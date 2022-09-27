Spotting Shady 2022 Fifa World Cup Eth Sports Betting Sites

The World Cup is around the corner, and 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites are springing up everywhere. FIFA silently agreed with cryptocurrency platforms when it accepted sponsorship from Crypto.com in March 2022. As such, many people have already imagined themselves betting with their favourite cryptocurrency on a good sportsbook platform.

With Ethereum tokens (ETH) being a popular cryptocurrency, 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites have been a hit. As a result, punters have been searching for the best 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites to wager during the World Cup.

However, this popularity in the 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites isn’t completely a good thing. Shady 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites have also sprung up, scamming many players. Nonetheless, you can avoid them, as this article covers spotting these shady sites.

6 Ways to Spot Shady 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH Sports Betting Sites

Every punter’s experience at a shady 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting site seems more harrowing than the last. You can avoid these shady websites by looking for some little signs, and these signs are discussed below:

Bad Online Reputation

These days, it’s customary for people to browse reviews about a service they’re about to use online. But, of course, no one wants to use a service that has received many bad reviews. So you should also do the same for the 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites.

If any 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites catch your fancy, look for reviews about them online. You can check review platforms or social media platforms like Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, or Quora.

A shady 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting site will have many bad reviews about its services. You’ll probably see many customers accusing them of being scam sites.

It’s also suspicious when you search for a crypto betting site and don’t see any information about it online. At least you should be able to see their social media handles online.

Unreliable Customer Care Support

Customer support is the lifeblood of any 21st-century online business. Reliable customer support is a good way to keep your customers returning when you’ve got lots of competition. So, all online businesses, and 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites, would strive to offer good customer service.

If the customer support channels for your ETH staking site are unresponsive, it may be a shady site. You can also check the messages on their social media handles to see if they’ve responded to any. You should avoid that site if it looks like no one manages their social media handle.

Bonuses with Unclear Terms and Conditions

Every punter likes to receive a good bonus when registering at a new punting site. Old customers also enjoy receiving a few bonuses from time to time; it shows that the casino cares. So, it’s no surprise when players decide on an online casino based on its rewards.

However, all bonuses come with stated terms and conditions, which guide the dispensation of that bonus. Greedy punters have been lured to shady 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites through unbelievable bonuses. Such bettors ignore the terms of that bonus, allowing the dubious site to make away with their funds.

A 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting site should clearly state all of its terms and conditions. Another rule of thumb is that it’s not true if the bonus is too good.

No Licences

Online gaming regulators issue licences to online casinos that they deem trustworthy. These regulatory organisations were created in the interests of punters. So, punters can trust their decisions since they won’t lead them astray.

A trustworthy 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting site should proudly display a betting licence on its platform. Of course, with the presence of the blockchain, these regulatory organisations won’t have much control over a crypto site. Nonetheless, the presence of that licence shows that these regulatory organisations approve of what they see on that platform.

You shouldn’t completely trust all betting licences, though. That’s because these betting authorities issue their licences based on their standards. Licences from organisations with high standards are more trustworthy than licences from organisations with no standards.

Betting authorities that have high standards include:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC)

Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC)

One of those with low standards is the Curacao eGaming company. This betting authority shouldn’t be your sole criterion for choosing a 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting site. That’s because they support a hands-off approach to their betting regulation and because they offer licences to anyone with money.

Slow Transaction Speeds

Fast transaction speeds are a hallmark of cryptocurrency wagering. Bettors are supposed to receive deposits in their casino accounts within minutes. Likewise, withdrawals from the online casino to the punter’s crypto wallet should also reflect within minutes.

So, you should feel suspicious when your deposit/withdrawals at a 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting site are slow. Ethereum is a blockchain with reasonably fast transaction speeds. As such, it’s logical for a website based on the blockchain to offer fast transaction speeds.

If transactions at your 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting site aren’t fast, you should avoid them.

Poor Site Design

Cryptocurrency betting platforms are seen as an advancement over traditional online casinos. So, it makes sense for their sites to be designed as beautifully as possible, with many modern features. A good online casino should be easy to use, with all features easily accessible.

On the other hand, shady 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites will be bland. Such sites will have just the bare minimum of work put into them. In the worst cases, bettors will notice that such sites are poor copies of other betting platforms, with no unique points.

Conclusion

The list above discusses some tell-tale signs of shady 2022 FIFA World Cup ETH sports betting sites. You are free to use all the points above to evaluate a casino or just a few of them.