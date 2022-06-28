Exploring New Zealand’s Cities in 2022

We almost always think of extreme nature and breathtaking views when we think of traveling to New Zealand. While this island nation does offer those things, they also have large urban centers with amazing restaurants, fascinating history, and dynamic cultures.

Do not miss out on these gems when you travel to New Zealand. Kiwi culture is a beautiful thing, and one that they are as proud of as any other country. Here are some of the best ways to enjoy New Zealand’s Urban centers

General Tips of Urban New Zealand

It is good to know a few things and be prepared for cultural sensitivity before you travel to New Zealand. There are just some basic things you should know about a place before traveling. Whether going for a business trip or just for leisure, these are things you should keep in mind.

For example, Kiwis consider themselves to be very pragmatic and fair. This has a long tradition in their political system, and you will notice it as well in your interactions. This may mean things like haggling are less common here than they would be in other places. The price is the price.

Auckland

Auckland is the largest urban center in New Zealand with a population of about 1.5 million. It has grown due to its port and nearby logging and mining activity. Ever since its founding, it has been nearly always New Zealand’s largest city.

Auckland is a metropolitan center with a vibrant cultural mixture. According to Forbes Travel Guide you can find English, Polynesian, and Asian cultures mixing into something new. In fact, Asians account for 31% of the city’s population as of 2018. This is truly a multicultural and fascinating city. You can read some of these details, and get additional travel tips.

This diversity and cultural scene are part of what makes Auckland such a beautiful place and help land it as number one in The Economist’s list of most liveable cities in the world.

If you get a chance, the Auckland Arts Festival is well worth timing your trip for. First held in 1953, the festival attracts works and premiers from all over the Asia Pacific. The festival is now held annually in March and continues to attract visitors from all over the world to celebrate the unique arts scene in Auckland.

Christchurch

Christchurch is the largest city in the South Island of New Zealand. At nearly 400,000 residents in the urban area, it is the second-largest in New Zealand It became a city by royal charter in 1856, making it the oldest official European city in the country.

The city has gone through something of a Renaissance since being struck by two earthquakes in the years 2010 and later in 2012. Since then, many technology companies have contributed to rebuilding the some 1,500 buildings lost. This city is a beautiful mix of old and new.

Christchurch is known for its live music and other acts. These live performances include a full time professional symphony and the Southern Opera. While Christchurch has great levels of this more classic music, they are also the home of experimental music in New Zealand. With globally famous bands such as The Bats, The Narcs, Shocking Pinks, and Bailter Space, this city has proven its name on the scene.

If you are with your children, there is also plenty in Christchurch for families. For example, the Botanic Gardens are beautiful. They have plants that you will not find elsewhere. Or, you can visit Hagley Park and have a picnic. The park is mobility friendly and full of beautiful art.

You can either throw yourself on the grass and enjoy a bite, or you can swing by one of the great nearby restaurants. Thai Orchard is a local favorite and just by the park. It is perfect for a light meal as you stroll through the beautiful green area.

Wellington

Wellington is the smallest city on our list, though it is nearly the same size as Christchurch, even though it is the nation’s capital. Many have dubbed it, in fact, the world’s coolest capital. Wellington is a cultural hotspot.

There are lots of things for travelers to do to make the most out of this. You can take a Lord of the Rings tour, or you can ride the Wellington Cable Car. it is a classic red that takes you from the Lambton Quay Shopping Centre all the way up to some beautiful panoramic views.

There are also lots of arts festivals in Wellington, including World of Wearable Art, and the New Zealand Festival. Why not time your trip to coincide with one of these gems?

What Urban New Zealand Offers

The extreme sports capital of the world is a beautiful place. While its natural beauty is undeniable, it also takes a human culture to take care of it for it to truly come to life. We really cannot separate its natural beauty from the Kiwi Culñture, which is a mix of Polynesian, Asian, and European cultures.

This is what you will find in the cities. You will be able to meet people and see them go about their daily lives. It can be a true learning experience where you see how other societies work and thrive. Kiwis are very proud of their democratic and civic lives, and you will notice this in your interactions.

This civility makes New Zealand very livable and careful with its environment. If you are a fan of the nature in New Zealand, even then you really should get to know the cities, so that maybe you can replicate some of these mindsets back in your home country or town.