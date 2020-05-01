The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is amazon prime television serious, which is a comedy-drama. Today I will go to reveal some secrets of the duo which you may never know.

According to people at marvelous “It’s always a fun time hanging out with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen (aka Midge and Joel Maisel themselves!) but just add a bunch of puppies to the mix and, well, it’s downright”.

9 Surprising thing about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

So, let’s check out which are the interesting and surprising things you must know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sterling k. Brown said that “First of all, they shared some scoop about what we can expect from Season 3, and it sounds bigger and more wonderful than ever”. Both of the stars shared their favorite episodes which are Catskills from season 2. Especially Rachel loves the scene where Abe visualize Midge as a standup comedian for the first time. Rachel stated that “I feel like we’ve been building to that moment since the beginning of the show, and it did not disappoint.” To prepare for the role, Rachel watched Ali Wong’s comedy, especially Baby Cobra, which helped here to maintain the character a lot. Rachel said that both of the have the same level of sense of humor, and she would love to work with them. Michael always wonders to have Billy Eichner or Steve Martin as the special guests in the show. Both the starts knew each other before The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. They actually did a script reading process together when Rachel was just 19 years old. Their friendship really helps them to build the perfect chemistry in the show. And both of them said that while reading the script together they feel like it is just made for them. The fans are very much addicted to seeing Benjamin and Midge, but the stars have a mixed feeling of happiness and sadness as well. The feelings are the same in the heart of Michel as well who has to play Joel’s role. Michel thought that Rachel and Benjamin both had good chemistry in the show. And Rachel said that she loves the relationship between the last couple of the season. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character Susie AKA Alex Borstein is real living her life like her reel life. This is a very unsurprising fact to believe, but it is true. Both of the stars Rachel and Michael have not so good experience while working with Tony Shalhoub. According to them, they had a hilarious experience with him on the set. Rachel and Michel both revealed their deli orders. Michel said that he like matzo ball soup and pastrami and pickles. On the other hand, Rachel like coleslaw sandwiches.

Final Words

If you haven’t seen the season one and two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel then go to the amazon prime today. You will love the show for sure and wish to watch it again and again. Apart from this, If you’ve any questions related to this, do let me know in the comments section.