1 Battle Star Land at Lazy Lagoon (1) – 1 Battle Star Land at Salty Springs (1) – 1 Battle Star Land at The Block (1) – 1 Battle Star Land at Lonely Lodge (1) – 1 Battle Star

Eliminate adversaries in Haunted Hills or Dusty Divot (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Visit distinctive named areas in a solitary match (5) – 10 Battle Stars

Reward: 5,000 XP (in the wake of finishing four difficulties, just for Battle Pass proprietors)

Fortnite Week 4 Challenge List: Dance Inside Holographic Tomato Head, And More

Fortnite Week 4 Location Guide: Holographic Tomato Head, Durrr Burger Head, Dumpling Head

Week 5

Free

Deal harm to adversaries with Grenades, Dynamite, or Stink Bombs (200) – 5 Battle Stars

Search chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights (7) – 5 Battle Stars

Eliminate an adversary in various matches (5) – 10 Battle Stars

Premium

Stage 1: Complete a lap of the desert race track – 1 Battle Star

Place trap things in various matches (5) – 5 Battle Stars

Visit distinctive Wind Turbines in a solitary match (5) – 10 Battle Stars

Eliminations at Sky Platforms (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Reward: 5,000 XP (in the wake of finishing four difficulties, just for Battle Pass proprietors)

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges: Visit Wind Turbines, Sky Platform Eliminations, And More (Season 9)

Fortnite Week 5 Challenge Guide: Wind Turbine Locations

Week 6

Free

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Lucky Landing – 1 Battle Star

Deal harm with SMGs to adversaries (500) – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 1 of 3: Search chests at a Hot Spot (3) – 3 Battle Stars

Premium

Deal harm to a vehicle driven by an adversary (200) – 5 Battle Stars

Use a Storm Flip in various matches (3) – 5 Battle Stars

Use various vehicles in a solitary match (2) – 10 Battle Stars

Eliminate rivals in The Block or Fatal Fields (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Reward: 6,000 XP (in the wake of finishing four difficulties, just for Battle Pass proprietors)

Fortnite Week 6 Challenges: Search Chests At A Hotspot, Use Storm Flip, And More

Week 7

Free

Search chests at Junk Junction or Neo Tilted (7) – 5 Battle Star

Search ammunition encloses diverse named areas (7) – 5 Battle Stars

Suppressed weapon ends (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Premium

Deal harm to rivals while riding a vehicle (200) – 10 Battle Star

Stage 1: Visit The Block and Loot Lake in a solitary match (1) – 5 Battle Stars

Stage 2: Visit Fatal Fields and Neo Tilted in a solitary match (3) – 2 Battle Stars

Visit Snobby Shores and Mega Mall in a solitary match (4) – 2 Battle Stars

Search a chest, utilize a candy machine, and a pit fire in a solitary match (1) – 10 Battle Stars

Eliminations from 5m or less (3) – 10 Battle Stars

Reward: 7,000 XP (in the wake of finishing four difficulties, just for Battle Pass proprietors)