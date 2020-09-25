Tips on How to Find the Best Online Tutor in 2020

When you are struggling in the classroom or need help to prepare for a test, a private tutor outside of school can come in handy.

A tutor will not only provide the framework required for you; they can also provide the encouragement and motivation you need to get through the school curriculum. The tutor could also help you develop good habits for studying, such as setting relevant, smart, achievable, and specific targets given a certain time frame.

Nowadays, students have numerous options when looking to identify the best tutor. Some will opt for where the tutor has to be there physically, like at their residence, local library, school, etc. Others will opt for tutoring remotely by using an online platform, also known as eLearning.

It is necessary to consider why a tutor is essential, to begin with, and that the extra coaching does not guarantee success overnight. Tutoring is a strategy that is long term, and there are aspects like self-efficacy and motivation that play roles in your progress.

Finding a tutor that best fits your goals and needs could impact your eLearning experience negatively or positively. It takes time to build a good relationship with a tutor that best fits your needs. This will eventually pay off in the long run. As a student, you will be excited and will look forward to the learning sessions. The best tutors will keep their students motivated and driven toward their goals.

All it takes is encouragement and adaptation of a teaching method that best fits the needs of the student, all this while building a friendship.

Here are some tips for finding the right tutor from a market where you have freedom of choice.

1. Decide on the subject you’d like to learn

It is essential to know what it is you want to learn. If you need help to better your English, you will look for an English tutor. If it is math you need help in, you will look for a math tutor and so on.

The good news is most tutoring websites that offer eLearning will categories tutors as per the subject that they teach. This makes it easier to select the subject you want to learn, but that’s just the start.

Some students require someone to help with their assignments over and above help understanding their course content. In such instances, look specifically for a Homework doer.

2. Set specific goals

Online learning has grown popular over time, and as a result, the market for tutors has grown. This may make it tasking to pick and choose a tutor that best fits your goals and needs.

Having specific goals in mind, as well as the accompanying actions that will help you achieve them.

Think of things such as;

Reasons why you need an online tutor

What is it you want to be taught

When will you be available to be tutored

How soon are you expecting results

The tutors teaching method and availability

Methods of teaching should be adapted in a way that works for the child

Such goals will help guide you by selecting the best tutor to fit your goals and needs.

3. Set expectations

Picking a tutor in the subject you want to learn is not enough. One has to ensure the tutor they want will meet their expectations through their eLearning experience.

To do this, it means one will have to look at the tutor’s credentials to learn his/her educational background and experience garnered in the field of study.

Say, for example, if you are at the university level, an elementary school teacher will probably not assist with your problem.

Another example is when one wants to learn a foreign language. If you’re going to be fluent in a specific language, pick a tutor with both credentials and an affinity to speak the language as well.

4. Create a schedule and look for tutors available during those times

Figure out how many hours in a week you need to be tutored, and also the time of day you will be available for the sessions. Once you have these figured out, you can begin to look for tutors available during those times.

5. Pick a tutor you feel a bond With

Online tutors do not need to be your friend, but they should at least be some with whom you can find a connection. The aim is to find someone who will continuously motivate you to keep learning without learning, looking like a task. Lessons get better when there’s a connection between teacher and student.

For example, if you are humorous and your tutor also appreciates humor, the learning sessions become fun and exciting to both tutor and student.

6. Vet them

Looking for the right tutor should not be taken lightly. One should be curious to want to know more about the tutor. This will involve vetting them. The questions you ask should be in line with what you expect to get out of them and what you expect through your eLearning experience. We have some tips on the type of questions to ask;

What level of experience they have in teaching and in the field you want to learn?

What it is they enjoy about teaching and the reasons they chose teaching?

What is the average age of your students?

What methods do they apply/practice when teaching that class level and subject in general?

What is your reaction if a student isn’t paying attention?

These are just a few of the questions one could ask the tutor. The point is, don’t be afraid to ask questions or even further clarification concerning their credentials.

7. Set a budget and follow-through

Money is a significant factor when choosing a tutor. If their rates are higher than you can afford, it is pointless contacting them unless they are open for a bargain. Pick a tutor who can meet your budget.

Some online platforms offer services tailored to your budget. With a little research, you should be able to find a tutor that meets your expectations and is within your budget.