4 Factors That Affect Bitcoin’s Worth in 2021

There are a lot of things that determine the worth of goods and services. This is true no matter the industry or the product itself, and both the companies who make it available and the customers know it. When bitcoin is concerned, things are slightly different but still largely the same. There are clear factors that influence how much 1 single coin is worth, and in this article we will examine what they are exactly. If you are looking to get into the bitcoin game you are in luck as it has never been more prominent or popular. To help yourself in your new endeavor, make sure to check out newsspypro.com as they have all the info and tools you need to get going. Now, onto the factors that affect the worth of the most important cryptocurrency on the market!

1. The Supply and Demand

Ah yes, the famous balance between the supply and demand. The number one rule of how valuable a certain product is at any given moment is how much people want in and in what quantity, and how much it actually exists and is available for sale. This is elementary economics really and it is not that hard to understand. The law of supply and demand strictly dictates that the higher the price, the lower the demand. Furthermore, the sellers supply more of the goods the higher the price gets. The point where these two things meet determines the price and the total volume of the said goods.

Bitcoin has a finite amount of coins and eventually it will all be mined and in flux. Right now, bitcoin is made at fixed rates and it is becoming increasingly harder to obtain it. While the miners are processing transactions and doing their thing, new coins are created and introduced. The market has more bitcoin but the rate determines whether it will be cheaper or more expensive. If the demand rises faster than the supply can match it, prices skyrocket. Speaking of the finite amount, or the cap, there can only be 21 million BTC. When we reach it, miners will no longer be able to make new and the whole industry and worth will change based on other things like how and when we use bitcoin in daily lives.

2. Production Costs

The production costs of any product greatly influences the final price when it hits the shelf. Considering how much it costs to have the right means of mining new bitcoin, it is understandable that it costs so much per single coin. The computers that are supposed to mine it at optimal rates have to be assembled with the latest in IT tech. Powerful graphics cards and processors have to run non-stop in order to solve the algorithms and cryptic mathematical problems. Only when such a problem is solved and the blockchain widened that the miner gets compensated in BTC.

Not only are these computer components pricey, but they consume incredible amounts of electricity when they run. One rig with a bunch of graphics cards and processors working together 24/7 consumes so much that your bill will increase a few times over. With more people opting to mine, the competition increases and it is hard to solve a single problem. It takes longer, meaning more computational power needed and in turn even more electricity. In total, it is an expensive hobby to mine for bitcoin and therefore the price is constantly increasing.

3. Competition (or Lack Thereof)

There has rarely been an industry in which the top dog is so much more dominant, valuable, or famous as the rest of the competitors. Bitcoin is the absolute leader in all sections and a model cryptocurrency. Each and every other is but a clone with certain changes and different applications, aiming to carve a piece of the market for itself. While it is smart to diversify your investments and have more than one digital currency in your portfolio, bitcoin will always be the go-to choice for all investors. The competition cannot really do much to disrupt the worth of BTC, and it is actually the other way around. Whenever bitcoin jumps or falls in value, most others follow closely. Therefore, it is the actual lack of competition that has made bitcoin so valuable.

4. Attention and Media Coverage

For over a decade, we have been constantly listening and reading about bitcoin whenever there is word on digital currencies. Such a decade-long stream of information has made it impossible not to think about potentially investing in it and making a move even if we never really do it. The collective conciseness of people nowadays has bitcoin as something valuable, high-end, and dominant. Media has to cover it and people have to talk about it because it is the next big thing. It has been the next big thing to change finances and business for over ten years. Still getting bigger and bigger each year, the end is not in sight.

This is hardly all, as big name corporations and famous IT experts all support bitcoin and other virtual currencies. The latest example took place only a few days ago on February 9, 2021, when Elon Musk and his Tesla backed up bitcoin and invested an incredible $1.5 billion in it. What was the direct consequence of this? An increase in value of 15% and a new record of 1 BTC that reached over $48,000. In recent months, from the end of 2020 to February of 2021, the leading crypto has been steadily growing in value and popularity. The prices of IT components have followed suit. The whole industry, market, phenomenon, or whatever you want to call it will be rising even beyond this once other leading experts, investors, billionaires, and tech geniuses start investing.

Conclusion and Takeaways

It is obvious that bitcoin is the future and that it will keep rising in worth for the time being. It is up to each individual to act on that as they seem fit, either taking part and doing their best to be successful or looking from the side as the ship either rises or goes down. You can never know what the future holds, but it is clear that the factors that determine bitcoin’s worth will keep favoring it in the upcoming years.