First trailer arrives for Kingsman prequel The King’s Man

The first trailer for Kingsman prequel The King’s Man is here.

The film delves into the origin story of the secret organization and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more.

Being a prequel, this film will renounce the classic characters of Kingsman this time to boast some new recruits, although it will still be directed by Matthew Vaughn.

And, if the trailer, which was launched on Monday (July 15), has something to do, the fans will have real pleasure.

King’s Man is set in the early 1900s and explores the origins of the Kingsman organization, with the familiar sites of the World Wars present in the trailer.

The film, which was put together fairly quickly and silently, traces the origins of the spy franchise that Vaughn brought to life at Kingsman: The Secret Service of 2014 and the sequel to Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2014.

The official tagline

The official tagline says that “a collection of the worst criminal tyrants and intellectual authors of history come together to plan a war to kill millions”, which in turn spurs the creation of Kingsman. So, does the movie suggest that World War I was a vast conspiracy created by a dangerous few? It looks that way.

Ralph Fiennes anchors the prequel cast filling the “mentor” role that Colin Firth played in the first Kingsman, with Harris Dickinson (Trust) playing the new recruit a la Taron Egerton in the initial film. I do like that Vaughn has leaned into a new, distinct aesthetic here that sets

The KingsMan will afford the opportunity to make a World War I movie

The Kingsman apart from the first two Kingsman movies, and if this franchise was borne out of Vaughn’s desire to make a James Bond movie, it appears The King’s Man will afford him the opportunity to make a World War I movie as well. It should be noted that Vaughn has said in addition to this prequel, he also intends to make Kingsman 3, so the Eggsy story isn’t done just yet.

The trailer sees the Duke of Oxford (Fiennes) leading a British teenager named Conrad (Harris Dickinson) to life as Kingsman’s agent after he is injured in battle.

“The real power is not running to war,” says the duke. “The real power is to understand who you’re fighting with.”

Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Bruhl, Tom Hollander, Robert Aramayo and Djimon Hounsou are also among the actors.

Final Words

There is no Taron Egerton in this film and it seems that neither Colin x and Mark Strong, although it is believed that the two could appear later in the film as a set-up for Kingsman 3. While a collection of the worst tyrants and intellectual criminals in history come together to plan a war to kill millions, a man must run against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, which will hit theaters in February 2020.