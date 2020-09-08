Much to Consider in Florida for Pro and College Football in 2020

Fortunately for football fans in the state of Florida, all major college teams are set for action. Of major concern was the cancelation of fall football in the Big Ten and Pac 12 Conferences. BestOnlineSportsbooks.info inform that fans and online betting participants were relieved that the ACC, SEC, and Big 12 held fast. Florida Gator fans are jacked with championship dreams. Miami fans have lost enthusiasm after a 2019 flop by rookie head coach Many Diaz. Accordingly, Josh Heupel faces more scrutiny and pressure than ever at UCF. Mike Norvell is struggling to connect at Florida State.

Pro football fans will take a wait and see approach to the Jaguars. After that Cinderella season of 2017, the Jags have gone back to being themselves. Which is a franchise with one playoff appearance since 2007?

Gators Set to Chomp SEC East?

Following Urban Meyer’s departure in 2010 has been a lost decade for Florida football. Dan Mullen is quickly changing that. In just two years on the job, he went 10-3 and 11-2. Both of his teams finished inside the top ten rankings. Mullen turned the accident into design last year. Namely quarterback Kyle Trask went from backup to folk hero. Trask was thrust into action due to injury. And for the first time in nearly a decade did UF show a coherent offense. Trask threw for almost 300 yards with 25 touchdowns and only seven picks. Overall, his passer rating was 156.1.

Most important of all for the Gators they are more than Trask. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is one of the nation’s elite. His defenses are nasty and aggressive. Mullen’s recruiting gives Grantham the necessary weapons. While the program is in ascent Grantham must work in a host of new starters. Trask will likely be the top quarterback in the SEC. Only Georgia stands in the way of the Gators.

Will “The U” Ever Fulfill the Faded Glory of its Brand?

The Miami Hurricanes are a legend in their own mind. Consider that The U last won the national title in 2001. Coach Larry Coker’s steady decline has gone unabated. Mark Richt gave us a tease in 2017. But the U has perpetually fallen short of betting on football expectations. Much of the blame goes to Miami itself. And to a media still living in the past. Up against the Canes is a lukewarm administration. Football is not the priority it was during the glory years. Terrible reactive leadership in the athletic department has been damaging too.

For example, take the case of current coach Many Diaz. Richt bailed after a humiliating Pinstripe Bowl loss to Wisconsin. Athletic Director Blake James set out to win the press conference. Instead of winning himself a proven coach. Diaz was Richt’s defensive coordinator. And had never been a head coach. But Diaz was popular with fans and players. So, James hired him on the spot. Miami finished 6-7 in 2019. Diaz and the Canes were humiliated in a 14-0 bowl game loss to Louisiana Tech. It was a new low for a program that is all flash and no substance.

It’s Heupel’s UCF Program Now

Josh Heupel had the unenviable task of following Scott Frost as UCF head coach. First season glory was Heupel’s with a sports betting record of 12-1 and league championship. For 2019 the Knights slipped to 10-3. The losses were close but UCF seemed to have lost some if its polish. All of which points to a pressure-packed 2020 season. Most of Frost’s recruits have departed. Cause by this fact is Heupel under the gun. His inheritance from Frost has been spent.

Now UCF does return 16 starters for the 2020 campaign. Most national prognostications have the Knights ranked inside the top 25. Also, factoring is that the American Athletic Conference has a golden opportunity. With the Big Ten and Pac 12 sitting out the fall the AAC can step to the front. Commissioner Mike Aresco has long called his league “Power Six.” While two power five leagues sit out. the AAC can impress fans like never before. UFC must play a role in that as a flagship brand of the league.

Norvell Tries to Calm Rough Waters in Tallahassee

Last year at Memphis coach Mike Norvell was leading the school to unprecedented football glory. Florida State was wallowing from the failed Willie Taggart experiment. FSU won a national championship as recently as 2013. And finished in the top ten only four years ago. There is still a sense of this being a power program. Norvell arrived with great respect and fanfare. His success at Memphis was seen as a guarantee of future Seminole dominance. However, 2020 has been a challenging year for every American. Norvell has not been immune.

Norvell faced allegations of taking player safety lightly. He had to meet with players to demonstrate that was not the case. Of great concern was a tweet from Norvell about discussions revolving around police brutality. Some FSU players said those talks never took place. The killing of George Floyd by police has sparked a national firestorm. It’s a minefield for coaches and administrators who don’t demonstrate empathy. Late on did Norvell make amends to smooth things over. Everyone claims to be unified at Florida State. Time will tell if that’s actually the case.

Can Jags Get Off the Mat?

At the onset of the 2020 season the Jaguars have one of the youngest rosters in pro football. Jacksonville is a decided Betting on NFL longshot. Coach Doug Marrone barely escaped the firing squad after a 6-10 campaign in 2020. But the fault is hardly all his. Jacksonville fans have suffered with terrible mismanagement. Furthermore, owner Shahid Khan has a perpetual wondering eye for another city.

Perhaps the most promising news for Jacksonville is next spring. Cause by the Jags having nine picks in the 2021 draft. Correlate two first round picks in that draft. Sadly, it will likely be too late for Marrone.