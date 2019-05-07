Everything That You Need to Know About Facebook F8 Conference (2019)

From April 30, 2019, to May 1, 2019, Facebook hosted its annual F8 developer conference at, McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California. In case you don’t know, Facebook host this event every year for all the developers and entrepreneur who build products related to the social media platform of Facebook. Similar to previous year events, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg offered a glimpse at their newly focused vision towards the privacy of its users. In his speech at Facebook F8 developer conference, he said that

“For the last 15 years or so, we have focused on building Facebook and Instagram into the digital equivalents of town squares. However, I believe that the future is private and over time, a private social platform will be even more important in our lives than digital town squares. So today, we’re going to start talking about what this could look like as a product”.

Finally, after some several allegations regarding the misuse of personal data of its users and displaying biased and harmful content through their other apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. The social media giant Facebook has decided to take some steps towards the interest of their millions of users. Besides, continue reading, to find out some crucial points from the event-

Instagram:

Recently, Facebook started running a new Test in Canada to hide the total number of permalink pages, profiles, video views and likes from your account feeds. Besides, shortly, you will be able to buy the exciting looks from their favourite creators without even leaving the app.

In addition to this, there is good news for you if you use the Instagram camera for creating short videos or taking selfies. Instagram App will get a new camera design along with the Create Mode which will allow you to use some creative tools like interactive stickers and effects on your Instagram stories without making much of an effort.

Facebook:

Facebook has finally decided to focus on the redesigning of its major social media Network. Facebook is working on de-emphasising its News Feed and redesigning group tab to give higher importance to the Facebook groups and events. Moreover, from now on, you will get relevant group recommendations in other parts of Facebook such as the Gaming Tab, Marketplace, and Facebook Watch.

Facebook is expanding its social media services to Dating Services by a new feature that is known as Secret Crush. The newly introduced dating service will firstly launch in 14 countries. Now, after using this feature, it will be possible for you to create a secret list of up to nine Facebook friends. The file will include the Facebook profiles of your crushes. However, once you add someone to your list, Facebook will notify about this to you and your crush, if there’s a match between the two sides.

Messenger:

To make Facebook messenger faster and lighter, Facebook is re-building its architecture from scratch using a project called “Lightspeed”. You can expect its rollout later this year.

In addition to this, Desktop users will finally get the dedicated messengers app for their PC. Besides, right now, the desktop messenger is in the testing phase.

Moreover, you will get a dedicated friends tab on the Facebook messenger. You will also be able to share a particular video with others from the messenger app of Facebook and invite your friends for a video chat session.

Facebook Portal:

Facebook will soon expand its Facebook portal services from the USA to Europe. Moreover, the launch will begin in June for Canada and later for European countries. The Facebook portal will allow you to integrate your WhatsApp calls into Portal for End-to-End encryption.

The company is trying their best to expand its services by a partnership with the prime video app of Amazon. In addition to this, Facebook is adding some visual features and Alexa skills along with smart home controls and flash briefings.

WhatsApp

With more than billions of users, Facebook is focusing on adding Payments feature to its WhatsApp messaging app. In the F8 conference, Zuckerberg said, “This is part of the vision that I’m particularly excited about since we have an opportunity to make the experience a lot easier. I believe it should be as easy to send money to someone as it is to send a photo.”

During his speech at the F8 conference, Zuckerberg repeatedly said that the company is testing this feature with million users of India. Till date, their feedback is pretty good.

In case you don’t know about this, the NPCI or you can say National Payments Corporation of India has allowed Facebook to test this feature with the limited user base of 1 million users and small value transactions. According to some reports, it might take more than five months for Facebook to establish its Payments services in India later go live in any other country.

Zuckerberg also said that they are also trying to launch this payment service in several other countries. However, he didn’t mention any specific details regarding the launch.

It’s been more than one year since the successful launch of WhatsApp Business. It helped millions of small businesses in communicating with their customers privately. So, for Facebook, WhatsApp Business is another area for them to focus. Recently, they even introduced a new feature which can help users identify that a particular number is a WhatsApp business account. In some time, businesses on WhatsApp will be allowed to add their product Catalogues on WhatsApp.

AI

Artificial intelligence is taking its place in almost every other modern industry, and Facebook is leading with several cutting-edge developments of its own from past years.

On the AI front, Facebook highlighted its current progress against fighting abuse and bias across the social media platform. It includes including interference in fighting the election, hate speech and the spread of misinformation all over its network.

So, by keeping all these things in mind, Facebook announced a new machine learning experimentation tool called AX at F8 2019. AX works with the deep learning framework PyTorch, and at F8 2019, Facebook launched PyTorch 1.1 to provide support for TensorBoard.

We have also made an Infographic to make you better understanding about Facebook F8 Conference (2019) :

