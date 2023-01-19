How to Prepare for Your First Nepal Trekking Trip – 2023 Guide

Taking a trek in Nepal is one of the most stunning things you can do in your life, as well as one of the most rewarding experiences that you can have. You get to enjoy the beautiful landscapes, the towering Himalayas, and the welcoming Nepalese people. However, before you head out on your journey, you have to be prepared. The distance traveled, the setting, the environment, and the load you are carrying are all factors that affect how challenging the journey will be. Keep on reading and figure out how you can prepare for your trip.

Do you need a guide?

You need to decide if you want a guide or not. Think this through on your own or talk with your friends & family (whoever your trekking buddies might be). A guide knows the area well and will watch out for you while you’re out hiking to make sure you don’t get into any problems. Another advantage is that a guide can help you meet locals, check out the teahouse cooks, and get advice on what to eat and avoid while hiking. Your guide can be a local, or someone who works for a tourist agency. They can help you with the translation part as well.

On the other end, if your backpack is very heavy or if you aren’t as physically active as you’d like to be, they could help you with your heavy gear. Although they might be a bit pricey, they are worth the money.

Training

Any expedition requires you to finish a very particular physical training program. Six to seven hours of continuous walking is not a joke, and only some people can pull it off. Certainly, the more challenging task is walking up with a 6-kilogram bag on your back. Leg strength and stamina exercises, surprisingly, are crucial for a successful trip. You should be robust enough to support the maximum load, but also not slow down your group.

Try and work out a couple of weeks in advance just to get prepared for this event.

Mini trekking trip

The best way to get ready for a hike is to get used to wearing the right shoes & preparing for it by trekking little by little. So, go for a hike in the adjacent hills and mountains.

There are hills and mountains that are comparable in height to a day of hiking. In contrast to other mountain ranges, the Himalayas cannot be climbed in a single day. Your walking effort should be gradually increased over time, starting at a manageable level. An Everest journey typically requires between seven and nine hours of walking and 700 to 900 meters of elevation gain in a single day. Do the math and see how much time you have to spare, and only then commit to a specific route.

Know when to go

Put simply, timing is crucial. You don’t want to book your trip without reconsidering your options and knowing what you’re in for. Here is what you should know:

The months of December, January, and February – it is not the best season to go hiking in Nepal. This is because you will run into extreme cold and poor weather conditions. These can be impossible to overcome if you’re just a beginner.

February through April is a great time to go hiking in Nepal because the dry season is winding down. Visibility is slightly lower than in the fall months of October and November. If you want the best experience with great conditions – these are it.

Extreme heat is common in Nepal during the months of May and June. When the dust settles over a mountain range, it can obscure the view, making it harder to see than before. Avoid heavy dust for your eyesight and a comfy experience.

While June through September is the least busy time to go hiking in Nepal, we still wouldn’t recommend it. Why? Because monsoons are currently in full swing.

Take all of these options & months into consideration before you make your move.

Clothing + hydration

Everest’s three-pass path is infamously challenging and time-consuming. It is not for those who have a weak mindset, or those made of glass.

You won’t be able to pull it off unless you have the required equipment and have made the appropriate preparations.

The pleasure and comfort of a trip can be substantially enhanced by the appropriate clothing.

The correct sleeping bag, merino layers, and hiking boots are necessary accessories for both men and women.

You’ll need ample time to adjust and enough time to sleep during your trip to be healthy and awake.

On the other end, staying hydrated is an important part of this journey. Drink a lot of water to stay hydrated and focus on your body. It is advised that you drink four to five liters of water every day when hiking. Why so much water? Well, it is crucial to stay hydrated in a low-oxygen environment.

Staying hydrated and avoiding the sun’s rays are equally crucial.

To shield your head from the sun, put on a hat or a cap.

Drink two liters of water right before lunch and one liter in the morning.

Following these instructions is the best approach to getting ready for a hike over the Everest pass.

Are you ready to go on a hike?

If you want to have the time of your life make sure that you check out nepalhikingteam.com. With them, you can read a review on the top 15 best treks in Nepal, and have the ultimate guide at your service. Everything is described in-depth, and you will get to know the journey of your trip + you will know when is the right time to book your trip (January-December), based on the difficulty and climate for that specific region. Get in touch and begin your fun new trip!