Where to Find New Friends Online in 2020

Making friends has never been easier than it is in the modern world, or at least hat how it should be easy. Although there are dozens of ways we can connect in the age of information we are living in, one cannot help but wonder why people are more distant than ever, even though we are just a few clicks away from each other.

Whatever it may be, for those who want to find new friends and start new relationships with people, it is quite easy and convenient to do so. In addition, the year 2020 has not been kind to most of the world’s population as we have to stay indoors for prolonged periods of time. As a result, more and more people are turning to virtual ways of finding friends, and it is extremely efficient. The internet is full of easy solutions for anyone willing to expand their web of contacts. In this article, we will try to cover all of the best places to find new friends online in 2020. To find out about one of the most interesting chatting services, head on over to Chattoday to meet new people today.

Best Online Places to Find New Friends

Of course, we have to start things off with one of the absolute giants on the social media field. Facebook is a platform that almost everyone uses nowadays. The sheer amount of doors that are open for you once you start an account is amazing. Since you most likely already have an account, it is simply not enough to find the people you already know and add them as friends. This is not the way to meet new people. What we suggest is to actually look for pages and groups associated with your personal interests, where you will then meet the same minded people who share your interests. Some of the most popular groups deal with music, books, movies, video games, YouTube, makeup, food, and technology, but whatever your hobbies are you can find hundreds of communities. Once they accept your request and allow you to become a member, make sure to follow the guidelines and be respectful. There are thousands of members in such groups, all there for the same reason, so start a few conversations and let it go from there!

2. Instagram

Similarly to Facebook, Instagram is a behemoth on the social media scene and almost everyone has a profile on it. Again, it is quite easy to pair up with people you already know or follow your favorite celebrities and companies. Still, this is not the best way to actually become friends with someone new. To do that, you could go to the “search” menu where you will get a feed of your favorite things tailored by the platform to your needs and preferences according to the themes you navigate through the most. Once there, explore new pages and profiles and follow them. You can even message them and talk about your shared interest, or look through the comments to find people who agree with your views and ideas. It takes a little digging perhaps, but once you find people like yourself, some beautiful friendships might spur.

3. Reddit

Reddit is a vastly popular social media platform both famous and infamous among different types of people. While it is most popular with the young generations, older people can also benefit from it. It is essentially a service that allows the users to open various subtopics, called subreddits, where they can come and feel at home. Each subreddit deals with a specific topic, from current world events to interests, however unorthodox or strange they may be. You can literally find people who are into anything you could think of, making it one of the best hubs on the entire web. Since there is a lot of different stuff there, prepare to come across some NSFW content on a daily basis. Many of the subreddits are definitely not for the lighthearted and minors, so tread lightly.

4. Tumblr

Tumblr used to be more popular about a decade ago before apps like Instagram, Vine, Snapchat, and TikTok became as big as they are today. It is still going strong though, make no mistake. Tumblr is a microblogging and social networking website where users can share various kinds of multimedia dealing with their favorite topics and interests. Users are able to follow each other’s profiles and explore their pages. Usually, Tumblr users post pictures and short videos of what makes them “them” in an effort to express themselves through a unique form of art. One can learn a lot about a person through a small number of pictures they post for example and learn what they are into. If something is noticeably lacking from their feed, it is probably not at all important for them. It is easy to find Tumblr pages by typing keywords into the search bar, after which you can contact the people you like and start a friendship.

5. Tinder

Lastly, we have to mention one of the most popular dating apps in the world, Tinder. Although most people who open an account here are looking to meet someone they would get involved with romantically, Tinder is also quite useful for simply making new friends. Since every user has to edit their profile and write something about themselves, you can note that you are not looking for a romantic relationship but people to make new friendships with. Write down something along the lines of, “Looking to meet new friends to share my interests with,” or, “Not looking to date, but could use a new friend or two!” Keep it light, keep it funny, and be open and ready to keep a conversation going. As there are many other people like you, you can try to look for other people who also want to start new friendships in 2020. If you like what you see from their base of interests and immediately connect with their sense of humor, swipe right and let them know you want to meet up!