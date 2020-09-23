How to Fix Digital TV Reception Problems in 2020

There’s nothing more frustrating than getting a „No Signal“ message on your TV screen, especially when it happens just before your favorite show premiers its new season or your favorite team is playing an important game! It’s an incredibly inconvenient occurrence that sometimes makes you wish you never invested in the TV system at all! Well, fortunately, these issues are incredibly easy to repair if you know how to do it properly.

In this article, we will help you learn to diagnose and fix your digital TV reception problems by yourself!

So, without further ado, let’s get your reception back to normal!

What kind of digital TV service are you using?

Different types of digital TV systems come with different types of issues. So, if you have issues with your IPTV, you can’t fix them the same way you’d do it if you had a satellite or a cable TV solution. The steps will be completely different, and the same issues could mean completely different things depending on whether you have a cable, satellite, or IPTV is installed in your home.

Whatever you do, if the problems do not seem to be fixable even after you’ve read and followed this short guide, make sure to call a professional service to help you. Sometimes these problems will go away on their own after some time has passed, so if you don’t really need your TV right away, you can always opt to wait a bit.

The picture is constantly breaking up

This is one of the most common problems that digital TV watchers encounter. Sometimes this just happens once or twice and then it immediately goes back to normal, but then other times it makes it impossible to watch anything at all.

First of all, if you’re an IPTV user this is probably easily resolvable. Make sure to check if everything is plugged in correctly and try rebooting your digital box. If the problem persists, check with your neighbors and ask them if they’ve had similar problems. If they’re able to watch their TV with no problems, the issue is probably with your aerial. In that case, it’s time to call the professionals who can fix it up for you.

On the other hand, if you have satellite TV, this could probably be due to poor weather conditions. Unfortunately, there is not much you can do about this except to wait for the weather to become more stable. The only other solution is to invest in better satellite equipment or have a professional align it for better reception.

Lastly, if you’re using cable TV, the issue is almost always on the cables. The only solution is to check for any damaged cables and see if everything is plugged in properly.

No picture/I’m seeing snow

All right, if you ever start seeing snow on the TV device, immediately call the professionals. This issue should never happen if you have digital TV. It usually means there is considerable damage done to your aerial or other TV equipment, and that it’s time to replace some of it. So yes, it doesn’t matter if you have satellite, cable, or Freeview TV, it’s time to consult a professional service when your signal is completely non-existent.

Of course, finding a reliable service is never an easy task. You need to make sure that the company has experienced engineers and that they’re equipped with the latest technology and modern tools. They should be well-reviewed online, offer fast service, and reasonable prices. Also, make sure that they’re properly licensed and that they have a long experience in dealing with aerials and signal boosters. An aerial that’s unproperly installed can bring you a lot of

headache in the long run, so consulting a company like the Leeds based MikeHarrisAerialandSatellite.co.uk can be a perfect way to ensure your watching experience is uninterrupted and enjoyable.

The no signal message is persistent

Okay, you’ve tried to reset your equipment, everything is plugged in properly, the weather is nice, but you’re still getting that annoying „no signal“ pop up. So why is this happening, and what can you do to stop it?

Well, this usually occurs when there’s some network maintenance done by your TV provider. Make sure to call them and check if they’re having any maintenance done or if they’re repairing an issue at their station. If that’s the case the only thing left is to wait for them to resolve it.

If not, make sure to check if there could be any interference to your reception in the vicinity of your aerial. All in all, if this problem persists there is probably a larger issue at hand, and you may need some professional assistance to deal with it.

Whatever you do, make sure to try the simple solutions mentioned in this guide before paying a professional TV reception service. This could save you a lot of time, money, and effort, especially in the long run.

The signal is too weak

With DTV, if the signal is too weak, you won’t be able to enjoy a single TV program on your screen. It’s simply how it works. So, are there ways to improve your TV signal?

Well, of course! The best way to do it is to invest in some signal amplifiers to help you strengthen your existing equipment. These can be a bit pricey, but they’ll be completely worth it once you’re able to enjoy your TV without a single problem ever again!

Also, you can get a specialist to give you some advice on positioning your aerial or maybe fixing some old wires on your cable TV. Of course, if you’ve decided to switch to a new form of DTV, make sure to get it properly installed and maintained for the best results. Prevention is better than cure, don’t you think?

The takeaway

There are a couple of very common issues with DTV that can be resolved in a simple manner. Checking the plugs and cables, resetting your TV boxes, and waiting for that storm to pass is usually enough to resolve simple TV reception problems. Still, when the problems persist after you’ve tried all of these, it’s best to rely on the professionals. Make sure to pick a reliable company and listen to their advice. Invest in high-quality equipment and save yourself from a lot of headaches later on.

All in all, TV reception problems are nothing to be worried about! They’re usually something that’s easily resolved, so just make sure to inform yourself properly and you’ll be fixing these in no time at all!