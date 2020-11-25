Explore New Horizons of Entertainment with a VPN – 2020 Guide

It is a common fact that every normal human being wants to relax and get entertained in their free time. Famous streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, CBS All Access, and Prime Video are great mediums for watching your favorite movies/TV shows all over the world.

However, what If I told you that not everyone gets to enjoy the same content? Did you know that Hulu, Netflix, and other VoDs impose geographical and content limitations? This means, depending on where you reside, you may have access to a completely different content library.

The good news, however, is that if you are tired of watching the repeated native content of Netflix videos, you can open new horizons of entertainment. Click here to learn how you can easily bypass geo-restrictions on Hulu with a VPN and unblock the full libraries of Netflix, Disney+, and more!

Why Do VoDs Impose Geographical and Content limitations?

The copyright and licensing agreements mandate streaming services to create limitations geographically across the international territories, as to avoid losing money. This is the reason that people have limited access; depending on which country they reside in.

Original Content is not licensed and can be viewed worldwide. However, if VoDs are licensing content from other production houses, they will have to cater to their requirements. This involves limiting certain titles to audiences in some countries only.

In some circumstances, VoDs may even limit “seasons” by country. Therefore, if you have access to all 10 seasons of The Walking Dead on US Netflix, you may only be able to watch 8 seasons in Australia, or somewhere else in the world.

How Does a VPN Help in Region-Hopping and Unblocking VoDs?

People from the world are using Virtual Private Networks, abbreviated as “VPNs” to bypass geo-restrictions for streaming videos and accessing the renowned international websites, as it is a quick way to grant access successfully and enjoy the resourceful content from the world.

A VPN is an excellent tool to mask your actual online identity in a secure manner and make you visible from the required country by cloaking your original IP addresses and assigning you a new one, based on the VPN server you connect to from their applications.

One can access the entire content library of Netflix, Hulu, or any country from their Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, along with gaming consoles whenever they want to leverage entertainment, thanks to these VPN services, which allow for region-hopping.

What Else Can Users Do with a VPN Service?

Undoubtedly, a VPN stands out to be an important tool. They allow users around the world to receive strong unblocking and digital privacy, and one can benefit widely through the multiple usages including the fun and entertainment.

Worldwide access to the blocked websites

Communities around the globe are granting quick access to block content of other countries; they simply need a VPN to connect with the desiring country and enjoy their content uninterruptedly.

Download Torrents Securely

VPN is also great for Torrenting and downloading experience with super-fast speed to extend the excitement and fun into new venues with the international varieties available to explore as per own interest. Tools like SOCKS5 proxies further help in boosting speeds and privacy.

Access Office Network Remotely

Corporate meetings, local resources, are the top-notch requirement of CEOs, Business Executives, they cannot afford to disconnect with them. Users can set up their own VPN to get a domestic network for files sharing, online browsing, while staying somewhere else. This will allow the users to access the Windows Remote Desktop via internet connectivity.

Cloak Your Identity Online

VPN masks the real identity where no one can identify your genuine online id. You can connect to any other country on VPN and your identity will be displayed with the IP address of the selected country and you are safe from all the spying actions.

Wrapping Things Up

In a nutshell; the COVID-19 lockdowns and resulting remote working has resulted in VPNs becoming a mandatory tool to use whenever you go online. However, at the same time, they offer quite a lot of incentives for bypassing geo-restrictions and accessing internationally restricted websites.

It has added great value in the people’s lives to enjoy a variety of world content for various entertainment purposes like TV shows, Movies, Comedy shows, Documentaries, etc. So, if you want to unlock a whole new world of entertainment, consider getting yourself one!