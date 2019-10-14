­WTF!!!! What just happened?

I still can’t believe I witnessed the end of world’s most popular game Fortnite. After the delay of almost a week, I was expecting to play Fortnite Season 11 as the season 10 was about to end.

All the events that have taken place recently are just beyond my imagination. Moreover, since, the recent update, Fortnite gaming community is nothing but shocked. Now, every Twitch streamer, & Fortnite players are looking for the answers.

Is this the end of Fortnite? Or is there any kind of twist?

What do I think?

Well, I believe there is some sort of mystery behind the recent events. That’s why I’ve written this post to analyze the possible theories behind it. Let’s find out about them:

What Happened?

For those who don’t know what happened, I will begin by updating you about the event that took place on Oct 13, 2019.

Well, around 12 PM PDT some rockets went into the rift close to the meteor. Soon, the meteor, rockets started disappearing. Moreover, fortnite characters too were seen floating uncontrollably in the air.

Then out of nowhere rockets & meteor reappeared but only to sucked into the fortnite black hole. Within a few seconds, everything in the game turned into nothingness.

From that moment Fortnite players went crazy & to another shock for them, official social media handles of Fortnite deleted all the posts. In fact, the official twitter handle of Fortnite has already deleted more than 12K tweets. Now, you can only see a feed of the fortnite black hole.

Isn’t it crazy? Right?

Is this somehow related to Fortnite Season 4?

The recent incident looks similar to what happened in season 4 but I don’t think it’s in any way related to it. In fact, if you compare, in season 4, the rocket created several rifts after exploding in the sky. At that time, the rocket went from 1 rift to another in no time.

Some Possible Theories behind the Fortnite Black hole event?

At the time when the fortnite black hole was sucking everything in the game, some keen-eyed players saw some random set of numbers all around the black hole.

What numbers?

Well, these are some of the numbers that were seen near the fortnite black hole:

146, 11, 15, 62, 14, 87, 106, 150, 69, 172, 65, 36 & 2.

See for yourself below:

Since the reporting of these numbers, everyone is trying their best to decode this mystical message & in fact, several users have come up with their own set of Season 11 theories. Find out about these theories from below:

Decoding the Visitor’s Audio Hidden message

A Reddit user has used these numbers to decode an important audio message of the Visitor from the previous weeks. See the decoded message yourself from below:

11 + 146 + 15 + 62 = I was not alone.

87 + 14 + 106 + 2 + 150 = Others are outside the loop.

69 + 146 + 15 + 36 = This was not calculated.

2 + 176 + 8 + 160 + 65 = The nothing is now inevitable.

Note: Here first-hand as a single word that’s why outside is written for 106.

Google Map Troll

I believe the fortnite game is in full trolling mode. Wondering how? Well, if you enter numbers 11 146 15 62 in the google maps then you will get the street view of crab rave. You can see the pic below:

If this is true then the only thing that I have to say to them is this ain’t funny, especially when everyone is mad about the possible end of Fortnite. Besides, you can try this on your phone to check whether this is correct or fake.

Why there is a Secret Mini-Game?

Whenever a user is trying to play the game, he/she is greeted with a message stating technical difficulties on the screen.

But do you know there is a secret behind this? Well, try entering a Konami code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start). Once you enter it, you’ll be redirected to a mini-game that is similar to the classic Galaga video game. In this game, you have to shoot on Durrr Burger for the highest possible score.

Final Words

That’s all for now. I’ll keep you updated on the future status of the Fortnite game. Whether it is gone forever or it’s just to build some hype or story for the upcoming Fortnite season 11. What do you think? Do let us know via the comments section.

However, before ending the post I will request you to comment down your possible theory after the Fortnite blackhole incident.