4 Foods You Should Avoid Eating After Tooth Extraction – What to eat for a fast recovery?

Having a tooth extraction can be a stressful time, both physically and emotionally. To ensure that you achieve a smooth and comfortable recovery from your procedure, it’s important to choose your post-dental foods wisely. Eating the wrong things after tooth extraction could lead to an unbearable level of pain or increased healing time, so it’s essential that you take the dietary precautions recommended by your dentist seriously. Combined with proper medication and home remedies approved by your doctor, adequate nutrition is a great way to speed up the healing process.

Foods to Avoid

Some foods should be avoided after having a tooth extraction, so you’ll want to be sure to steer clear of these. Let’s discuss what should be avoided after tooth extraction.

Hard and Crunchy Foods

Hard and crunchy foods can easily damage the forming blood clot as well as the healing tissue around your recently extracted tooth. This includes items such as fresh fruits with skin and large pieces of raw vegetables, crackers, popcorn, chips, ice cubes, nuts, and other hard candies that may put pressure on your wound and disrupt healing. In addition, certain acidic foods like citrus fruit juices or carbonated drinks can sting the wound so it’s also recommended to avoid them during this time.

Hot and Spicy Foods

The combination of heat and spices can easily irritate the affected area, leading to increased post-surgery swelling and discomfort. Generally, you should wait at least one week before eating anything hot or spicy, but some suggest up to three weeks before indulging in these flavor profiles.

Foods such as chili peppers, wasabi, jalapeno peppers, cayenne pepper, habanero peppers, and black pepper can exacerbate post-operative swelling and pain when consumed too quickly after dental surgery. Additionally, highly acidic foods such as salsa or curries with tomato sauce cause further irritation.

If you really crave a spicy kick in your dishes consider using fresh herbs to enhance the flavor profile without the heat associated with capsaicin-containing ingredients like chili peppers. Fresh herbs such as basil, oregano, or parsley are just as flavorful without causing extra discomfort. You can also opt for milder varieties of condiments like kimchi which has enough fermented flavor without relying on high amounts of spice for flavoring after your tooth extraction healing period ends.

Sugary Foods

Consuming too much sugar can have a negative effect on wound healing after any surgery, including tooth extraction. Sugary foods can feed bacteria that live in the mouth, leading to infection and delaying healing.

It is crucial to keep sugar intake low in order for the surgical area in your mouth to stay clean and free from any additional bacteria or plaque that could slow down healing. Limiting sugary snacks, desserts, candy, and drinks like soda will help ensure a speedy recovery from your tooth extraction procedure.

Alcohol

It’s important to wait until your tooth extraction site has completely healed before consuming alcohol. Consuming alcohol too soon can increase your risk of dry socket and other complications, as it can interfere with the healing process. Furthermore, alkaline products such as vodka, beer, wine, and hard liquor can irritate the extraction site and delay healing. Therefore, avoid consuming any alcoholic beverages for at least two weeks post-surgery or until your dentist gives you clearance to do so.

Foods You Can Eat

After tooth extraction, proper care and diet are essential to proper healing. Eating the right foods can help you get the nutrition you need to promote healing and stay pain-free. Read more to get ideas on what to eat.

Cold Foods

Many people opt for cold foods after a tooth extraction to help soothe their discomfort. Cold, soft meals are recommended because they don’t require any chewing. Additionally, cold food helps numb the pain and reduce swelling. Ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies, yogurt, and pudding: These are perfect for eating after tooth extraction because they help reduce bleeding and swelling as well as taste good.

Dairy Products

When it comes to healing after tooth extraction, dairy products can be beneficial in some cases and detrimental in others, so you need to choose wisely here. Dairy products are a great source of calcium and phosphorus, which can help strengthen your bones and teeth. Cheese and cottage cheese can provide nutrients that contribute to the recovery process while promoting overall health.

Soft cheeses like mozzarella tend to stick to the sockets where teeth were extracted; this could cause discomfort or even infection if not removed properly. Therefore, it is safe to stick with fairly plain dairy products such as plain yogurt or natural cheese during this time.

Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are great sources of vitamins and minerals. In fact, it is recommended that you eat them every day in order to maintain overall good health.

Soft fruits such as applesauce, banana, and kiwi, and cooked fruits like raisins or dates are all okay to eat. Additionally, pureed vegetables such as mashed potatoes, squash, or carrots can be consumed without major pain or discomfort if your oral surgeon has given you the okay.

When eating fruits or vegetables after a tooth extraction it’s important to keep in mind that you should try to make sure these items are cool and not too acidic as this may cause further irritation to the extraction site(s).

Conclusion

It is important to note that everyone has different recovery times and body responsiveness when it comes to tooth extractions. As such, the food choices and recommended eating times will vary from person to person. To ensure a successful recovery, it is best that you discuss your individual dietary needs with your dentist prior to undergoing any dental procedure. Additionally, pay close attention to what foods you are consuming and the texture of these foods after tooth extraction so as to not cause further irritation or damage. If you experience any unusual pain or disturbances during the recovery process, notify your dentist as soon as possible.