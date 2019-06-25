‘Fortnite’ Fortbyte #98 Location: Found Within A Viking Longhouse

Challenges have been a mainstay feature in Fortnite throughout all of the game’s seasons. The latest Fortbyte will have you trekking to Viking Village.

We are already in week 7 of season 9 of Fortnite, and Epic has been launching at least one new Fortbyte challenge every day. In each patch update, Epic adds a handful of new challenges from Fortbyte, and in this week’s Fortnite update, Epic added enough Fortbyte challenges to reach 100 total challenges.

Meanwhile, the Fortbyte puzzle is slowly becoming unveiled as more and more bytes are discovered each and every day. You can see pretty clearly now that it’s Bunker Jonesy, painting the past, present and (perhaps) future of Fortnite in pink on his bunker wall.

Today’s byte is #98, and it’s found within a Viking longhouse.

The game’s Viking citizens reside in two places these days: Upon their lofty peak, and down in what was once the ritzy Snobby Shores, now converted almost entirely into homes for the Vikings. The Viking longhouse, however, is up in the village:

Specifically, you can find Fortbyte #98 in the great big longhouse at the northern end of the village, above the frozen lake:

You will find the Fortbyte on the ground in the middle of the communal house. You will not need any special skin, emote or spray to obtain this. Simply go to it and interact with the byte to add it to your collection.

WHAT’S FORTNITE ABOUT?

FORTNITE is currently one of the most popular video games in the world, but the majority of most players’ attention isn’t on the original strategy-focused, single-player campaign (also known as Save the World), but rather the stand-alone last-player-standing mode known as Battle Royale.

Here, gamers take on up to 100 other players by themselves, with a partner, or as part of a four-player squad to see who can survive the longest against opponents on an ever-shrinking map.

During matches, players will gather materials and build structures to defend themselves against incoming fire, using firearms, melee weapons, and explosives to defeat enemies. Players can also practice building structures, test their aim with the various guns in the game, and take on three other friends in Playground mode.

The Save the World version of Fortnite looks very similar visually to Battle Royale but is always played solo, and players fight zombie-like monsters called Husks.

Final Words

Both versions of the game take place after “The Storm,” an apocalyptic event in which 98 percent of the world’s population simply vanished. But only Save the World has the Husks, and in that version, after stumbling onto and taking command of an abandoned high-tech shelter facility, it’s up to you to take charge of a group of brave heroes as they fight back. Under your guidance, these heroes will gather precious resources, rescue survivors, and build a refuge from the lumbering armies of the undead. Along the way, you might just discover the source of The Storm and save all humanity in the process.