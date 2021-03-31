10 Famous Movie Quotes from Famous Characters to Touch You

Some movies hold a special place in your heart. You always remember quotes from those movies. Movie quotes from www.emoovio.com bring back all such memories.

Movies have been a part of our lives for a very long time. Movies are the best entertainment and relaxation for anyone. Certain movies truly mark their names for generations to come. Some movie characters become timeless. People will remember them even after years.

In this article, we will show you the top 10 best movie quotes from famous characters that deeply touch your heart.

1.”Oh yes, the past can hurt. But you can either run from it or learn from it.”-Rafiki, The Lion King

This famous movie quote touches you deeply by reminding you that you should move on from your past. If you live in your past, you will always be sad and can never flourish in life. Take your past as a blessing and never repeat the same mistakes again and again.

2.”The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that’s what you’ve given me. That’s what I’d hoped to give you forever.”- Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook

A very famous love quote from our famous novel and movie. This quote has engraved into many lovers’ hearts forever. It can be used to express your love for your boyfriend/girlfriend. There are other ways to express your love. These are 7 best movies for a romantic date.

3.” When you decide to be something, you can be it.”-Frank Costello, The departed

You can reach any place only if you strongly aim to be there. A very heartfelt quote to motivate you. When you are stuck in the middle, unable to decide what’s best for you. This famous quote is the answer for you. Do everything you can to establish yourself.

4.” Hope is the only thing stronger than fear. A little hope is effective. A lot of hope is dangerous. A spark is fine, as long as it’s contained.”-President Snow, The Hunger Games

Hope is the only thing in this world that keeps you going. A little hope to have a better future. A little hope to get well soon, as long as your hope isn’t dangerous for you, things are fine. One should always be content in his/her life.

5.” We all want to help one another. Human beings are like that. We want to live by each other’s happiness, not by each other’s misery.”-Charlie Chaplin, The Great Dictator

One thing that the famous Charlie Chaplin taught us to make others happy. This famous movie quote touches your heart in such a deep way that you start making people smile no matter how upset you are. Be the reason behind someone’s peace rather than making his/her life, a living hell.

6.” Good words. Good thoughts. Good deeds.”- Bomi Bulsara, Bohemian Rhapsody

The mantra of life should be, do good, good will come back to you. Bomi Bulsara inspired us always to do good no matter how challenging life gets. This famous movie quote is engraved in our hearts, so we always do good to people. Here are some ways to do good to people.

7.” It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything.”-Tyler Durden, Fight Club

For a person who has lost every battle, lost loved ones, still willing to fight for themselves. Those are the people who achieve something in this world. This movie quote is a reminder for those people who are not afraid of anything because they have no fear to lose. They have faced hardships and evolved better than anyone.

8.” As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep, slowly and then all at once.”-John Green, The Fault in our stars

This movie is a famous one for our generation. Each quote from this movie is instilled in our hearts. A movie quote that explains to you, how falling in love feels. A very deep line to say to your loved one. One can only realize how falling in love is till he falls in love.

9.” Some people can’t believe in themselves until someone else believes in them first.”-Sean Maguire, Good

You only need someone to have faith in you, to conquer this world. A person can do wonders if he has someone who motivates him. It boosts up your confidence in a way nothing can do. So be a guiding force for someone, be kind and do good to people.

10.” I’m scared of everything. I’m scared of what I saw. I am scared of what I did, who I am and most of all I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you.”-Baby, Dirty Dancing

A Perfect love quote from a famous movie that hits your heart deeply when you are in love. It makes you die inside thinking to leave your loved one. This movie quote is a perfect way to express your love to someone.

Conclusion

We are pretty sure that these famous movie quotes are already in your memory and reading them once have brought so many special memories back for certain people. Your favorite movie quotes are a true depiction of who you are as a person. Watching old movies can relax you. Here is a site that recommends the best movies of all time. Go ahead and plan a movie night with your friends or your loved one. We hope this article inspired you in many ways.