Complete Fortnite Solar Array Missions & Reach 100 Tier

Season 9 of Fortnite is in the progress right now & we’re in the 9th week already. Every week some new challenges emerge. As the ending of season 9 inches closer, the hidden location of Fortnite solar array is revealed. Everyone including me is trying their best to reach the Tier 10 of Fortnite Season 9. Wondering Why?

Well, obviously, to get the 100 Tier skin— VENDETTA. At the time of writing, I’m on tier 96 & right now, trying my best to complete all the mission & challenges before season 9 ends. I know most of you might be having several questions in your mind like, “What is Fortnite Solar Array”, “Where to Find it” & many more. Well, I don’t worry, as today, in this post, I will answer each & every question of yours.

What is Fortnite Solar Array?

In the Fortnite video game, Solar arrays are structures that are available in large sizes & have some small rectangular panels. All these panels use incoming sunlight to generate electricity. Besides, if you love to drop at Frosty Flights than you might be familiar with what I’m saying.

Fortnite season 10 is around the corner & in this last challenge of season 9, all you have to do is complete it to reach the Tier 100. In return, you will get a new skin named Vendetta as a reward.

Where are Fortnite Solar Arrays?

Well before finding out the location of Fortnite solar array let me ask you a question- “Do you know how many Fortnite solar arrays are there in the game? or at how many locations Fortnite solar arrays are found” Think harder…. Don’t know? Well, don’t get sad as I will tell you about all these locations ahead.

Fortnite snow solar array.

Fortnite desert solar array.

Fortnite jungle solar array.

Where to Find Solar Array in the Jungle, Snow & Desert?

Well, to make sure you don’t have any trouble in finding any location Fortnite Solar Array, I’m marking all the three locations in the map ahead. So, if you want to know all these hidden locations then you can proceed towards completing the remaining missions:

Fortnite Snow Solar Array

You can find the snow solar array at Frosty Flights location at the southwest corner of the map. After landing on the mentioned location, go to the west end of the runway that is nearby the sea. There you’ll spot the solar arrays tucked behind the large hangers of red colour.

Fortnite desert solar array

Head towards the east side from Paradise Palms. There you’ll see the John Wick house & main town area on the east coast. Now, go to the large hill that is visible to your eyes & locate the solar array that is available on top of the hill.

Fortnite Jungle Solar Array

Well, you can easily find the third & final jungle solar array in the northeast area of the island. All you have to do is go to the northwest direction of sunny steps location. After reaching to the earlier mentioned location, go to the four hotsprings near the coast. Now, you will be able to easily spot the final jungle solar array as it is too large in the size.

How to Complete Solar Arrays Challenge

Now, that you already know every possible location of Fortnite solar array challenge, let me ask you a question— What’s Next? Do you know how to complete all these challenges? Don’t know how?

Well, don’t worry, unlike the summer of 14 missions, all you have to do is find all the three Fortnite solar arrays mentioned above & the challenge will complete by itself. In fact, you don’t even have to press a button or do any action. Isn’t it Unbelievable? So, even if you by any of these locations, the game will automatically tick mark the missions as completed.

Final Words

To sum up, I would say that completing these challenges is one of the most interesting things in Fortnite Video game. A week before this, I completed several challenges like Fortnite Fortbyte. After finishing all these challenges successfully, I was able to reach Tier 96 of Season 9. Now, along with all of you, I'm hoping to reach the 100 Tier of the game.

