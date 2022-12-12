How to Escape the Concrete Jungle and Find Your Way Back to Nature in a Modern World

Urbanization and the intense use of technology in every aspect of our lives have caused humans to lose touch with nature. We spend most of our time indoors, either at work or at home, looking at the world through the small screens of our smart devices that are altering and shaping our perception of reality. We no longer have the energy or the desire to go outside, explore and enjoy nature’s wonders. The sad truth is that the hectic rhythm of modern life pushes us further and further away from all the gifts that mother nature has bestowed upon us.

It’s no secret that exposure to nature comes with a host of health and well-being benefits for the mind, body and soul. Research has proven that people who spend more time outdoors tend to be healthier and happier and live more fulfilling lives. So, it’s definitely worth trading mindless social media scrolling and watching Netflix for a much-needed breath of fresh air and a healthy dose of nature.

But how do you do that when you’re caught up in the daily grind and don’t have much time on your hands? Fortunately, you don’t need to relocate to a cabin in the woods or spend the rest of your days on a deserted island to get out of the urban jungle and reconnect with nature. There are way less dramatic methods to achieve your purpose, many of which are right within your reach.

Change your transportation habits

Your daily commute probably seems like a drag, especially if you have to travel long distances. Not only does it wear you off, but it also makes you feel like you’re wasting precious time. However, you can make your commute work for not against you, if you change your transportation patterns and bring nature into the equation.

Instead of taking the same old route to and from work every day, why not look for an alternative path that’s a bit more scenic and closer to nature? People are so focused on getting from point A to point B in the shortest time possible that they forget to enjoy the ride. You could be missing wonderful nature sceneries just because you’re constantly in a rush and you’ve stopped paying attention to the world around you.

For a more notable change, you can ditch your car or public transport in favor of cycling to work. You’ll get the chance to discover little green patches in your own city that you may not even be aware of and improve your fitness at the same time. Obviously, these practices can lengthen your commute, but it’s a trade-off worth considering since they can also help you get your nature fix.

Become a green thumb

Nothing can bring you closer to nature than growing and nurturing plants. Unfortunately, a lot of people miss out on the joys of gardening because they believe they don’t have a green thumb and can’t master the necessary skills to keep a plant alive. The truth is anyone can become a plant whisperer if they want to. All it takes is a bit of research and some practice to bring your own garden to life. Or you can invite nature into your home by decorating it with indoor plants.

Besides, you don’t have to limit yourself to growing plants that are purely decorative. You can also cultivate aromatic herbs and veggies and even plant cannabis seeds if it’s allowed in your area. Growing cannabis plants is not as difficult as some may think if you simply follow expert tips and recommendations. Cannabis is said to have many health benefits, so this can be a great way to boost your wellness and reconnect with nature. However, keep in mind that genetics play a big role in the process, so if you want to get educated on the topic, reputable sources such as Seedsman can provide accurate information and guidance in this respect.

In between juggling work and home responsibilities and maintaining an active social life, there’s little room left for nature to make an appearance. But what if you mix things up a bit and bring nature into the equation whenever possible? After all, who said that family gatherings or any other type of social activity have to take place in a busy indoor setting?

Next time you organize a family event or a date with your friends, choose an outdoor location like a backyard, a park, or even a place where you can experience a bit of wilderness. Outdoor adventures are not only good for your mental and physical health but can also strengthen your bond with your loved ones and make for some great memories as well.

Move your workout routine to the park

Speaking of combining things and reaping health-related benefits, how about giving your workout routine nature’s touch? If you’re like most people, you probably exercise because you have to, not because you’re excited about going to the gym and breaking a sweat. Wouldn’t it be great if you could make your workout routine feel a bit less like a chore and more like an enjoyable activity that you actually look forward to?

Guess what? Working out in a natural setting can do that for you. Doing the usual rounds of exercises in an enclosed space can easily get boring. And when you’re bored, you’re no longer productive. That’s why getting out of the gym and exercising outdoors can make a world of difference to your workout routine and your relationship with nature.

Even if you live in a busy city and have a million tasks on your to-do list, there’s always a way to bring nature into your life. So, don’t let your urban lifestyle stop you from enjoying all the beauty and wonders that are out there waiting for you.