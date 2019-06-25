FedEx plans to publish quarterly earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (Nasdaq: FDX) will announce results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25. Analysts expect the company to announce a profit of $ 4.90 per share in the quarter.

NYSE FDX shares opened on Monday at $ 165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $ 43.09 billion, a price ratio of 10.80, P / E / G 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a capital ratio of 0.87, a fast ratio of 1.40 and a liquidity ratio of 1.46. FedEx has an annual decline of $ 150.68 and a year high of $ 259.25.

In related news, director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the company in a transaction on March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of USD 175.11 for a total value of USD 525.230. The sale was disclosed in the file of the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at this link.

In addition, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company in a transaction on Friday 5 April. The shares were sold at an average price of USD 189.83 for a total transaction of USD 29 547 049.50. After the transaction, the managing director held directly 14,945,124 shares of the company for a value of approximately 2.837.332.888.92 USD. Disclosure of this sale has been found that the experts hold 8.50% of the company’s shares.

Some research analysts have recently published reports on FDX shares. Cowen reiterated a “better than” rating and set a target price of $ 237.00 (less than $ 242.00) on FedEx shares in a research note on Thursday, 14 March.

From $ 235.00 to $ 230.00 the price was lessen and set a better rating for the company on a research note on Monday, 18 March. Zed Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating on a research note on Tuesday, 19 March.

Barclays cut its FedEx price target from $ 235.00 to $ 215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company on a research note on Wednesday 20 March. Finally, KeyCorp cut its FedEx price target from $ 240 to $ 215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, 20 March. Three survey analysts rated the stock as a sales classification, six gave six retention ratings, and fourteen gave the company a purchasing rating. FedEx has an agreed “Waiting” rating and a consensus target price of $ 200.77.

FedEx Corporation provides transport, e-commerce and business services worldwide. FedEx Express segment of the company offers shipping services for package delivery and freight. Its FedEx Ground division offers parcel delivery services in the land guaranteed by commercial and residential activities and consolidates and delivers low cost and time sensitive business packages.

The company also announced a quarterly dividend which will be paid on Monday 8 July. Shareholders registered on Monday 24 June will receive a dividend of USD 0.65 per share. This means an annualized dividend of 2.60 USD and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The dividend day is Friday 21 June. The FedEx dividend payout (DPR) report currently stands at 16.98%.