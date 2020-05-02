If you’re looking for information regarding Exodus Redux, this is the right place. We will tell you every vital piece of information. Before we get to know about Exodus Redux, we must know its origin.

The Exodus Redux is an addon used in Kodi. Kodi is an open-source streaming software that works like a media player. Since it’s an open-sourced application, you don’t have to pay for streaming any content on it.

You can stream online content as well as watch anything offline from your device’s local storage space.

Exodus Redux: What is it?

Exodus Redux is a copy of a famous Kodi addon called Exodus. You get access to an extensive library of movies and TV shows with this addon. The best thing about Exodus Redux is that you get a Search function for navigation, and you can integrate other services like Trakt with this addon for a better experience.

You get a simple, elegant interface with it. However, readers should remember that it’s illegal to stream copyrighted content without permission in many countries. If you don’t want to take any risk, we recommend getting subscribed to an official streaming platform.

Exodus Redux is an addon you get for Kodi, which is not an official provider of the content. Although most addons are harmless, there have been cases where third-party addons have caused intrusion into the system of the user.

Some infamous names are Gaia and Bubble. These addons infiltrated users’ systems with crypto mining malwares, without taking consent from them.

Best Alternatives for Exodus Redux

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is the best addon from the list of alternative addons we are suggesting to you. You get hundreds of thousands of movies without having to pay a dime for it. However, this addon thrives on Ads so that you will be annoyed by occasional ads playing during movies.

There’s a trick to avoid that, install an official Tubi TV Kodi addon, and you won’t see any Ad. Since this addon is available on Kodi, other devices like Roku streaming sticks, Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, and Apple TV, this is an excellent choice for entertainment.

If you want to access restricted content from the Tubi TV catalog, make sure to use a VPN to avoid the blocks. You name the genre, and the material from that genre will be available in their library. If you want us to pitch you a single alternative to Exodus Redux, this is it.

Crackle



The second choice for our addon alternatives is Crackle, which is a VOD service from Sony. Yes, you get ads on this one too, however, if you use Crackle’s Kodi addon, you won’t see ads.

The Crackle library comes with a mix of both the latest and older titles. You can watch Seinfeld here, which isn’t on Netflix. Other movies like Friends with Benefits, Spiderman series, and Texas Rangers are there too.

The Crackle is a good option if you want official Kodi addons.

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is another ad-supporting service which is known for providing quality movies and TV shows to the viewers. Well, get an official Kodi addon of the streaming service, and you won’t be annoyed with the ads.

Popcornflix gives you some timeless flicks like The Last Airbender, Tactical Force. In contrast, if you dig TV shows, you can watch 21 Jump Street and Urban Legends on this service.

Although this service is only available in North America, you can use it by using a VPN. Get it from Kodi official addon repository.

Xumo TV



Xumo TV is an excellent addon that gives you over a hundred live channels to stream on-demand content. The content has been categorized into categories like Food, Drink, Travel, and Fashion for the convenience of the viewer.

There are channels like TheGrapeVine and Gravitas Movies for your entertainment. However, this service is only accessible to US audiences. You know what to do if you want to access it – get a VPN.

Xumo is a perfect alternative for Exodus Redux.

USTVnow Plus

If you want to get an addon that’s a bit US-centric, then USTVnow Plus is the best choice for you. With USTVnow, you can avail of both premium and free packages for streaming. You get channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, CW, NBC, and PBS on this addon.

If you want more channels to stream, get a paid package instead of free. They offer the movie for rent too. You can get the addon from the Kodi repository.

Final Words

The addons we mentioned above are some of the best addons for Kodi users. If you are using Kodi and want to get alternatives for Exodus Redux, these work perfectly well with your streaming devices.

You get the same quality as Exodus Redux with these addons. You can watch the content of your liking for free or a minimal amount with these addons.

