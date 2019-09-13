The 17th season of American police procedural drama is all set to return this month. Since the release of NCIS Season 11, this year is more special than ever before.

Wondering why?

Well, you might have already known about this, Ziva David is returning this year. In fact, if all the rumors are true then soon Tony too might return in this season. This will be a treat for all the die-hard fans like me who are following the show from years. Now, when it comes down to this post, here I will provide all the rumors going about the upcoming season 17 of NCIS. So, let’s proceed:

Now that everyone knows that Cote De Pablo will be returning to the show, you might be curious to find out about the premiere date of NCIS Season 17 Episode 1.

Well, then without much ado, let me break it to you. NCIS Season 17 will start airing from Sept. 24.

What NCIS is all About?

For those of you, who haven’t watched the show, first & foremost, I have one thing to say to you, “You have missed out a hell of an amazing show!” Don’t believe me?

Well, let me introduce you to the storyline of the show:

The story of NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigate Service), rotates around a fictional team of special agents. Whenever there is a crime involving the US Navy or Marine Corps, NCIS is there to solve the mysterious crime.

Don’t compare this show as any crime-based shows such as Criminal Minds, FBI Tv series. All these tv shows are different in their own way. Besides, if you are still not convinced then you can assume the popularity of the show with the fact that because of its worldwide popularity, two spin-off shows were created- NCIS Los Angles & NCIS New Orleans.

NCIS Season 17 Trailer

Last Week, CBS released a short trailer of NCIS Season 17, which revealed the ZIVA is returning in the show. If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, then you can watch it from below:

As you can see in the trailer, she is returning to save Gibbs from Sahar. Although, the trailer did not reveal who is Sahar & why she is after Gibbs. If you want to find out about her identity then jump to the spoiler section as I will reveal some of the spoilers from the upcoming season of NCIS Tv show.

NCIS Season 17 Spoilers

Here comes the most important, I know you must be having millions of questions regarding the NCIS Season 17. Some of these questions will be like:

ZIVA is returning for how many episodes?

Will Tony return in NCIS Season 17?

Will Gibbs die at the End of Season 17?

Continue reading, if you want to find an answer to these questions…..

ZIVA Returns?

Earlier, several news publications reported that ZIVA will be returning for just 2 episodes. Well, as per the latest reports, she will be in at least 4 episodes of NCIS Season 17.

Now, as far as her return is concerned, I think it might be somehow related to Morgan burke. Now, don’t tell me that you don’t know about him?

It was in episode 13 of NCIS season 16, fans got to know that ZIVA was alive. If you haven’t seen that episode than I recommend you to watch that episode. I bet only then you will understand what I am saying.

Tony Return in NCIS Season 17?

That’s tricky one!!!

Now, everyone knows that ZIVA is returning. Now, the question is “Where is Tony Dinozzo?”

“Does he know ZIVA is alive? “

“If yes then how will he react to Ziva faking her death?”

Well, these questions can only be answered if Michael Weatherly returns to the show. However, as of now, things doesn’t look good. On top of these #metoo allegations on Michael Weatherly has increased his more than he or anyone imagined.

Will Gibbs Die at the end of NCIS Season 17?

I have seen the show from years & one thing I have come to realize, days are passing & Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is not getting any younger.

True, Right?

So, I suspect that by the end of NCIS Season 17, Gibbs might die & someone younger from his team replaces him.

Now, as far as the replacement of Gibs is concerned…. Whom do you think will replace him?

Will it be Ziva David (Cote De Pablo) or McGee (Sean Murray).

What do you think about this? Do let me know your opinion in the comments section given below.

Frequently Asked Questions | NCIS Season 17

Q- Where can I Binge-Watch NCIS Season 17 Episode 1?

A- Well, you can binge-watch every episode of the upcoming show using CBS all access right after its premiere.

Q- How much will CBS All Access Subscription will cost me?

A- Well, the monthly subscription of the premium service will cost you $5.99. If you don’t like to see annoying ads then you can $9.99/ Month subscription pack, However, you can’t spend some money then wait for some time as the entire season of NCIS will be available for you to watch on Netflix.

Q- I live outside the USA, how can I get CBS All Access subscription?

A- Soon, CBS All-access will officially launch in other countries. However, till then you can use any good VPN services to get access to NCIS Season 17 using CBS all action.

Final Words

That’s all for now. I hope this post provided all the answers to satisfy your curiosity. However, if you still have any other questions related to NCIS Season 17 then do let me know via the comments section given below. I will try to answer all of your questions.