Football Stories Grabbing Our Attention Heading Into 2023

Legendary player Pele once called it the ‘Beautiful Game’ and without any doubts, whether you know it as football or soccer, this team sport has gone on to become the most popular in the world. This is a game that has turned once humble participants into global icons, creating familiar faces we instantly recognise, far beyond their activities on the pitch, their every move followed with an almost religious zeal.

Football and everything that surrounds the sport can engage and entertain, and never a day goes by when the narrative can change in an instant, keeping us absorbed in all the emerging stories and the latest news. Of course, there will be plenty to ensure we remain captivated in the coming months, especially with so much going on within the most popular sport that exists.

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

After what seems like an eternity waiting for the tournament to arrive, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is finally here, bringing with it all the hopes and expectations of the competing 32 nations. But only one team can lift the golden trophy, when the two strongest sides eventually meet for a dramatic showdown in the final, scheduled for 18th December at the 80,000 capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Regardless of what the latest FIFA team rankings might suggest, and even with most leading bookmakers backing Brazil for success, quite literally anything can and does happen at World Cup tournaments. This is what makes the competition so fascinating to follow and observe, particularly when underdog sides have the capacity to surprise, whenever they fell the most illustrious rivals in classic David versus Goliath encounters.

Whatever happens during the group stages, where previous tournament favourites have sometimes fallen by the wayside in the past, the bracket for the knockout phase will also serve up numerous tasty treats to enjoy. This is when the competition really begins to heat up, where head coaches are tempted to throw caution to the wind, as one-off meeting decide the fates of each team.

Aside from the competition taking place on the pitch, watching fans in and around the stadiums can be just as fascinating, cheering on their teams while adding plenty of colour and vibrant noise to this great event. The atmosphere at World Cup games is often unrivalled, as enthusiastic supporters revel in the most spectacular of surroundings, keen to enjoy what for many is a once in a lifetime experience.

What The Future May Hold for the GOATs

Beyond any shadow of doubt, two footballers have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, generating an ongoing debate over which can genuinely be called the GOAT – the Greatest of All Time. They are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, easily the two most gifted players to have practiced the sport in the 21st century to date, fascinating fans and followers with their exceptional achievements and feats of individual brilliance.

Each of these magnificent players can rightfully claim to be the GOAT, having won practically every trophy or individual honour possible in football, although neither has actually lifted the FIFA World Cup with their national teams. That being said, Ronaldo did win the UEFA European Championship tournament with Portugal in 2016, while Messi finally lifted the Copa America title in 2021 with Argentina.

Regardless of his previous triumphs, 37-year-old Ronaldo has been struggling at Manchester United, frustrated during his second spell with the Red Devils. He recently launched a scathing attack on how the club is run, criticising the owners and management, while appearing on an explosive TV interview. Fans and former players were far from impressed, images of Ronaldo have been removed from the Old Trafford façade, and he could be on the move in January.

By stark contrast, 35-year-old Messi has been thriving at Paris Saint-Germain. However, his contract with the Parisian club will expire in June 2023, although there is an option available for an extra year. In comments highlighted by TheGuardian, the Argentine star confirmed that he will retire from international football after the 2022 World Cup. There is also plenty of talk about his club future, after Inter Miami opened negotiations about a possible MLS move.

European Giants Battling for Trophies & Glory

Beyond the 2022 World Cup tournament, the January 2023 transfer window is going feed a constant supply of speculation and rumours, as journalists and ‘in-the-know’ pundits aim to predict potential player moves. In the most popular hub for club football, continental competitions will also resume, along with all the leading domestic league and cup competitions, bringing us plenty of exciting action to follow on and off the pitch.

Insofar as the most interesting narratives are concerned, there are many to grab our attention. Having made a great start to the 2022-23 season, Arsenal will be aiming to retain top spot in the English Premier League, although reigning champions Manchester City will surely bid to regain their place at the summit. Barcelona will seek to end the dominance of Real Madrid in LaLiga, as the two giants of Spanish football compete for the league title.

After lifting the trophy for a remarkable 14th time in club history last season, Real Madrid will clearly have ambitions of defending their Champions League crown. But the group stage was filled with surprises, which means the knockout phase will be just as intriguing. All four English sides remain in the competition, along with three from Italy, while the German revival continues with another trio. The conclusion will be wide open and absolutely unmissable.