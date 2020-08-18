Tips for Using Your Essential Oils in Your Daily Beauty Routines

Have you heard that essential oils have multiple properties and benefits for us in the world of beauty? Today there is a lot of information on this new topic, do you feel a bit confused? Don’t worry, to help you see a little clearer and bet on the essential oil you need according to your needs, here are some tips with essential oils to have in a bath and be able to perform daily beauty routines!

True lavender essential oil

The regenerating, repairing and purifying powers of true lavender essential oil make it a champion when it comes to beauty. Very often used to soothe irritated skin and fight blemishes, it would also do miracles for hair growth.

For the skin: You can, if your skin supports it well, use undiluted true lavender essential oil, place it on a cotton swab and apply it directly to the pimples to be treated. If you are a professional in home cosmetics, you should know that true lavender essential oil works perfectly in combination with chamomile essential oil and any vegetable oil with calming properties (calendula, aloe vera, apricot seed …).

For the hair: To speed up your hair growth or just take care of your scalp, you can add 2 to 3 drops of true lavender oil to your shampoo or, as a mask that will leave in for 30 minutes to 1 hour, mix 2 to 3 drops of the oil essential for 1 to 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil (argan, coconut, olive oil …).

Palo Santo essential oil

Palo Santo essential oil is considered one of the most complete essential oils in the aromatherapy world, as it has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antibacterial properties… etc., because Palo Santo has a natural terrain called limonene. This essential oil of this sacred tree also helps to counteract the symptoms of flu, cough, allergy, headaches, fatigue, it is even used as an air purifier, you just have to place a few drops in an aroma diffuser and let the pleasant aroma citrus with a slight scent of mint invades our air.

Even if you are a person who suffers from acne, Palo Santo essential oil will be very helpful. As a bonus, you can make your own antiseptic and antibacterial gel!

For the skin: To clean your pimples, proceed to apply Palo Santo oil combined with a little coconut or almond oil on the areas to be treated with a cotton swab or cotton. If you are not a fan of using an essential oil on your face, you can choose to buy Palo Santo natural soap which has the same benefits in our body, you should only wash your face or the area to be treated when you feel that it may be dirty or greasy.

To combat dandruff: Just add a few drops of Palo Santo essential oil to your usual shampoo dose!

For an antiseptic gel: In a 50 ml bottle, add to 40 ml of aloe vera gel 10 ml of vegetable oil of your choice and 20 drops of Palo Santo essential oil.

Damascus rose essential oil

Damascus rose essential oil can often be used in skin care composition and it is no coincidence because damask rose essential oil is famous for its moisturizing, soothing, and, above all, anti-aging properties.

For the skin, in anti-aging: Acting as a cell regenerator, Damascus rose essential oil can be added, for example, to your usual skin care cream with a drop of essential oil. As a mask, combine these same essential oils with vegetable oil, ideally rosehip or almond oil.

Strengthen the nails that break

Lemon essential oil is effective in solidifying, whitening, and removing stains. We massage our nails and cuticles with two drops of lemon essence mixed with four of argan oil. (We do this at night, or 12 hours before sun exposure, because citrus essences react to light).

Regulate combined or oily skin

We mix the essence of ylang-ylang with our facial treatment or with a base oil to obtain a smooth and radiant skin. Does an acne pimple appear? We resort to the tea tree with its disinfecting power that we apply directly to the injury.

Palmarosa essential oil

If palmarosa oil like tea tree essential oil and true lavender can be used in acne treatment thanks to its antibacterial powers, it is also great for reducing the appearance of cellulite and could well replace your regular deodorant!

To fight cellulite: It is enough to mix a drop of palmarosa EC with 4 drops of vegetable oil and then massage the area to be treated twice a day.

As a deodorant: Apply a few drops of palmarosa essential oil directly to your armpits on clean skin and you will be fine for the rest of the day.

Remember that you can experiment and play with essential oils. For daily use, I recommend that you purchase a pH neutral body cream, and put a few drops of almond oil and essential oil of your choice. This cream can be used in your night routine. For our morning routine we can buy natural soap with a neutral pH, melt it and place a few drops of our essential oil of our choice. I recommend using the essential oil of Palo Santo as it helps you recharge your energy, and counteracts fatigue and stress.

It is very important that before using an essential oil, you consult an expert. Remember to place a small drop of essential oil on your skin to see how it reacts, so we will avoid irritations or know if it causes an allergic reaction. Keep in mind that pregnant women should not use essential oils. For more information about Palo Santo oil visit >> EcuadorianHands