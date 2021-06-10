8 Famous Celebs Who Did Adult Films Before They Were Famous

It seems like it’s a normal procedure for the celebrities we see in Hollywood movies, pop-culture icons, reality stars, and musicians. No matter if they are men or women, there are some well-known celebs who did some NSFW job before they became popular. Some of them were really deep into the porn industry, and others had a “one-hit wonder” that launched them in the sky full of stars. We all know about Kim Kardashian and her leaked tape, but have you heard that Cameron Diaz was also a part of the adult film industry? And the “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm? If you know what you are looking for, celebrity adult videos can be found on services like thepornmap.com, because no matter how these people are trying to erase their existence, there is always someone who still has a copy and uploads it all over again.

Surely, it’s a form of attack on their privacy, since some of the videos leaked without their consent like it was a case with the Kardashians. So, let’s see who of our favorite stars were part of that too:

1. Kim Kardashian

When we talk about leaked tapes, she is the first one that pops into our minds. Before that, she was an assistant and friend of Paris Hilton. They were trying to sue her partner Ray J, but then they got a better idea – to turn it all into a good press and make enough drama, to draw all the attention to them. And what happened? Today, the Kardashian family is worth billions of dollars altogether. They have successful reality shows, fashion, and cosmetic brands, her sister Kendall became a top model, Kylie a beauty giant, and they can all thank Kim for making them enough space for promotion. Who knows, if there wasn’t that tape at all, they would still live their life far away from the cameras. It’s not that they weren’t well-known before, but now, they are pop-culture figures we surely won’t ever forget.

2. Jon Hamm

He was the attractive and handsome Don Draper in the popular TV drama “Mad Men”. We recognize him as a 60s marketer who is interested in women and alcohol. But, before he took that role, he was an actor too, but in a very different niche. He appeared in a 90s dating show, but once he told that he was actually a dresser for soft-core-porn films. Probably you expected that he did a movie too, but the truth is that, as far as we know, there is no evidence for that.

3. Cameron Diaz

Can you imagine your favorite rom-com and Charlie Angel star as a part of the porn industry? She was only 19 years old when she appeared in a soft porn movie, and then, when she became worldwide popular, she tried to stop the sharing of the video. But, as we said, no matter how hard they try, there is always someone who still has a copy of it, and can re-share it all over again.

4. Riley Steele

She appeared in some mainstream movies, but when she saw how things work in Hollywood, she decided to get back to her initial niche – which was the adult film industry. She is best known for her appearances in the porn versions of the popular franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

5. Sasha Grey

This may come as a surprise to you, but she also appeared in a few mainstream movies and TV series. And she was also a part and co-founder of the industrial music band aTelecine, but she eventually left them in 2013. Also, if you want to watch her traditional acts, you can watch “The Girlfriend Experience”, “Smash Cut”, and the horror “Would You Rather”. She also has written a book named “The Juliette Society”, and today, she is directing and producing movies and music videos.

6. Helen Mirren

Our favorite Oscar winner had some different beginnings in acting. In the late 70s, she filmed the movie “Caligula” which was pretty controversial for that time. She describes it as a mix of art and genitals, and never underappreciate that experience. She was a newbie in the movies when she did that, but she will never deny the fact it’s a part of her early career. She also describes it as a great experience for her.

7. David Duchovny

He was a part of the show named “The Red Shoe Diaries”, which was dedicated to this type of hot topic, but he never took an active role in it. He once said he really needed a job, and there weren’t good offers, so he was accepting everything. But, later, he got very lucky with “X-Files” and luckily, we all know him because of that TV series.

8. Severina

She is a very popular Croatian singer, who had a few pretty good albums, but she couldn’t make a career outside her native country, until one day, a home video of her appeared. She was recorded while having intercourse with her then-boyfriend, while they were sailing on a yacht. After that video, she instantly became a regional star, changed the music style, and became popular in Europe too. She had a few scandals after that too, usually related to her partners and private issues, but she never talked about the tape in a public for years. We aren’t sure if that helped her, but we can’t deny the fact that she is one of the sexiest show-performers in Europe.

As you can see, most of these celebrities aren’t ashamed of their previous work. Some of them were actors, others took some other roles, but this industry was a launching point in their life, no matter how much they like or dislike it.

Do you know about someone else who is popular today, but was a part of this industry earlier? You can always share it with us. Who knows, maybe we will have enough material for part 2 of this article.