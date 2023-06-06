How to End an Essay: 7 Tips to Write a Strong Conclusion in 2023

The conclusion of an essay is a crucial part that leaves a lasting impression on the reader. It is the final opportunity to reinforce your main arguments, summarize key points, and provide a sense of closure to your writing.

A well-crafted conclusion can elevate the overall impact of your essay and leave a memorable impression on your audience.

A strong conclusion serves several purposes.

First, it restates your essay’s main points or arguments, reminding the reader of the key takeaways. This recap helps reinforce your message and ensures the reader understands your ideas’ significance.

Second, a good conclusion provides a sense of closure by bringing your discussion to a satisfying end. It signals that you have made your case and wraps up any loose ends.

Lastly, a powerful conclusion leaves the reader with a lasting impression or a thought-provoking idea that lingers beyond the final words of your essay.

To write an impactful conclusion, you need to consider your essay’s specific context and purpose. Whether you’re writing an argumentative essay, a research paper, or a persuasive piece, the following tips can help you craft a strong and effective conclusion.

Why Is Writing a Strong Conclusion Important?

A strong conclusion adds value to your writing by effectively summarizing your main points, providing closure, leaving a lasting impression, and prompting action or reflection.

It is a crucial element that should not be overlooked, as it contributes to your piece’s overall impact and effectiveness.

A conclusion allows you to summarize the main points or arguments presented in your writing. It serves as a reminder to the reader of the key takeaways and helps reinforce the overall message you want to convey.

A well-crafted conclusion provides a sense of closure to your writing. It signals to the reader that you have reached the end of your discussion or analysis and wraps up the ideas you have presented.

The conclusion is the last opportunity to leave a strong impression on your reader. It is the final chance to make your case, persuade the reader, or leave them with a thought-provoking idea. A powerful conclusion can make your writing memorable and impactful.

Depending on the purpose of your writing, a conclusion can motivate the reader to take action or reflect on the information presented. It can provide a call to action, encourage further exploration, or invite the reader to consider the broader implications of the topic.

A strong conclusion ensures that your writing feels complete and cohesive. It ties together the different sections and helps the reader navigate your ideas smoothly. It demonstrates your writing skills and can leave a positive impression on your audience, whether in an academic assignment, a business report, or a persuasive essay.

7 Tips to Write an Impactful Conclusion

The conclusion of any piece of writing is a vital component that can significantly impact how your message resonates with the reader.

A well-crafted conclusion can leave a lasting impression, reinforce key ideas, and inspire action or reflection.

Whether you’re working on an essay, a research paper, a blog post, or a business report, mastering the art of writing an impactful conclusion is essential.

Below are tips to help you write a compelling essay’s conclusion.

1. Restate Your Main Points Concisely

In your conclusion, briefly recap the main points or arguments you have presented throughout your writing. However, avoid simply copying and pasting from your introduction or body paragraphs. Instead, rephrase the key ideas concisely and impactfully, reminding the reader of the most important takeaways.

2. Provide a Sense of Closure

A strong conclusion should give the reader a sense of closure. It should signal that you have reached the end of your discussion or analysis. You can accomplish this by summarizing your main points, wrapping up any loose ends, or bringing the discussion full circle. Avoid introducing new information or ideas in conclusion, as it may confuse or dilute your message.

3. Leave the Reader with A Lasting Impression

The conclusion is your final opportunity to leave a strong impression on the reader. Consider ending with a thought-provoking statement, compelling quote, or powerful anecdote related to your topic. Aim to evoke an emotional response or inspire further reflection. Leave the reader with something memorable that will linger in their minds even after reading.

4. Connect to The Broader Context

Relate your topic or argument to the broader context or implications. Help the reader understand the significance of your ideas in a wider context. Discuss your topic’s potential consequences, applications, or future developments. By demonstrating the broader relevance of your work, you can leave the reader with a sense of the bigger picture and the importance of your message.

5. Offer a Call to Action or Future Outlook

Consider including a call to action in your conclusion, depending on the purpose of your writing. Encourage the reader to take specific steps, explore the topic, or do further research. Alternatively, offer a glimpse into the future by discussing potential developments, trends, or solutions related to your topic. By providing a call to action or future outlook, you can inspire the reader to continue the conversation or apply your ideas practically.

6. Maintain a Consistent Tone and Style

Ensure that your conclusion maintains the same tone and style as the rest of your writing. Consistency in language, voice, and style help create a cohesive and unified piece. Pay attention to your conclusion’s overall flow and coherence, ensuring that it seamlessly integrates with the rest of your work.

7. Revise and Polish

Like any other part of your writing, the conclusion should be revised and polished for clarity and effectiveness. Take the time to review and edit your conclusion, removing any unnecessary repetition or vague statements. Ensure that your ideas are presented logically and organized, and check for any grammatical or spelling errors that may distract the reader.

