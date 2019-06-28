FFXIV Mog Station : How to Get Early Access

FFXIV mog station is the up and coming expansion to Final Fantasy XIV and with it comes a huge amount of new substance for players to appreciate. With another dimension top of 80, nine new cells, two new attacks, two new classes, and substantially more, the development guarantees to carry some truly extreme changes to Square Enix’s relentless online world.

While you can absolutely hang tight to purchase Shadowbringers at dispatch or hold up until the value drops to something more alluring, players that are anxious to hop into the new world as quickly as time permits can hop in front of discharge in the event that they pre-request it. Yet, essentially obtaining the game before dispatch won’t simply enable you to give the new substance a shot. Verifying early access requires a couple of more advances that guarantee that your pre-request doesn’t go to squander.

Instructions to GET EARLY ACCESS TO FFXIV mog station

Tragically, getting early access isn’t as straightforward as just pre-requesting the game. In the event that you need to have the option to bounce in beginning on Friday, June 28 at 2 a.m. PDT/5 a.m. EDT, there are a couple of steps you’ll have to take to verify get to, and those will contrast marginally relying upon the stage you’re making the showing on. Here’s a disentangled manual for getting early access.

PS4

On the off chance that you bought the advanced adaptation of the development for the PlayStation 4, at that point, you have it genuinely simple as you’ll get your extra things and early access to FFXIV mog station automatically. On the off chance that you acquired the advanced duplicate of the development for PS4:

Visit the Shadowbringers pre-request site and enter the 12-digit code you were given from the retailer you obtained it from. Sign in to your PSN record and open the PlayStation Store to reclaim that equivalent code (“Redeem Codes” situated on the base left of the “Alternative” menu or in case you’re on work area, in the menu under your record symbol in the upper-right corner of the window in the wake of choosing it.

When the update is prepared, you’ll have the option to download the Shadowbringers programming. It ought to show up in your downloads/warnings. In the event that it’s not, take a stab at signing into FFXIV and experience the means of signing in. On the off chance that you don’t have the download begun/finished around then, it will positively compel you to get it by then.

Steam and Mac

In the event that you’re playing on Mac, at that point take your pre-request code and recover it on the Shadowbringers site to recover your initial access code. To appreciate FFXIV mog station early access on Stream:

Head to your game library on Steam. Select FFXIV, explore to the “Connections” area of the game page, and afterward select “Disc key” to discover your 20-digit pre-request code. Once you have the code, head to FFXIV mog station, “Your Account” (situated on the upper left of the window), and select the administrator account you might want to utilize the code for. Ensure that the administrative record you’re enlisting the code to has the fitting scene and characters since this is the place your initial access and extra things will go. On the off chance that you just have one administration account, it will default to that one. After affirming your administration account, explore to “Enter Pre-Order Bonus Code” to enter the 20-digit code, and afterward pursue the “Following” prompts until you’re done.

Windows PC Code Redemption

To start with, sign into the FFXIV mog station with your Square Enix account. Here’s the connection to the Mog Station page. When you’re signed in, select “Your Account” on the upper left corner of the screen.

You should see the different administration accounts you have accessible to you, pick the one you need to enroll your code on. At that point, select Enter Expansion Registration Code and from that point, you’ll have the option to enter the FFXIV Shadowbringers Windows PC early access code that you have.

Same arrangement as above with PS4, in the event that you don’t have a clue where your code is, browse for an email that reasonable has it. Call your retailer on the off chance that you can’t discover it.

Last words on FFXIV Mog Station

Ideally, this guide streamlined a to some degree confounded procedure for getting early access to FFXIV mog station. Make sure to inquire for our audit and more aides once the extension discharges on July 2. That is all you have to know for how to reclaim your initial access code for FFXIV mog station on PS4 and Windows PC. Good karma to you, prospective Warrior of Darkness. For more interesting facts and news stay tuned.